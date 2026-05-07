Yes, you can cover grey roots at the back of your head - Nadine Baggott has shared her surprisingly easy technique

There’s a lot to learn from journalist and TV presenter Nadine Baggott. Having spent the last 35 years testing every product, treatment and gadget imaginable, her beauty know-how is second-to-none.

Known for her refreshingly straight-talking approach, she regularly shares the products, tips and beauty habits she genuinely swears by on social media.

Most recently, Baggott turned her attention to a common beauty dilemma: how to colour grey roots at the back of your hair without the help of a professional. “If, like me, your grey roots need retouching every two weeks, then this will save you time and money,” she wrote in the caption, before revealing the low-maintenance technique she’s been using “for years, even before lockdown”.

Nadine Baggott’s ‘three gold secrets’ for colouring roots at the back of your hair

Admitting she’d recently realised she’d “been doing a pretty bad job” at colouring the back of her hair, Baggott walked followers through the exact method she uses to touch up roots at home using a bowl, brush and section clip.

A post shared by Nadine Baggott (@nadinebaggott) A photo posted by on

According to Baggott, success comes down to preparation and sectioning. “You need a brush and bowl for proper application,” she explains, alongside a tail comb brush that allows you to create neat sections through the hair (as well as your choice of at-home hair colour).

Her second tip is to secure hair into a loose section clip, which keeps the lengths out of the way while making it easier to work methodically through the back of the head.

Boots Boots Hair Tinting Bowl Set £5 at Boots.com

“You section it off just an inch at a time,” she says in the video. “I feel with my fingers where the section is, and then I paint on the colour.” Rather than aiming for perfection, Baggott says the trick is simply ensuring enough coverage to soften the appearance of regrowth between salon visits. She also recommends choosing a colour close to your natural base shade, as this makes any overlap less noticeable and creates a softer, more blended finish overall.

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Josh Wood Josh Wood Colour 9.0 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye £14 at Boots.com

“It’s not perfect, but it’s not bad,” she tells the camera after revealing the finished result, joking: “Professional hair colourists look away now.” Still, for anyone struggling to stay on top of fast-growing greys, her technique offers a realistic, affordable solution that feels far more achievable than a full at-home colour transformation.