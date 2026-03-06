Sardine prints made a serious splash last summer, and they're making a fresh high street comeback in 2026

The weather is starting to warm up, and even though spring isn’t quite here yet, summer trends are beginning to trickle onto the high street – and we’re taking note.

One trend we’ve already noticed being revived after its huge popularity last year is the sardine print. While the fishy prints were originally thought of as a micro-trend, they lasted throughout the season, and now they’re making a comeback alongside a wider range of other food and culinary-inspired graphics.

Incorporating the print into your everyday wardrobe doesn’t have to mean going all out on this nostalgic, bold pattern. It’s about subtle, colourful accents that nod to the warm-weather style graphics. Think sardine totes, printed tees and delicate jewellery rather than an all-out, fish-filled ensemble.

Shop The Sardine Trend

Whether your spring capsule wardrobe is a playful riot of colour or you’re more a fan of neutral tones, there’s a sardine piece for everyone to enjoy – and they can look a lot more sophisticated than you’d first think.

Adding an on-trend flair to a summery maxi dress is a breeze with a sardine-embellished handbag, or try teaming a fishy graphic tee with your favourite jeans.