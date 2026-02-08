These are the all-time favourite products that our beauty team would be lost without
From nostalgic cult classics to newer launches, these are the buys you can expect to always find in our beauty arsenals
Aleesha Badkar, Naomi Jamieson, Fiona McKim
When it comes to beauty, there's two types of people – those that tend to opt for a new product every time you're in need of a restock and those that remain loyal devotees to certain formulas for a lifetime. As for the latter, our team have a handful of beauty products that have earned greatest hits status within our routines.
If you're anything like us, you can appreciate a quality buy that has impressed you so much that you're devoted to replenishing every bottle, tube or tub you empty – and don't get us started on finding out one of your go-to's has been discontinued. We're talking one of the best mascaras for short lashes that always delivers an effortless lengthened effect or the best fake tan for mature skin that never goes streaky. Essentially, a product that you would like a lifetime supply of, if money was no object.
As a team that tests hundreds (possibly even thousands) of beauty products each year for a living, it's no surprise that we've stumbled across a few that have left us with such a good impression that we now never want to be without it. Thus, we've collated a list of the buys that have done just that, including a long-lasting lipstick, a multipurpose balm and an affordable essie nail polish.
The woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products
Forget your beauty ins and outs for the year ahead, if you've found a formula that you love then why change it? After all, they do say if it ain't broke, don't fix it. With that said, below you'll discover the woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products, from a long-lasting perfume to the best shampoo for fine hair...
Fiona's all-time favourite beauty products
Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor, shares a common feeling amongst many beauty editors: "Asking me to choose my all time favourite beauty products is, as the cliche goes, like asking me to choose between children. But let’s be honest, every family has a golden child (I’ve only got one, so he’s a shoo-in) and there are products that I’d be more devastated if they were discontinued than others."
With this in mind, Fiona says: "So, I’ll shoot my shot at pulling my greatest hits - but I can’t promise they’d be exactly the same if I wrote this during a different season or in a different mood. That’s best-of's for you - but, as of today these are mine..."
"So many multi-use makeup sticks don’t actually work that well on more than one area, but this is unbelievably useful because it creates a 10/10 eye and cheek look (and, in this chalky pink-peach shade a 6/10 lip one, but in bolder hues that’s a 10 too) It’s creamy, applies smoothly and sets to a powder that lasts the day. Plus as my entire article dedicated to this product notes, you have to pay respect to an OG."
"I consider this as much of an essential to my life as my toothbrush or Hayu subscription. It’s instant body makeup, and I put it on my upper arms and legs every time I reveal them, whether that’s in shorts on a hot day at the park, or a slinky strappy dress at a festive party. It blurs, bronzes and veils over redness, lumps, bumps and mottled tone (of which I have a lot) It’s also indescribably transfer-proof - nothing else comes close."
"The idea of having one signature scent is about as appealing to me as eating the same thing for dinner every night. I want options. But, it’s true that if I’m heading out for the night and want to feel confident, sophisticated, and sexy, I rarely deviate from Portrait. This heady rose, forest fruit and patchouli blend has been my after-hours scent for years, so with every spritz I get a memory rush of all the good times I’ve had wearing it. Fun!"
"It is so, so important to exfoliate, especially once your turnover slows and dull, dead cells ‘aint shifting like they used to. If you kind of know this but also kind of forget to do it with any regularity, I promise this will help. It’s a swipe-on liquid that takes all of two seconds to use and feels satisfyingly tingly in an addictive way. It also gives the most instant bang for your buck of any skincare I use (and I use a lot) If I’ve applied this one evening, the next day someone will complement my glow, guaranteed."
"Just a cute, cheap and cheerful little lip stain that’s forever rolling around the bottom of my bag. I documented wearing this Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink in Peachy every single day of my summer holiday last year, and she’s still here with me through rain and shine (mostly rain, currently) As well as being comfortable, long-wearing and a chilled-out don’t even have to think about it colour, I like the way this applies. Easy liquids with doe foot applicators for the win as far as I’m concerned."
"This was the first root-cover I encountered as a baby beauty editor with greys that were mere individual strands. It’s in powder form, with a dense little brush for targeted, unmessy application and is reliably drip-proof in the rain. It also comes in a widest range of colours I’ve seen for this product type. As my strands graduated to a streak and now what can only be described as a 'zone,' my Wow has never let me down. I’ll keep using it until the day I pack it all in and become into one of those fabulous women with long, 100% silver hair and perfect red lipstick."
