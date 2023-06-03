The 12 best shampoos for fine hair to add volume and boost healthy growth

If you're on the hunt for the best shampoo for fine hair, you're not alone. Many of us face the challenge of encouraging super-fine tresses to achieve their potential.

Fine hair needs an extra bit of TLC, which includes using the best shampoo and conditioner. You don't need to be an expert trichologist to know that the key to any hair regimen is choosing the right products for your hair type. Long before we consider slathering on the best hair masks or investing in the best hair dryer, it's vital to get that cleansing routine down pat.

Any number of factors can contribute to having fine or thinning hair - including genetics, aging, and hormones. I have personally experienced hair thinning, and my hair is slightly wavy, bleached, and gets greasy super quickly - so I'm all too familiar with what to look for. In this list, I'm focusing on products that will boost your scalp care routine to encourage healthy growth as well as give your tresses an injection of volume.

The best shampoo for fine hair, tested by our beauty experts

1. Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash Best shampoo for fine hair overall Specifications RRP: $42/£31 Extra benefits: Oleanolic acid, Vitamin H, rice amino acids, shea butter, aloe vera leaf extract Accompanying products: Conditioner

Rich in nourishing ingredients like rice amino acids, shea butter, and aloe vera leaf extract - this shampoo made my hair feel super silky as well as instantly thicker. It's light as a feather and formed a lovely lather, which made my hair and scalp feel squeaky clean and it smells truly delicious.

What's remarkable about this product is the instant lifting effect it had on my hair. Even while it was wet, my hair felt thicker and after testing it both on air-dried hair and a blast with the best hair dryer for fine hair - the results were incredible. I was impressed to find my scalp and tresses were still fresh as a daisy the morning after I used it - and my hair still had a whole lot of bounce, volume, density, and thickness.

Also, call me shallow and ridiculous but my goodness, doesn't Kevin Murphy design the prettiest bottles? Not only do they compliment your bathroom but their shapes are super storage-friendly, which is a win if you're like me and have far too many products in your bathroom.

2. Hairstory New Wash Best shampoo for fine hair that suits all hair types Specifications RRP: $44/£44 Extra benefits: Clean ingredients Accompanying products: Hair balm, massaging scalp brush

Lovers of clean beauty, sulfate-free shampoos, and eco friendly beauty routines will love how New Wash cleans and conditions your scalp and hair without the use of harsh detergents. These detergents are what make shampoo foam, which New Wash doesn't.

Initially, this felt a little unusual as it's got quite a thick consistency, almost like conditioner, which made me concerned that it would weigh my hair down. Washing it out took slightly longer and Hairstory suggest using their Massaging Scalp Brush, which in itself was a lovely treat. This stuff smells lovely and clean, with a subtle baby powder-like aroma, and left my hair voluminous with enhanced texture when I blow-dried it as well as when I let it dry naturally. There wasn't a hint of oiliness in my scalp until the evening of day two after washing - a first for me.

A bonus point for this product is that, while it's deservedly among the best shampoos for fine hair, it's suited to all hair types. In other words, you can share New Wash with a whole spectrum of hair textures and everyone will be happy - that is if you can bear to share!

3. Shea Moisture Superfruit Complex 10-in-1 Multi-Benefit Best shampoo for fine hair that's curly or wavy Specifications RRP: $13/£11 Extra benefits: Superfruit Complex, Marula Oil and Biotin Accompanying products: Hair mask, conditioner

Shea butter may sound like a red flag in terms of heaviness, but having used this product many times over the years I can testify that it doesn't weigh my fine hair down at all. With the power of the brand's superfruit complex, marula oil, and biotin - this formula strengthens and nourishes hair without making it greasy.

There's a lovely clean smell from this product, which I really enjoy, so don't be put off by the name sounding like a bowl of fruit. It's almost like clean laundry, and who doesn't love that? The shampoo itself has got a medium-density thickness to it and a little goes a long way. It gives a lovely lather that gently cleans your scalp and leaves your hair super soft, feeling lifted from the inside out.

All those conditioning properties are particularly good at smoothing frizz and nourishing textured hair. So if you've got a bit of a wave or even very curly hair, prepare for your flyaways to be tamed and your hair's natural texture to be nourished - without being flattened.

4. Living Proof Full Shampoo Best deep cleansing shampoo for fine hair Specifications RRP: $32/£27 Extra benefits: Gel-like light consistency, new technology Accompanying products: Conditioner, styling cream, dry shampoo

Living Proof's line of volume-boosting buys often features in lists of the best hair styling products with good reason. Not only do these products smell great but they seriously pack a punch, and this Full Shampoo is another example of why they're worth investing in. Yes, it's expensive but a little goes a long way so it lasts for ages.

