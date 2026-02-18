H&M’s new loafer-mules are half the price of Birkenstock’s iconic Naples design – and are still made from real leather

With spring just around the corner and the weather finally starting to brighten, it’s time to start pulling together new seasonal staples. And when it comes to footwear, there’s one pair of shoes I’ve been eyeing up to see me through in comfort and style: Birkenstock’s Naples wrapped loafers.

If, like me, you're already a fan of the brand's signature two-strap slider-style Arizona sandals or its slightly more divisive Boston suede clogs, you’re probably going to fall in love with the Naples loafer, too. Combining the tailored look of loafers with the easy-going style of slip-on mules, they’re effortlessly polished thanks to their real suede fabric and structured silhouette, and they pair effortlessly with both jeans and tailored trousers.

The Birkenstock Naples cost £150, which is a little out of my budget, so I’ve been hunting the high street for an alternative that looks just as put-together but is a little more forgiving price-wise. And I think I've struck gold with H&M’s leather loafer mules that cost half the price and are still made from real leather for an elevated finish.

Shop H&M's real leather Birkenstock alternative

No matter which spring/summer shoe trends 2026 are calling you this season, you can’t go wrong in adding a laid-back pair of loafer-mules, a great addition to your spring capsule wardrobe. They're comfy and practical, but still polished, making them an ideal choice for smarter or more casual moments. The simple shape of both the real-deal Birkenstocks and the H&M alternatives makes them so easy to style – especially if you already know how to style Birkenstock clogs or regularly rely on classic loafers for everyday.

The H&M loafers have an exceptionally similar silhouette to the Birkenstocks, with the same slip-on design, rectangular toe and penny strap on the front creating a relaxed yet elevated silhouette.

The best part of these high street alternatives? Just like the Birkenstocks, they’re made from real leather, so you’re not compromising on material as you bag a saving of £75. A leather lining and suede insoles are propped up by a rubber outsole, just as is the case with the Birkenstock loafers, and we can see the chestnut tone of these affordable lookalikes pairing effortlessly with any spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 to bring in a warm, neutral flair.