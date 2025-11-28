Live

Best Black Friday deals live: tried-and-tested beauty, fashion, health, and home buys our editors love

Shop our live feed of editor-approved items across beauty, health, fashion, and home, from everyday essentials to worth-it splurges.

By
last updated
in News
Black Friday deals

A selection of products on sale for Black Friday 2025

1. Best Black Friday sales
2. Beauty deals
3. Homes deals
4. Fashion deals
5. Health deals
6. Live updates

Welcome to our Black Friday live hub – your hype-free, expert guide to the best Black Friday deals worth your time.

Our dedicated team of shopping editors and deal-hunters are experts across beauty, fashion, home, and health, and we'll be rummaging through the endless Black Friday sales so you don’t have to, bringing you the latest, most worthwhile deals as we find them.

Our mission is simple – to spare you the noise and bring you a calm, curated live edit of the best Black Friday deals on products that genuinely make our everyday lives easier, happier, healthier, or more enjoyable. So bookmark this page and check back often for live updates on the best Black Friday deals that truly deserve a spot in your basket.

Best Black Friday sales

Deals chosen by
Heidi Scrimgeour headshot
Deals chosen by
Heidi Scrimgeour

A lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years’ experience, I specialise in buying guides and reviews that help readers find products they love – and can’t wait to tell their friends about. I’ve covered every Black Friday sale over the past decade and now lead a team of ecommerce editors here at Woman & Home. We have one simple golden rule: if we wouldn’t buy it for a friend, you won’t see us recommending it here. Every deal featured has been tested, vetted, or personally used by someone on our team.

Beauty deals

Beauty Works AERIS Hair Dryer
Save 25%
Beauty Works AERIS Hair Dryer: was £180 now £135 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Need a calmer, quieter styling routine? We named this our best quiet hair dryer thanks to its lightweight feel and impressively low noise – it's noticeably quieter than even the Dyson or mdlondon models we tested.

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener
Save 37%
ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener: was £299 now £189 at Amazon

Want flawless hair, but you're always on the go? This came top of our best cordless straighteners guide thanks to impressively smooth results and its travel-friendly design – we love that you can charge it from some laptops.

Dr Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro LED Face Mask
Save 30%
Dr Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro LED Face Mask: was £465 now £325 at ASOS (Asia)

This outperformed every other tool we tested for our guide to the best red light therapy devices. A simple at-home skincare boost for wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and dark circles - expect improvements within 12 weeks.

Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash
Save 27%
Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash: was £31 now £22.50 at Debenhams UK

Add body and bounce to fine hair – our tester named this the best shampoo for fine hair and loved the feather-light lather and silky, full-bodied finish, which left her hair feeling cleaner and fuller for longer.

ghd Ghd Helios Hair Dryer
Save 31%
ghd Ghd Helios Hair Dryer : was £179 now £123.99 at Amazon

Want salon-worthy hair at home? This delivers powerful airflow that adds noticeable lift and shine to fine hair in minutes – minus the arm ache. In our guide to the best hairdryers for fine hair, this was our tester’s top pick.

Shark SpeedStyle Pro Hair Dryer
Save 27%
Shark SpeedStyle Pro Hair Dryer: was £219.99 now £160.25 at Amazon

With Scalp Shield technology that keeps air at a safe, comfortable temperature and a range of styling attachments, this dryer makes achieving salon-worthy results at home easier than ever.

Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
Save 17%
Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask : was £300 now £250 at Boots.com

Shark’s multitasking LED and cryotherapy mask lets you enjoy dermatologist-inspired treatments at home, complete with soothing under-eye cooling. Level up your beauty routine while saving big with this limited-time Black Friday deal.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Mask
Save 26%
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Mask: was £62 now £46.11 at Amazon

Infused with Padina Pavonica – that's brown algae found on the Mediterranean coast – and argan tree oil, this mask intensely hydrates your skin in just 10 minutes, for a softer, more radiant complexion.

Home deals

KitchenAid 4.8L
Save 27%
KitchenAid 4.8L: was £549 now £398.95 at Amazon

The 'best stand mixer of all time' according to our Homes Ecommerce editor, who put it to the test for our review. She promises it's worth investing in – especially at this price – and says it's worthy of passing down to future generations.

Ninja Foodi Max
Save 36%
Ninja Foodi Max: was £199.99 now £128 at Amazon

A well-deserved winner of the top spot in our best airfryers guide, this is a Black Friday favourite, but it always sells out fast. If you want a reliable, high-performing airfryer upgrade, now’s the time.

Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Blanket
Save 20%
Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Blanket: was £35 now £28 at Argos

This Black Friday, grab a top-value pick from our best electric blankets guide. Slim and space-saving, it delivers consistent heat across the base, making it the perfect cosy, no-fuss option for effortless warmth.

De'Longhi Rivelia
Save 21%
De'Longhi Rivelia: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Delonghi UK

Our pick for best bean-to-cup machine in our best coffee machine buying guide, this delivers a fuss-free, delicious brew every time, remembers your preferences, and suggests coffees to match your drinking patterns. A luxury experience at a price you won’t want to miss.

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket
Save 20%
The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket: was £150 now £120 at The White Company

This Black Friday, The White Company is making the humble electric blanket seriously special. Available in natural beige and soft grey, you can now get 20% off when you sign up for their emails – an ideal cosy upgrade.

De'Longhi DEX212SF Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier 12L
Save 32%
De'Longhi DEX212SF Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier 12L: was £249.99 now £168.99 at Amazon

When we put the best dehumidifiers to the test, this stood out for its whisper-quiet operation – it's so quiet our tester had to double-check it was on, and says you could even meditate nearby without it disturbing you. Ideal for keeping your bedroom fresh and calm all year round.

Fashion deals

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers at Amazon
Save 44%
Superga Cotu Classic Trainers at Amazon: was £53.09 now £29.99 at Amazon

Tested for our best white trainers buying guide, these proved to be a brilliant all-round option. They’re machine-washable thanks to the canvas material, and even the Princess of Wales has been spotted in them!

View Deal
FitFlop Women's Rally Trainers
Save 53%