This particular offering has an almost gel-like consistency, which was very gentle and light on my fine hair - a vital element as I'm often concerned about it being weighed down. It smells lovely and fresh and packs a lot of punch in the scalp cleansing department. It left my tresses and usually oily scalp feeling wonderfully clean.

This may be great for cleansing, but using the brand's matching conditioner is recommended - and if you want to add even more volume to your blow dry, try the Full Thickening Cream too.

5. Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo The best shampoo for fine hair that's great for layering Specifications RRP: $34/£24 Extra benefits: Copolymers, natural cellulose, and keratin protein Accompanying products: Conditioner, root boosting spray, strand plumping cream

As purveyors of some of the industry's best scalp treatments, the trichologists at Philip Kingsley are well acquainted with the whole maelstrom of scalp and hair needs.

This particular product is among the best shampoos for thin hair as it's chock-full of nourishing ingredients like keratin and natural cellulose. It's the latter ingredient that instantly plumped the surface of each and every hair strand making my hair look more luscious, bouncy, and shiny. This shampoo is super light and slightly floral-scented, which I really enjoyed. Not only is its scent mild, but the shampoo itself was also really gentle on my scalp, while also providing all the cleansing power needed to keep it healthy.

As with many of the products on this list, layering up benefits those looking to get the most volume possible. I'd definitely suggest using this alongside the brand's Body Building Weightless Conditioner.

6. K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo Best shampoo for fine hair that removes build-up Specifications RRP: $38/£39 Extra benefits: Activated charcoal, K18 peptide, and salicylic acid Accompanying products: Hair mask

Shoutout to all of my greasy-haired comrades, who load up on the best dry shampoos for oily hair. Hello to those of us who load up on serum and the myriad volumizing products that leave our scalp coated in buildup. K18 Peptide Prep Detox shampoo may be about to revolutionize your scalp and hair's well-being.

You may have read our beauty editor's K18 review, which looked at the brand's hair mask. K18 has expanded the range to include shampoo. This deep-cleansing product is a godsend and cleared all the extra oils, product residue, and sebum in my follicles. It's important to keep your scalp fresh as this build-up can contribute to hair loss, as I learned when I met with trichologists during a scalp facial treatment.

I was amazed at how this product provided such intense clarifying properties without stripping my scalp and hair of moisture. Remarkably, it didn't bother my color either. The brand recommends using this once a week, swapping it out for your usual shampoo, but if you've got a lot of build-up using it twice a week is a good idea. It's the best deep cleansing product I've ever used as it also protected my hair and left it feeling silky smooth.

7. OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo Best drugstore shampoo for fine hair Specifications RRP: $5.99/£6.99 Extra benefits: Biotin, collagen, wheat protein Accompanying products: Conditioner

OGX Biotin and Collagen shampoo utilizes the power of biotin for hair (also called vitamin B7) and collagen to swell the hair up from the inside. It's also got wheat protein which - although not friendly to the gluten intolerant - is said to strengthen the hair.

This shampoo is certainly on the thicker side, unlike products with more gel-like consistencies like the Living Proof Full Shampoo. I found the texture to be very nourishing to my hair and also noticed a slight extra bounce to my tresses, which is always a delight. That being said, as someone with greasy hair, this shampoo wasn't the best on my list in terms of scalp cleansing and by the end of the day, my hair already had a bit of oiliness.

However, if you're on a budget and looking for a product that will deliver bounce to your hair then this is a solid option at a very good price.

8. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité The best shampoo for fine hair that doesn't need conditioner Specifications RRP: $40/£27.15 Extra benefits: Hyaluronic acid, gluco peptides, ceramides Accompanying products: Conditioner

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité is an ultra-nourishing shampoo that worked to lock in all the moisture my hair needed with the deep (yet lightweight) hydration of hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid holds over 1000 times its own weight in water, which means it's a key ingredient that's often featured in skincare for dry skin or dehydrated skin.

As well as adding in and holding onto moisture, Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité strengthens weakened strands and boosts hair's volume at the roots with the help of added peptides and ceramides.

It's super cleansing and added an instant lift to my hair. It's also one of the few shampoos for fine hair that I found doesn't need a conditioner - which may be favorable to anyone with particularly oily hair like mine. The only issue I could potentially see with this product is its perfumed smell - which could be rather overpowering in my opinion.

9. Philip B Weightless Volumizing Shampoo Best botanical shampoo for fine hair Specifications RRP: $36/£39 Extra benefits: Rosemary, micellar-inspired surfactants, sunflower, and aloe extracts Accompanying products: Conditioner, weightless conditioning water

Philip B's haircare line is powered by botanical ingredients like green tea leaf, aloe extracts, and rosemary. Some experts suggest using rosemary oil for hair loss, and you should rejoice any time you see the super scalp-friendly ingredient in a haircare product.

