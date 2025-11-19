The Sweaty Betty sale is live - I'm shopping these 12 deals with 50% off before Black Friday
Runners, yoga lovers, and gym bunnies unite! It's time for the Sweaty Betty sale. Early Black Friday deals have launched ahead of the big sales weekend
Sweaty Betty is a staple of premium activewear, supportive through yoga, Pilates, long walks with friends, and 5km personal bests alike. While it's always worth the investment, this kind of quality doesn't come cheap, which is why I always get excited about a Sweaty Betty sale.
With Black Friday just one week away, it's time to start hunting for deals if you're looking to save on your best workout leggings or essentials like running trainers. When I logged on to check my usual roster of favourite stockists (like Selfridges, M&S, and Next), I was genuinely impressed by the savings - and let me tell you, that doesn't happen often. As woman&home's digital health editor, I spend a lot of time browsing the internet for deals on must-have activewear.
I was so impressed, in fact, that I shopped five of these 10 excellent deals myself. Here's what I bought and where I recommend looking to find the best savings in the Sweaty Betty sale...
Where to find the Sweaty Betty sale before Black Friday
- Sweaty Betty: Get 30% off the Power collection and more in the early Black Friday sale
- Very: Take an impressive 60% off sports bras, bottoms, and accessories
- The Sports Edit: Take 50% off SB essentials, including leggings and tops
- Next: Save 50% on leggings, jackets, and more for winter workouts
- Marks & Spencer: Exclusive 30% off online only across leggings, tops and more
- Selfridges: Almost 50% off leggings, coats, and bags online
My favourite deals in the Sweaty Betty sale
Leggings
One of the many 50% off deals on the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings. These are from the UltraSculpt collection and feature a high waist for added support, along with two secret pockets for essentials.
These classic Power leggings come to just above the ankle on most people, have a supportive waistband with a pull cord for tightening, handy pockets, and four-way stretch. I went for the brown print in these, as I love the leopard print activewear trend.
These simple black workout leggings are crafted from a blend of materials that keep them soft while also being supportive enough for even the most intense yoga flows. They also feature a useful side pocket and a pull cord at the waist.
The SB Power Gym Flared Leggings offer a more flowing silhouette, one that I prefer for Pilates and yoga exercises for added comfort. These also have three options for inseam, making them a great option for taller women (a rarity!) as well.
Full-length leggings are admittedly a better option for the winter months, now that the weather has turned. This set is 30% off direct and Sweaty Betty and comes in multiple colourways, including this sleek burgundy.
Sports bras
Another great half-price saving on one of the best sports bras! I love the leopard print design on this one too, and the medium support is ideal for activities like Pilates and strength training.
A favourite of our fashion ecommerce editor, Caroline Parr, the Soft Ribbed Bra is the top choice for yoga. It has a ribbed fabric blend for ultimate comfort and adjustable crossover straps, and removable pads for a versatile fit.
Designed to be one of the best high-impact sports bras, this one will be ideal for anyone who loves faster activities like running, boxing, or a brisk walk. Yet, it remains breathable with sweat-wicking materials to see you through your workout.
Unlike most other sports bras around, this high-impact option is designed specifically for running. It has an anti-bounce design that supports the chest without squashing you, and the pressure is distributed evenly to prevent chafing. Ideal for lacing up this winter!
Tops
Comfortable and lightweight, this Studio top was designed for yoga flows and Pilates workouts, but the small side slits on the hem caught my attention as they offer a seamless (and flattering) fit during all workout types.
Layers are essential for winter workouts - and this bright red crew neck is a festive favourite of mine. It went straight in my basket for outdoor runs and walks, thanks to the unique shade and sweat-wicking materials.
Beauty Editor Fiona McKim says this jacket is the only one that keeps her warm when out running in winter. It's a constant rotation in her workout wardrobe, thanks to the warm fleece lining and water resistant materials.
When is the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale?
The Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale has begun! With the big shopping weekend only a few days away now, the brand and various retailers have launched deals with incredible savings across the range of workout leggings, tops, jackets, and even running shorts.
I often use the Black Friday sales to score savings on activewear for the year, with so many deals on offer. However, I'd recommend choosing your savings carefully. With up to 50% off on The Sports Edit and 30% when you shop direct, I'd say you want to be looking for a retailer offering 25% or more. If they don't, go elsewhere.
What's worth buying in the Sweaty Betty sale?
As with all sales, it's better to buy items that are higher priced throughout the rest of the year. So, that's coats and leggings in the Sweaty Betty sale. With the Power Leggings down to as little as £44 (from £88), now's the time to snap up a deal.
I've also seen the Nimbus Short Puffer Coat, with all its rave reviews, discounted from £255 to £178.50 on The Sports Edit.
While Sweaty Betty does have other sales throughout the year, the Black Friday sale is undoubtedly one of the best, as other top sportswear brands discount their items in a race to your basket.
If you're looking for more great activewear deals, you can shop the Lululemon sale as well.
