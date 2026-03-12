These UGG boot alternatives are a steal at 60% off in Amazon’s spring sale, and they’re made from real suede

When we talk about our favourite websites to shop for fashion, your first thought might not be ‘Amazon.’ But, in Amazon’s spring sale, some of our favourite clothing and footwear brands can be found at discounted prices – and in the case of these FitFlop boots, there are some serious savings to be had.

The woman&home team are no strangers to the wonders of Fitflop shoes. Our review of the FitFlop Dash trainers and the equally glowing FitFlop shearling ankle boots review have led us to fall in love with their reliably comfortable designs. So when we saw that FitFlop’s gen-ff ultra shearling mini boots are in the Amazon spring sale at more than 60% off their RRP, there was no question about snapping them up.

Some of the best UGG alternatives, they are available in an all-black colourway, as well as chestnut brown. The FitFlop mini boots are made from real suede and boast a real shearling lining, too. The brand says they are ‘ridiculously plush,’ because of these luxe materials, and are the ideal cosy boots to wear on chillier spring days. Crafted from natural fabrics, they're breathable, thermo-regulating, and are ‘like a soft hug for your feet.’

Article continues below

Shop FitFlop's UGG Boot Alternative

Their silhouette makes it impossible not to compare these boots with UGGs. Of course, their suede and shearling makeup is exactly the same, with the short ankle-height boot boasting a similar rounded toe, padded foot and easy-going casual look.

But more than just being a great alternative to classic UGGs, they're the sort of boot you can keep in your spring capsule wardrobe.

The FitFlop boots have a clever wraparound leather panel that connects the chunky sole to the suede upper and this helps to keep out water. Adding to their practicality, they are also ‘Scotchgard protected,’ which means their suede has been coated and will repel liquids, block stains, and resist dirt.

If that wasn’t enough, these FitFlop boots feature the brand’s ‘Microwobbleboard’ midsole. If you’re someone who needs or wants extra foot support, FitFlop's special midsole technology helps to cushion the foot as you walk, diffusing the pressure put on it and thus reducing the impact of walking to ensure comfort. It is slotted between the shoe’s comfy shearling lining and its chunky, grippy rubber outsole, with shoppers saying that this helps to keep ‘feet warm and happy’ while also being ‘very comfortable.’