Aleesha's all-time favourite beauty products
"After years of testing hundreds beauty products, choosing just a few all-time favourites is no easy feat," admits Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor. She adds: "From the nostalgic gems of my youth to the everyday favourites I keep coming back to in more recent years, there are so many products I would consider my favourite of beauty."
As for how Aleesha chose the formulas that worked their way into her top six, she says: "So here, I've gone for the real crème de la crème, the ones I truly struggle to imagine anything else replacing, and that make my routine smoother, quicker and a moment I actually enjoy."
"I’ll take any opportunity I can to recommend this eyelash curler. While I’m lucky to have quite long lashes, I’m perpetually on the hunt for anything that will give them a fluttery lift without having to douse them in mascara. And their length coupled with a wide lash line means most curlers pinch, kink or even crush the outer lashes. But this curler does everything I need, with a wide and deep design to catch all the lashes delicately without leaving any unwanted effects in its wake."
"I don’t love wearing heavy face makeup everyday, but under-eye circle and hyperpigmentation mean I can’t get away with going totally base-free. This lightweight colour corrector works to neutralise the dark areas on my face, with a velvety texture that glides onto skin, blends easily and lasts all day. Set with a touch of powder, it gives me a subtley brighter and more put-together look for both down and dressed-up day."
"An iconic product for a reason, there’s not much to say about this famous balm that any beauty enthusiast probably doesn’t know already. While many like to use it on hands, elbows or other dry patches on the body, I swear by this for my lips. As a beauty editor, I try so many different lip balms and masks, but this is the only one I notice makes a marked difference when I don’t use it. Truly a long-lasting nourisher, it feels comfortable to wear, is non-sticky and will leave lips (or any other part of the skin) moisturised for hours."
"Such a staple for me that I now rarely wear anything else on my lips, this lipstick-come-hydrating balm has a buttery, velvety feel that gives the lips a subtle flush of colour that lasts for hours. With a universally flattering warm berry blurry shade, it’s one I rely on no matter the occasion."
"The only perfume I can spritz and know I won’t ever tire of by the end of the day, this cult scent truly is my signature. Its woody, ambery and ever-so-slightly gourmand scent with a rich saffron- and cedarwood-infused blend is so unlike anything else I’ve ever tried, and one that still brings a smile to my face any time I catch a whiff of it throughout the day."
"A mascara I’ve used most days for nearly eight years, it’s one of the only products that - as a beauty editor who has to test a lot of newness - I regularly rebuy. It gives my lashes lift, length and just a bit of drama, without flaking, smudging, or dropping during a long day."
Naomi's all-time favourite beauty products
While Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is a magpie for glowy makeup products, blush and new, shiny fragrances, at her core, she declares herself a creature of habit: "Once I find something I love and that works for my skin and style, I stay loyal, use it to the last drop and repurchase it, over and over."
"Thus, when the question of 'all-time favourites' is posed to me, I don't have to do much soul-searching, as the majority of the products I use every day are the same as those I was using this time last year, too (give or take a couple of newcomers) and if that isn't a tell of a favourite, I don't know what is."
Speaking of which, Naomi adds: "From my go-to fragrance to my default nail polish, these are the products that never leave my beauty bag, many of which are the second, third, fourth bottle or tube I've owned - so you know they're really tried and tested."
"If I had to wear just one perfume for the rest of my life, it would Diptyque's Orphéon. Its fresh and musky notes of juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine combine to create the most ethereal sort of scent that just seems to transcend the seasons. I find it lingers so well on my skin and I just never tire of it - a true signature."
"I use this every morning, without fail thanks to the seamless coverage and glow it gives my complexion. It's so easy to apply and blend, it never looks cakey or dry and I've had sooo many compliments on the overall radiance of my makeup since adding it to my routine."
Sennen's all-time favourite beauty products
"Despite it being my job to test the best new beauty launches each and every month, much like like Naomi, I am also a creature of habit when it comes to my beauty routine. While different formulas come and go, there's a handful of trusted products that I always find myself coming back to, " says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.
As for which buys have earned the all-time favourite title in Sennen's regime, she reveals: "It's almost impressive for a product to work its way into a beauty team's hall of fame. From a cleanser for sensitive skin to one of the best perfumes for women that is guaranteed to get me compliments hours after spritzing it on, these are my desert island beauty products..."