Jump to category:
Back To Top

These are the all-time favourite products that our beauty team would be lost without

From nostalgic cult classics to newer launches, these are the buys you can expect to always find in our beauty arsenals

Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
, ,
in Features
Collage of the woman&amp;home beauty team&#039;s all-time favourite beauty products (L-R) NARS The Multiple, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, Diptyque Orpheon, essie Bordeaux Nail Polish and Huda Beauty Lip Liner Stain, on a white marble background with cream bronzer, balm and lip liner swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
Jump to category:

When it comes to beauty, there's two types of people – those that tend to opt for a new product every time you're in need of a restock and those that remain loyal devotees to certain formulas for a lifetime. As for the latter, our team have a handful of beauty products that have earned greatest hits status within our routines.

If you're anything like us, you can appreciate a quality buy that has impressed you so much that you're devoted to replenishing every bottle, tube or tub you empty – and don't get us started on finding out one of your go-to's has been discontinued. We're talking one of the best mascaras for short lashes that always delivers an effortless lengthened effect or the best fake tan for mature skin that never goes streaky. Essentially, a product that you would like a lifetime supply of, if money was no object.

The woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products

Forget your beauty ins and outs for the year ahead, if you've found a formula that you love then why change it? After all, they do say if it ain't broke, don't fix it. With that said, below you'll discover the woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products, from a long-lasting perfume to the best shampoo for fine hair...

Fiona's all-time favourite beauty products

Collage of Fiona McKim&#039;s all-time favourite beauty products on a beige background, including a Maybelline liquid lipstick, Color Wow root powder, Alpha H glycolic acid, NARS blush stick, Vita Liberata body blur and Frederic Malle perfume

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Fiona McKim)

Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor, shares a common feeling amongst many beauty editors: "Asking me to choose my all time favourite beauty products is, as the cliche goes, like asking me to choose between children. But let’s be honest, every family has a golden child (I’ve only got one, so he’s a shoo-in) and there are products that I’d be more devastated if they were discontinued than others."

With this in mind, Fiona says: "So, I’ll shoot my shot at pulling my greatest hits - but I can’t promise they’d be exactly the same if I wrote this during a different season or in a different mood. That’s best-of's for you - but, as of today these are mine..."

Aleesha's all-time favourite beauty products

Collage of Aleesha Badkar&#039;s all-time favourite beauty products on a beige background, including a Kevin Aucoin eyelash curler, Violette_FR lipstick, Glossier Lash Slick mascara, NYX peach colour corrector, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream and Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de parfum

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Aleesha Badkar)

"After years of testing hundreds beauty products, choosing just a few all-time favourites is no easy feat," admits Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor. She adds: "From the nostalgic gems of my youth to the everyday favourites I keep coming back to in more recent years, there are so many products I would consider my favourite of beauty."

As for how Aleesha chose the formulas that worked their way into her top six, she says: "So here, I've gone for the real crème de la crème, the ones I truly struggle to imagine anything else replacing, and that make my routine smoother, quicker and a moment I actually enjoy."

Naomi's all-time favourite beauty products

Collage of Naomi Jamieson&#039;s all-time favourite beauty products on a beige background, including a Byoma barrier repair cream, Laneige Cream Skin toner, Diptyque Orpheon, Merit Minimalist foundation stick, Essie Bordeaux nail polish and Tropic Rainforest Dew serum

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Naomi Jamieson)

While Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is a magpie for glowy makeup products, blush and new, shiny fragrances, at her core, she declares herself a creature of habit: "Once I find something I love and that works for my skin and style, I stay loyal, use it to the last drop and repurchase it, over and over."

"Thus, when the question of 'all-time favourites' is posed to me, I don't have to do much soul-searching, as the majority of the products I use every day are the same as those I was using this time last year, too (give or take a couple of newcomers) and if that isn't a tell of a favourite, I don't know what is."

Speaking of which, Naomi adds: "From my go-to fragrance to my default nail polish, these are the products that never leave my beauty bag, many of which are the second, third, fourth bottle or tube I've owned - so you know they're really tried and tested."

Sennen's all-time favourite beauty products

Collage of Sennen Prickett&#039;s all-time favourite beauty products on a beige background, including a Huda Beauty lip liner stain, UKLash serum, Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense perfume, Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, Living Proof Full Shampoo and RMS Beauty red blush

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Sennen Prickett)

"Despite it being my job to test the best new beauty launches each and every month, much like like Naomi, I am also a creature of habit when it comes to my beauty routine. While different formulas come and go, there's a handful of trusted products that I always find myself coming back to, " says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.

As for which buys have earned the all-time favourite title in Sennen's regime, she reveals: "It's almost impressive for a product to work its way into a beauty team's hall of fame. From a cleanser for sensitive skin to one of the best perfumes for women that is guaranteed to get me compliments hours after spritzing it on, these are my desert island beauty products..."