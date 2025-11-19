The Sweaty Betty sale is live - I'm shopping these 12 deals with 50% off before Black Friday

Sweaty Betty is a staple of premium activewear, supportive through yoga, Pilates, long walks with friends, and 5km personal bests alike. While it's always worth the investment, this kind of quality doesn't come cheap, which is why I always get excited about a Sweaty Betty sale.

With Black Friday just one week away, it's time to start hunting for deals if you're looking to save on your best workout leggings or essentials like running trainers. When I logged on to check my usual roster of favourite stockists (like Selfridges, M&S, and Next), I was genuinely impressed by the savings - and let me tell you, that doesn't happen often. As woman&home's digital health editor, I spend a lot of time browsing the internet for deals on must-have activewear.

I was so impressed, in fact, that I shopped five of these 10 excellent deals myself. Here's what I bought and where I recommend looking to find the best savings in the Sweaty Betty sale...

Where to find the Sweaty Betty sale before Black Friday

Sweaty Betty: Get 30% off the Power collection and more in the early Black Friday sale

Get 30% off the Power collection and more in the early Black Friday sale Very: Take an impressive 60% off sports bras, bottoms, and accessories

Take an impressive 60% off sports bras, bottoms, and accessories The Sports Edit : Take 50% off SB essentials, including leggings and tops

: Take 50% off SB essentials, including leggings and tops Next : Save 50% on leggings, jackets, and more for winter workouts

: Save 50% on leggings, jackets, and more for winter workouts Marks & Spencer: Exclusive 30% off online only across leggings, tops and more

Exclusive 30% off online only across leggings, tops and more Selfridges: Almost 50% off leggings, coats, and bags online

My favourite deals in the Sweaty Betty sale

Leggings

Save 50% Sweaty Betty Super Soft Yoga Leggings: was £88 now £44 at The Sports Edit These simple black workout leggings are crafted from a blend of materials that keep them soft while also being supportive enough for even the most intense yoga flows. They also feature a useful side pocket and a pull cord at the waist.

Sports bras

Tops

When is the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale?

The Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale has begun! With the big shopping weekend only a few days away now, the brand and various retailers have launched deals with incredible savings across the range of workout leggings, tops, jackets, and even running shorts.

I often use the Black Friday sales to score savings on activewear for the year, with so many deals on offer. However, I'd recommend choosing your savings carefully. With up to 50% off on The Sports Edit and 30% when you shop direct, I'd say you want to be looking for a retailer offering 25% or more. If they don't, go elsewhere.

What's worth buying in the Sweaty Betty sale?

As with all sales, it's better to buy items that are higher priced throughout the rest of the year. So, that's coats and leggings in the Sweaty Betty sale. With the Power Leggings down to as little as £44 (from £88), now's the time to snap up a deal.

I've also seen the Nimbus Short Puffer Coat, with all its rave reviews, discounted from £255 to £178.50 on The Sports Edit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Sweaty Betty does have other sales throughout the year, the Black Friday sale is undoubtedly one of the best, as other top sportswear brands discount their items in a race to your basket.

If you're looking for more great activewear deals, you can shop the Lululemon sale as well.