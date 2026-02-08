These are the all-time favourite products that our beauty team would be lost without

When it comes to beauty, there's two types of people – those that tend to opt for a new product every time you're in need of a restock and those that remain loyal devotees to certain formulas for a lifetime. As for the latter, our team have a handful of beauty products that have earned greatest hits status within our routines.

If you're anything like us, you can appreciate a quality buy that has impressed you so much that you're devoted to replenishing every bottle, tube or tub you empty – and don't get us started on finding out one of your go-to's has been discontinued. We're talking one of the best mascaras for short lashes that always delivers an effortless lengthened effect or the best fake tan for mature skin that never goes streaky. Essentially, a product that you would like a lifetime supply of, if money was no object.

As a team that tests hundreds (possibly even thousands) of beauty products each year for a living, it's no surprise that we've stumbled across a few that have left us with such a good impression that we now never want to be without it. Thus, we've collated a list of the buys that have done just that, including a long-lasting lipstick, a multipurpose balm and an affordable essie nail polish.

The woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products

Forget your beauty ins and outs for the year ahead, if you've found a formula that you love then why change it? After all, they do say if it ain't broke, don't fix it. With that said, below you'll discover the woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products, from a long-lasting perfume to the best shampoo for fine hair...

Fiona's all-time favourite beauty products

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Fiona McKim)

Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor, shares a common feeling amongst many beauty editors: "Asking me to choose my all time favourite beauty products is, as the cliche goes, like asking me to choose between children. But let’s be honest, every family has a golden child (I’ve only got one, so he’s a shoo-in) and there are products that I’d be more devastated if they were discontinued than others."

With this in mind, Fiona says: "So, I’ll shoot my shot at pulling my greatest hits - but I can’t promise they’d be exactly the same if I wrote this during a different season or in a different mood. That’s best-of's for you - but, as of today these are mine..."

NARS Cosmetics The Multiple Blush Stick in 'Dazed' £28.05 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "So many multi-use makeup sticks don’t actually work that well on more than one area, but this is unbelievably useful because it creates a 10/10 eye and cheek look (and, in this chalky pink-peach shade a 6/10 lip one, but in bolder hues that’s a 10 too) It’s creamy, applies smoothly and sets to a powder that lasts the day. Plus as my entire article dedicated to this product notes, you have to pay respect to an OG." Vita Liberata Body Blur £33 at Boots.com $38.50 at Amazon $39 at Amazon "I consider this as much of an essential to my life as my toothbrush or Hayu subscription. It’s instant body makeup, and I put it on my upper arms and legs every time I reveal them, whether that’s in shorts on a hot day at the park, or a slinky strappy dress at a festive party. It blurs, bronzes and veils over redness, lumps, bumps and mottled tone (of which I have a lot) It’s also indescribably transfer-proof - nothing else comes close." Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau de Parfum 50ml £160 at Fenwick "The idea of having one signature scent is about as appealing to me as eating the same thing for dinner every night. I want options. But, it’s true that if I’m heading out for the night and want to feel confident, sophisticated, and sexy, I rarely deviate from Portrait. This heady rose, forest fruit and patchouli blend has been my after-hours scent for years, so with every spritz I get a memory rush of all the good times I’ve had wearing it. Fun!" Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment With 5% Glycolic Acid 100ml £43.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "It is so, so important to exfoliate, especially once your turnover slows and dull, dead cells ‘aint shifting like they used to. If you kind of know this but also kind of forget to do it with any regularity, I promise this will help. It’s a swipe-on liquid that takes all of two seconds to use and feels satisfyingly tingly in an addictive way. It also gives the most instant bang for your buck of any skincare I use (and I use a lot) If I’ve applied this one evening, the next day someone will complement my glow, guaranteed." Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in 'Peachy' £9.59 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "Just a cute, cheap and cheerful little lip stain that’s forever rolling around the bottom of my bag. I documented wearing this Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink in Peachy every single day of my summer holiday last year, and she’s still here with me through rain and shine (mostly rain, currently) As well as being comfortable, long-wearing and a chilled-out don’t even have to think about it colour, I like the way this applies. Easy liquids with doe foot applicators for the win as far as I’m concerned." Color Wow Root Cover Up in 'Dark Blonde' £23.60 at Sephora UK "This was the first root-cover I encountered as a baby beauty editor with greys that were mere individual strands. It’s in powder form, with a dense little brush for targeted, unmessy application and is reliably drip-proof in the rain. It also comes in a widest range of colours I’ve seen for this product type. As my strands graduated to a streak and now what can only be described as a 'zone,' my Wow has never let me down. I’ll keep using it until the day I pack it all in and become into one of those fabulous women with long, 100% silver hair and perfect red lipstick."

Aleesha's all-time favourite beauty products

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Aleesha Badkar)

"After years of testing hundreds beauty products, choosing just a few all-time favourites is no easy feat," admits Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor. She adds: "From the nostalgic gems of my youth to the everyday favourites I keep coming back to in more recent years, there are so many products I would consider my favourite of beauty."

As for how Aleesha chose the formulas that worked their way into her top six, she says: "So here, I've gone for the real crème de la crème, the ones I truly struggle to imagine anything else replacing, and that make my routine smoother, quicker and a moment I actually enjoy."

Naomi's all-time favourite beauty products

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Naomi Jamieson)

While Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is a magpie for glowy makeup products, blush and new, shiny fragrances, at her core, she declares herself a creature of habit: "Once I find something I love and that works for my skin and style, I stay loyal, use it to the last drop and repurchase it, over and over."

"Thus, when the question of 'all-time favourites' is posed to me, I don't have to do much soul-searching, as the majority of the products I use every day are the same as those I was using this time last year, too (give or take a couple of newcomers) and if that isn't a tell of a favourite, I don't know what is."

Speaking of which, Naomi adds: "From my go-to fragrance to my default nail polish, these are the products that never leave my beauty bag, many of which are the second, third, fourth bottle or tube I've owned - so you know they're really tried and tested."

Sennen's all-time favourite beauty products

(Image credit: Future/Brands/Sennen Prickett)

"Despite it being my job to test the best new beauty launches each and every month, much like like Naomi, I am also a creature of habit when it comes to my beauty routine. While different formulas come and go, there's a handful of trusted products that I always find myself coming back to, " says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.

As for which buys have earned the all-time favourite title in Sennen's regime, she reveals: "It's almost impressive for a product to work its way into a beauty team's hall of fame. From a cleanser for sensitive skin to one of the best perfumes for women that is guaranteed to get me compliments hours after spritzing it on, these are my desert island beauty products..."