Dr Hilary Jones reveals 2 'ideal' exercises for losing weight and keeping it off for good

Not everyone wants to lose weight, but if you do, you'll want to do it healthily and keep the weight off for as long as possible. It's a careful balance of dietary changes, good sleeping habits, and regular exercise.

Some exercises for weight loss may be more useful than others, though - and that's what a home Pilates workout, a brisk walk, and a dumbbell workout at the gym all have in common. According to GP Dr Hilary Jones, low-intensity steady-state (LISS) exercise and strength training are two "ideal" types of exercise that can help you lose weight and keep it off long term.

Types of LISS exercise

  • Brisk walking
  • Aquarobics
  • Swimming
  • Yoga
  • Pilates
  • Cycling
  • Elliptical
  • Climbing the stairs
  • Rowing

Any type of exercise can be considered low-intensity steady state training, provided you stay in the "mild to moderate" range. According to the NHS, this is exercise that "increases your heart rate and breathing, but still allows you to talk."

Other benefits of LISS exercise

The benefits of LISS exercise and strength training for weight loss as exercises for weight loss are clear, but what about the other benefits of this slow and steady type of cardio? Emily Servante, a certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance, told woman&home: "For busy people with a lot of stress, taking the time out of your day to go for a walk can be better than high-intensity exercise for bringing down cortisol levels and clearing your head."

While you can do your 10,000 steps at home with a walking pad, most experts advise you take your LISS workout outdoors. "If you opt for a walk or a bike ride, you’ll get some fresh air and hopefully some exposure to sunlight. And we know that circadian rhythms – which is basically the way our body regulates our sleep-wake cycle – are dependent on sunlight," says Servante. "So, more sunlight leads to better-regulated sleep."

Not only that, but the two exercises go hand in hand. Your LISS exercise can help you out when it comes to strength training. "It might enhance your recovery between strength training sessions," says Servante. "If you’ve got sore legs from squats, going for a power walk the next day will help with blood flow and nutrient delivery to the damaged muscles."

This type of exercise also has social benefits - you can go for a bike ride, a spot of walking yoga, or a gentle run with a friend and not feel out of breath, making it the perfect way to catch up while getting your heart rate up.

Why LISS works for everyone

LISS exercise is a good addition to anyone's exercise routine, regardless of fitness level, says Lily Chapman, a performance coach and nutritionist for P3rform. She previously told woman&home: "You can use LISS exercise to improve your physical and mental wellbeing, whether you've never set foot into a gym before or you've been working out for years as its intensity and duration can be altered depending on where your level is at."

Just be careful of doing too much of any type of exercise. As Dr Jones says, it's not about doing exercise beyond your personal capabilities. If you're new to exercise, start small as "high impact may induce injury," says Chapman.

