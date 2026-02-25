I don't know how I managed before discovering these IKEA fridge organisers: 4 game-changers for restoring order

When it comes to home organisation, IKEA is one of the first places I look. It has so many clever storage solutions, at such affordable prices, and I know each one can make a real difference when decluttering my home.

Having tried IKEA's space-savvy wardrobe solutions and been pretty impressed with the results, I was keen to put their fridge organisers to the test next to finally restore order to my disordered fridge.

It's safe to say the ones I discovered did not disappoint. I'm beginning to wonder how I ever managed without them...

4 transformative IKEA fridge organisers: tried & tested

No matter how hard I try, my fridge always ends up feeling messy, chaotic, and jumbled, and unpacking the weekly shop isn't a task I enjoy.

Having now tried some of the bestselling IKEA fridge organisers, I can confidently recommend four. They've been a game-changer for my fridge and earned a permanent spot in my home.

1. KLIPPKAKTUS Drink Holder

The KLIPPKAKTUS drink holder was the first thing that caught my eye when I was browsing the IKEA fridge organisers. I'm not someone who stores a lot of drinks in the fridge, but I do have countless sauces that I use for cooking. These sit in an awkward jumble on the bottom shelf, and I've been searching for a better way to store them for a while.

Thankfully, the KLIPPKAKTUS drink holder has been the ideal solution. While I'm not using them for what they're technically designed for, I've made them work for me, and that would be my top tip when buying any home organisation bits, be it small kitchen storage essentials or solutions for the fridge. Most of them can be adapted so they work for your home.

Now, it's much easier to keep the sauces in my fridge tidy. I put the ones we reach for most frequently at the front of the holder, and the less-reached-for ones at the back. I do think they'd be great for storing drinks too, as the sliding mechanism is pretty handy.

2. KLIPPKAKTUS Storage box

For just £3, I can't believe the difference the KLIPPKAKTUS storage box has made to my fridge. I got two, and immediately, the problem of how to store odd jars and tubs was solved.

Previously, I just had these "miscellaneous" items on the top shelf, and I'd have to rummage around to find what I was looking for. This usually involved pulling a few items out of the fridge, and it was a pain, to say the least.

Now, I've popped these items in the KLIPPKAKTUS storage boxes and it's so much better. I simply pull out the box to access any item I need. They do come with lids, but I've opted to use them without. The lids would come in handy, though, if you used them to store veg, as they'd help keep the produce fresher for longer.

Plus, the boxes come in three different sizes to find the right match for your fridge.

3. 365+ Glass Containers

Thanks to the wonders of batch cooking, leftovers occupy the bulk of our fridge for the majority of the week. The IKEA 365+ range has made storing (and reheating) our leftovers much, much easier.

What I like about the 365+ range is the fact that you can mix and match between plastic and bamboo lids. I opted for one of each, and both are airtight and stackable. You can also choose between rectangular and square shapes - I went for rectangular, but I think the square style would be pretty useful for salads in the summer.

And like almost all the other IKEA fridge organisers I tested, the 365+ storage containers are nicely affordable. The one with the plastic lid is only £4.50, and the pretty bamboo lid only costs an extra £3. But both styles have made storing leftovers much easier, and I'm a huge fan of how my fridge looks with them in.

Interestingly, our e-commerce editor has recently switched to glass food storage boxes to reduce the amount of plastic in her home.

4. SNURRAD Storage Turntable

Lastly, I definitely recommend the SNURRAD storage turntable, despite it being more expensive than my other IKEA fridge organisation picks. I was a little intimidated when this arrived, but it's relatively easy to put together. Just be aware that the turning mechanism doesn't click into place; I thought it should - it simply sits between the two plastic layers.

This basically prevents you from forgetting what's in the back of the fridge. As such, I think it'd be perfect for larger fridges or fridges that are stuffed to the brim, for example, in busy households.

It's a nifty storage device that rotates fully, so you can quickly access items at the back, without pulling anything out. Simply spin and reach the item you need, and you're good to go. I've found it particularly handy when cooking and I'm rushing to grab something specific.

I also like how the turntable keeps everything stored compactly, which means items are no longer rolling around at random. Just bear in mind that it's quite large (measuring 42 cm in width), so it might not be suitable for smaller fridges.

Beyond my four favourite IKEA fridge organisers, I'd also recommend looking at the KLIPPKAKTUS under-shelf storage box, only £5. I was excited to try this, but sadly, my fridge shelves were too thick for it – I think it'd be an easy way to make use of wasted space.

Organising the fridge has become much easier thanks to these four organising solutions from IKEA. I recently also tested the snowball declutter method and the 'didn't know' declutter method - so you could say I'm on a bit of a mission to organise my home.