I'm a Pilates instructor - this 15-minute workout strengthens the core without a single sit-up

Core strength is about more than appearances. It's great for improving posture, mobility, and even pelvic floor health, which is why Pilates has become so popular in recent years. But while millions flock to studios and online workouts, if you're short on time, you don't need to spend more than a quarter of an hour on the practice to see the benefits.

Even a quick Pilates workout at home like this one is a low-intensity, low-impact, and effective exercise. It doesn't put stress or pressure on the joints, either. All you need is one of the best thick yoga mats to get started.

"Time is one of the biggest barriers to movement, especially for busy women and parents. A short, 15-minute class removes that pressure and makes it far more realistic to stick with consistently," says Rebecca Dadoun, a certified Pilates instructor and the founder of Pilates Prescription. "You can squeeze it in before work, during nap time, or while dinner’s in the oven."

15-minute Pilates workout

You will need

"For short sessions, I like to maximise impact with props like a ball, band, or small dumbbell weights," says Dadoun, who demonstrates the movements below.

CFX Resistance Bands Set, 3 levels £12.90 at Amazon UK A simple set of resistance bands makes any exercise harder to complete, challenging the body in new ways. In Rebecca's workout below, you'll need one for exercise. This set comes with three intensity options. Core Balance Soft Pilates Ball £7.99 at Amazon UK A Pilates ball is another way to make your 15 minutes harder, as you squeeze the ball together between your hands and the floor and under your back. Doing so also helps improve core strength, balance, and flexibility. Yogii Non-Slip 6mm Thick Yoga Mat £21.99 at Amazon UK A yoga mat can help elevate your Pilates experience and make it more comfortable. At 6mm, this has enough thickness to support when you're lying down and holding your own body weight, without being so plush it's difficult to ground yourself.

1. Knee to elbow press

Wrap a resistance band around your thighs, then come down onto your yoga mat with your elbows, knees, and hands on the floor.

Balance one hand on top of your Pilates ball.

Bring one leg out to the side, making sure to hold your balance by bracing your core.

Point your foot towards the corner of the room behind you.

Take a deep breath in as you extend the leg towards the back corner.

Once extended, exhale, and bring it back in.

Repeat the movement eight times, then switch sides.

2. Lift + lower

Starting from the same position as above, extend one leg out behind you, leaving your toes resting on the floor.

Take a breath in, lift up that same leg so it comes parallel with your body.

Breathe out, bring it back down so your toe just touches the floor.

Repeat the movement eight times, then switch sides.

3. Marching curl up from extension

Come down onto your yoga mat, lying with the Pilates ball between your shoulder blades, and your resistance band around your thighs.

Rest your feet on the floor at a 90-degree angle, and wrap your hands around your head for support.

Breathe in, then simultaneously bring one knee up toward your chest as you bring your chest towards your knee.

Hold for a moment, breathe out, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise eight times, then switch sides.

4. Side leg lift + press

Lie down on your side on your yoga mat, with your elbow and hand down on the mat to support yourself. Have your other hand on the Pilates ball.

Take a breath in, then lift from the hip, pulling your hips and top leg towards the ceiling.

Your bottom leg should come away from the ground as well.

Hold for a moment at the top if you can, breathe out, then lower back down.

Repeat eight times, then switch sides.

5. Side leg lift + press with leg extension

Come down into the same side-lying position as before, supporting yourself on your elbow, hand, and on the Pilates ball.

Take a breath in, pull your hips and leg up to the ceiling, keeping your top leg bent.

Your bottom leg should also rise from the floor.

At the top of the movement, pause at the top, and this time, extend your top leg out at the knee in line with your body.

Hold for a moment, breathe out. Bring the leg in, lower your hips to the floor.

Repeat the movement eight times if you can, then switch sides.

How to engage your core

To recognise how and when to engage your core during Pilates, Louise Buttler, a certified Pilates instructor and founder of Elbe Pilates, recommends lying on your back with your legs bent and your feet flat on the floor, in line with your hipbones.