Inspired by micellar water skin cleansers, Philip B Weightless Volumizing Shampoo treated my scalp to a thorough - yet gentle - refresh. It scrubbed away all of that pesky build-up and worked wonders on my hair, even after I'd used a lot of dry shampoo the day before.

It works into a lovely lather and, of all the products tested for this feature, this has the most glorious fragrance. It's subtle, androgynous, fresh, and just smells so clean! My ends definitely needed conditioner to detangle them, but my hair felt so healthy after using this product and I was left with bouncy, shiny, fresh tresses.

10. Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Rose Extracts Best shampoo for very greasy fine hair Specifications RRP: $53/£40 Extra benefits: Pure rassoul Morocan volcanic clay and exfoliating sugar crystals Accompanying products: Conditioner, volumizing spray

This rose-based paste contains super fine sugar crystals that gently exfoliate while rassoul clay and rose extracts work to detoxify and nourish the scalp and hair. It's got quite an unusual texture and appearance - it looks like mud - but when I rubbed it in my hands with a little water it foamed up nicely. All that clay sucked up excess oils and gave my hair a lovely boost.

It smells absolutely heavenly and really deep cleansed my scalp, leaving my hair feeling clean as a whistle and healthy as can be. However, I most definitely needed a conditioner alongside this particular shampoo as I have dry ends. I stayed loyal to the brand and used the Christophe Robin Delicate Volumizing conditioner, which is divine and left my tresses silky smooth, without being weighed down.

11. Sisley Revitalising Volumizing Shampoo with Camellia oil Best ultra-luxurious shampoo for fine hair Specifications RRP: $87/£64 Extra benefits: Camellia oil, vitamin B6, zinc, copper, magnesium Accompanying products: Conditioner, volumizing spray, scalp serum

I'd call Sisley Revitalising Volumizing shampoo with camellia oil the best shampoo for fine hair if you're feeling like a real splurge - as its price point isn't for the faint-hearted. However, if want to invest in your hair health and are able to go for something this pricey, then this product is absolutely worth considering.

What amazed me is how the very light, thin shampoo quickly foamed into an almost mousse-like consistency that was an absolute joy to massage into my scalp. It has a light scent and really helped to rid the scalp of buildup, so left my hair feeling light, airy, and bouncy. As with most of the formulas on this list, using this without conditioner was not possible. But, when used alongside the matching conditioner my hair was left feeling gorgeously clean, volumized, strong, and healthy.

12. R+Co Dallas shampoo Best shampoo for fine hair with biotin Specifications RRP: £24.50/$34 Extra benefits: Biotin, saw palmetto berry extract, pro vitamin B5, loquat fruit extract Accompanying products: Conditioner, dry volume spray, biotin thickening treatment

Dallas has more than earned its spot on my list of the best shampoo for thin hair. The brand claims this popular product offers 'big bouncy hair' and they're not kidding. Dallas contains biotin, a vitamin that's key to helping improve your hair's keratin infrastructure. It also contains gloriously hydrating ingredients like coconut oil to keep both the scalp and strands moisturized, as well as body-increasing ingredients like saw palmetto berry extract.

The texture of the shampoo is a little thicker than I expected, so it's best to rub it between your hands before massaging it into damp hair. A little goes a long way with this product, so exercise caution when squeezing the bottle. My hair felt not only voluminous but silky smooth after using Dallas, and I love how much strength it brought to my brittle locks. Unlike some of the other products on this list, the results weren't instant but after three washes I noticed my hair strands not only looked fuller but felt stronger too.

13. Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo Best shampoo for damaged fine hair Specifications RRP: $52/£43 Extra benefits: Chia seed, bio-fermented bamboo leaf, hyaluronic acid complex, and plant-based protein Accompanying products: Conditioner, hair serum

There's an air of princess about Oribe's bottles and, yes, a royal price tag too, but if you're feeling flush and put your hair through a lot of stress - this might be the one for you. Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience shampoo hydrates hair strands and locks in moisture. This helps fortify and strengthen it with time and not only helps repair damage from the past but prevent it too. If you use a lot of heat on your hair or bleach it, this shampoo would most definitely benefit your haircare routine, as it did mine.

Its fragrance is made from honeysuckle and daisy extracts and honestly, it smells just as fabulous as that sounds. A little goes a seriously long way with this product, which gets a lovely lather. My hair felt stronger - even when wet - and after three washes there was a notable difference in its strength.

Although you could probably use this shampoo on its own, the Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience conditioner is utterly divine and a must if your hair is feeling quite damaged. Similarly to Sisley, the only downside to Oribe is the cost factor, but if you feel like a splurge - this product lasts for a long time and will do wonders for your hair.

