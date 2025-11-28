Best Black Friday deals live: tried-and-tested beauty, fashion, health, and home buys our editors love

Welcome to our Black Friday live hub – your hype-free, expert guide to the best Black Friday deals worth your time.

Retailers from Amazon and ASOS to Shark and Sephora have been dropping deals throughout November, and we've seen prices slashed on everything from coffee machines and cordless straighteners to toothbrushes and trainers. We've even found Black Friday beauty deals on some of Kate Middleton's favourite buys.

Our dedicated team of shopping editors and deal-hunters are experts across beauty, fashion, home, and health, and we'll be rummaging through the endless Black Friday sales so you don’t have to, bringing you the latest, most worthwhile deals as we find them.

Our mission is simple – to spare you the noise and bring you a calm, curated live edit of the best Black Friday deals on products that genuinely make our everyday lives easier, happier, healthier, or more enjoyable. So bookmark this page and check back often for live updates on the best Black Friday deals that truly deserve a spot in your basket.

Best Black Friday sales

Deals chosen by Deals chosen by Heidi Scrimgeour Ecommerce Editor A lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years’ experience, I specialise in buying guides and reviews that help readers find products they love – and can’t wait to tell their friends about. I’ve covered every Black Friday sale over the past decade and now lead a team of ecommerce editors here at Woman & Home. We have one simple golden rule: if we wouldn’t buy it for a friend, you won’t see us recommending it here. Every deal featured has been tested, vetted, or personally used by someone on our team.

Beauty deals

Save 26% ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Mask: was £62 now £46.11 at Amazon Infused with Padina Pavonica – that's brown algae found on the Mediterranean coast – and argan tree oil, this mask intensely hydrates your skin in just 10 minutes, for a softer, more radiant complexion.

Home deals

Save 27% KitchenAid 4.8L: was £549 now £398.95 at Amazon The 'best stand mixer of all time' according to our Homes Ecommerce editor, who put it to the test for our review. She promises it's worth investing in – especially at this price – and says it's worthy of passing down to future generations.

Fashion deals