Then do the following:

Inhale with a neutral spine.

On the exhale, tilt your hip bones towards your head and suck in your belly, zipping up the pelvic floor muscles.

This is when your core is engaged.

The core is known as the 'powerhouse' in Pilates. "Lying at the centre of your body, it’s where the solid foundations of your strength are found, but many of us don’t know how to engage it," says Buttler. "A weak core can lead to imbalances in the body, poor posture and injury, often in the lower back, so this area must remain strong." That's why a Pilates ab workout will always be one of the best core exercises to do at home.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benefits of a 15-minute Pilates workout

Boosts strength: Research shows that even short Pilates workouts can make a difference. A study in Muscles, Ligaments, and Tendons suggests that doing the exercise regularly in short bursts can benefit the mind and body, strengthening muscles and improving muscle tone.

Research shows that even short Pilates workouts can make a difference. A study in Muscles, Ligaments, and Tendons suggests that doing the exercise regularly in short bursts can benefit the mind and body, strengthening muscles and improving muscle tone. Improves balance and mobility: Longevity is the word of the moment, and when it comes to the best exercises for longevity, Pilates undoubtedly takes a top spot as it helps boost balance and mobility. Both are key to healthy ageing.

Longevity is the word of the moment, and when it comes to the best exercises for longevity, Pilates undoubtedly takes a top spot as it helps boost balance and mobility. Both are key to healthy ageing. Flexible: Whether you do your 15 minutes of Pilates in the morning, afternoon, or evening is up to you. Such a short workout "gives you freedom to build movement into your life, not around it", says Dadoun.

Whether you do your 15 minutes of Pilates in the morning, afternoon, or evening is up to you. Such a short workout "gives you freedom to build movement into your life, not around it", says Dadoun. Makes consistency easy: "Short workouts are the gateway to consistency. They feel easy to start, don’t overwhelm your schedule and prove that something is always better than nothing," she says.

Tips for beginners

Master the C-curve: Round your spine by scooping in your abs. It strengthens deep abdominal muscles and stretches back muscles.

Round your spine by scooping in your abs. It strengthens deep abdominal muscles and stretches back muscles. Don't do it every day: Aim to do three sessions a week to start - choose any days that fit in with your lifestyle and gradually increase your workouts as you get stronger. Next, try a 20-minute Pilates workout.

Aim to do three sessions a week to start - choose any days that fit in with your lifestyle and gradually increase your workouts as you get stronger. Next, try a 20-minute Pilates workout. But stay consistent: To reap the benefits of your Pilates workout, you'll need to do it for at least four weeks but up to 12, research in the Healthcare Journal and Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research reveals.

To reap the benefits of your Pilates workout, you'll need to do it for at least four weeks but up to 12, research in the Healthcare Journal and Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research reveals. Improve your breathing techniques: Focusing on your breath enhances your control of each movement, says Buttler. Inhale when you open and expand your body; exhale on effort, when you contract. Get into a rhythm to stop you from holding your breath.

Focusing on your breath enhances your control of each movement, says Buttler. Inhale when you open and expand your body; exhale on effort, when you contract. Get into a rhythm to stop you from holding your breath. Try different types of Pilates: Doing 15 minutes of the same exercises can get stale. If you're getting bored, mix things up with some wall Pilates or a Reformer Pilates workout at home, which uses many of the same principles.

Is a 15-minute Pilates workout enough?

Yes, 15 minutes is enough time to do a good Pilates workout, so long as you're doing it a couple of times a week. Buttler recommends at least three times per week to start seeing changes in your body composition and core strength.

A study linked to Eötvös Loránd University found that even just doing an hour of Pilates once a week for 10 weeks significantly affected female participants' muscle mass, balance, flexibility, and core and abdominal muscle strength. You could divide this up into four sessions of 15 minutes.