How we tested the best shampoo for fine hair

I took on the task of testing several products for this guide, well versed as I am in choosing the best hair products for baby fine hair. To pare down the list of the best shampoo for fine hair, I tried dozens of products ranging in price points.

I used each one for several days, testing with and without conditioner afterward to get a clear idea of how they made my hair look, feel and behave. I also paid attention to packaging, how much of the formula was needed to wash a whole head of hair, and how well any results lasted between wash days.

Many of the best shampoos for thinning hair do come up a little costlier than regular hair wash. With this in mind you might be wondering is expensive shampoo better and in my honest opinion, if you have thin hair, and can spend a little extra on it's an investment you won't regret. Apart from the fact that pricier shampoos tend to last longer, they're also often more transparent about their ingredients and gentler on your tresses.

How to choose the best shampoo for fine hair

Wondering what makes a product join the ranks of the best shampoo for fine hair? Well, here's what I considered when whittling down this list.

Cleansing: It's important that the product cleanses your scalp thoroughly, to help remove any build-up on the scalp. As fine hair is prone to showing an excess of grease more easily, deeply clarifying and removing build-up is one of the most important parts of your haircare routine.

It's important that the product cleanses your scalp thoroughly, to help remove any build-up on the scalp. As fine hair is prone to showing an excess of grease more easily, deeply clarifying and removing build-up is one of the most important parts of your haircare routine. Consistency: Anything with oils, butter, or just a heavier consistency in general is a huge no-no for thin or fine hair. It can weigh the hair down and also cause more scalp build-up which can impact healthy hair growth.

Anything with oils, butter, or just a heavier consistency in general is a huge no-no for thin or fine hair. It can weigh the hair down and also cause more scalp build-up which can impact healthy hair growth. Ingredients: it's as important to consider what's in the shampoo, as to consider what's not in it. Ingredients like protein, Vitamin B5, lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid are great for fine hair. However, ingredients like sulfates can strip moisture from weaker strands, while silicones can be heavy and film-forming so are also something it might be wise to avoid.

What ingredients can boost fine hair?

"Specific ingredients like caffeine are linked to hair growth and can provide invigorating effects," says Tyler Moore, expert stylist at Live True London. "While lighter moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid can provide hydration without weighing your hair down."

Leading trichologist Ricardo Vila Nova tells us that there are loads of volumizing products that build density and texture containing polymers. But when it comes to rebuilding and strengthening the internal bonds of the hair he says, "I always suggest products with protein or lactic acid if we’re dealing with fine, dry hair."

Although choosing a shampoo filled to the brim with all the right ingredients for thin hair is helpful, healthy growth comes from within, says Lauren Marr, Artistic Colourist at Gielly Green. She suggests a good healthy diet that is, "high in proteins, leafy greens and vitamins to naturally increase hair volume."

What ingredients should you avoid if you have fine hair?

Vila Nova advises we "avoid deep-cleansing shampoos containing salicylic acid as it may tangle the hair." While Moore recommends avoiding ingredients such as oils and butter if your hair is on the fine side. "These can work well in hair masks and oil treatments, but in daily use shampoos and conditioners, these will weigh your hair down and cause it to become oiler faster. These include coconut oil and argan oil."

Another concern for any of us with more delicate hair is sulfates. "They strip the hair of its natural oils which can make your hair dry and fly away," explains Marr. "This can also cause scalp irritation."

What's the best way to shampoo and condition fine hair?

According to Vila Nova, when washing fine hair you should distribute the shampoo evenly on the scalp and massage, "thoroughly yet gently so as not to tangle middle lengths and ends."

Incorporating a lovely little scalp massage into your cleansing routine is not only a delicious bit of self-care but it will increase blood flow to the scalp - and can benefit hair health and growth. The best way to massage your scalp is to use the fingertips of both your hands and apply gentle pressure on your scalp, moving it in small circles.

Temperature is also important, adds Moore, who says it's best to wash and rinse your hair in lukewarm water to avoid damage and breakage. "First, make sure to wet your hair thoroughly before applying shampoo to ensure the hair shaft/follicles will be open enough to absorb the product and also to create a good lather," he says. "After 1-2 minutes, rinse your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water."

How often should you wash fine hair?

The age-old question as to how often should you wash your hair varies depending on your scalp type, whether you're oil-prone or have a dry scalp - as well as what your lifestyle is like and the kinds of products you use.

"There is no set rule on how often one should wash the hair, but fine hair usually requires a more frequent wash to help build structure and volume," says Vila Nova.

"Those with finer hair might find their hair getting oiler quicker due to product build-up," adds Moore. "Products can weigh down fine hair causing it to look greasy faster, even if you are prone to a drier scalp. Oil build-up will also look heavier on finer hair, meaning you might need to wash every one to three days depending on your personal preference."