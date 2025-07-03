Margot Robbie 'absolutely loves' this affordable dry shampoo – and it's perfect for sensitive scalps

Margot Robbie might be the face of Chanel, but not everything in her beauty bag comes with a luxury price tag.

Her go-to dry shampoo? It’s a purse-friendly pick from the French pharmacy aisle that’s also a must-have for those with sensitive scalps and flat roots.

Appearing live on morning show, ITVs This Morning, beauty expert Nadine Baggott shared a round-up of celebrity beauty bargains. Among them was an eco-friendly dry shampoo that’s earned Margot’s stamp of approval.

Margot Robbie's drugstore dry shampoo pick

Holding up a bottle of Klorane’s Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Baggott said: “Everyone has good and bad hair days, and a dry shampoo is absolutely iconic.

The reason I like this one is because it’s not heavily fragranced, and it contains soothing colloidal oat. Margot Robbie absolutely loves it too.”

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $10 at Amazon $14 at Macy's RRP: $18/£11.50 A cult classic in French pharmacies and a staple among hairstylists for a reason. This dry shampoo quickly refreshes hair, soaking up excess oil and adding natural-looking volume without leaving behind a chalky residue. Powered by softening oat milk and highly absorbent plant-based powders, Klorane's dry shampoo revives second (or third) day hair in an instant.

Klorane has been crafting affordable yet effective haircare since the 1960s, and their gentle formulas have earned them a spot as the number one haircare brand in European pharmacies.

It's also a favourite brand of woman&home beauty editor Fiona McKim, who recently chose their chamomile shampoo as one of her best French hair products, saying "I particularly love this shampoo because it gently clarifies to brighten a faded colour and, unusually for a blonde targeting shampoo, it’s not purple, so doesn’t knock out all the warmth in my tone."

Where some dry shampoos leave behind a chalky finish or cloying scent, this loose powder formula feels weightless and clean. The subtly floral fragranced blend is ideal for sensitive scalps, while the ultra-fine texture lifts roots, adds volume and helps stretch out your style between washes with zero residue in sight.

“There’s not enough of it to make me look like Margot,” Baggott joked, but for those seeking A-list-approved results on a budget, it’s a savvy place to start.

Whether your hair is freshly styled or well overdue a wash, this light, non-drying formula is the kind you’ll want to keep in your bag, gym kit and desk drawer. It’s a simple, fuss-free way to revive your hair. Sold?