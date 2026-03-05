Jennifer Aniston's lightweight trench coat is perfect for spring weather, and looks so chic with knee-high boots
It’s the layer to have on hand with the unpredictable spring weather
The weather might be warming up, but it’s not quite time to ditch jackets completely. We’re on the lookout for lightweight layers that can work alongside all manner of transitional staples, from knitwear to button-ups, to be both practical and stylish.
Blazers are our first choice, with their sophisticated silhouettes never failing to complement jeans outfits as well as more elevated tailored trousers and midi skirts. But Jennifer Aniston found a great alternative when, back in 2010, she wore a timeless trench coat by Theory, which looks just as chic with its double-breasted silhouette, thigh-grazing hem and neat lapel collar.
She styled the timeless trench coat with a pair of equally classic knee-high boots. In a dark brown suede, they’re exactly the type of boot we want to be wearing in the spring, as they introduce a warm neutral tone and a cosy hit of texture that works perfectly on cooler spring days, but can just as easily be worn alongside mini skirts and midi dresses for a little extra warmth.
If you're a fan of jeans and a blazer outfits, switching things up with one of the best trench coats like Jennifer’s is an easy way to refresh your spring capsule wardrobe and try out something new for the season.
She styled her trench with a pair of skinny jeans to keep it casual, while a crisp white shirt peeked out from the collar of her coat to add a crisp and clean, elevated touch to the outfit. This is a trick that we love to use, with the shirt bringing a more formal feel to the comfortable jeans.
