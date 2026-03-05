Jennifer Aniston's lightweight trench coat is perfect for spring weather, and looks so chic with knee-high boots

The weather might be warming up, but it’s not quite time to ditch jackets completely. We’re on the lookout for lightweight layers that can work alongside all manner of transitional staples, from knitwear to button-ups, to be both practical and stylish.

Blazers are our first choice, with their sophisticated silhouettes never failing to complement jeans outfits as well as more elevated tailored trousers and midi skirts. But Jennifer Aniston found a great alternative when, back in 2010, she wore a timeless trench coat by Theory, which looks just as chic with its double-breasted silhouette, thigh-grazing hem and neat lapel collar.

She styled the timeless trench coat with a pair of equally classic knee-high boots. In a dark brown suede, they’re exactly the type of boot we want to be wearing in the spring, as they introduce a warm neutral tone and a cosy hit of texture that works perfectly on cooler spring days, but can just as easily be worn alongside mini skirts and midi dresses for a little extra warmth.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Trench Coats

Double Second Fitted Trench Coat £83 at Debenhams A double-breasted front, elegant epaulette shoulder tab detailing and neat lapels give this trench a very similar look to Jennifer's. It also has a removable waist belt so you can play around with its shape. Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Trench Coat £136.57 at Nordstrom $136.74 at Zappos $143.10 at Zappos This cropped, double-breasted trench coat brings a modern touch to a classic design, with its polished, boxy shape feeling fresh as well as timeless. Style with jeans or more formal outfits, too. Via Spiga Water Resistant Cotton Blend Trench Coat £114.43 (was £167.85) at Nordstrom With a flattering straight shape and polished details like buttons, cuffs and a notched collar, this water-resistant trench coat is as stylish as it is practical. Plus, it comes with a detachable waist belt.

Shop Knee-High Boots

Mango Heel Suede Boots £100 (was £139.99) at Mango These luxe high street boots are made from 100% bovine leather, with a low block heel, rounded toe and tall leg shaft, making them a timeless and classic style. Vagabond Shoemakers Meryl Knee High Boots £228.88 at Nordstrom With a squared-off toe and subtle seam detailings, these knee-high boots have a polished and streamlined shape that's highlighted by the neat, stacked heel. John Lewis Sadie Suede Knee High Boots £139 at John Lewis Shoppers say that these boots are "very comfortable" as well as stylish. One even said that they wore them "all day and felt great. Looked very smart for work."

If you're a fan of jeans and a blazer outfits, switching things up with one of the best trench coats like Jennifer’s is an easy way to refresh your spring capsule wardrobe and try out something new for the season.

She styled her trench with a pair of skinny jeans to keep it casual, while a crisp white shirt peeked out from the collar of her coat to add a crisp and clean, elevated touch to the outfit. This is a trick that we love to use, with the shirt bringing a more formal feel to the comfortable jeans.

Disclaimer This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors