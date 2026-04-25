Legs paler than the rest of your body? A tanning expert is here to help you achieve an easy, even glow

Spring is finally making itself known, which can only mean one thing: more skin on show. While we might not be ready for full summer dressing just yet, it often starts with the legs – bare ankles one day, calves the next, and suddenly you’re reaching for a pair of linen Bermuda shorts.

For skin that hasn’t seen the sun since last September, a sweep of your best self-tan is the quickest way to restore a believable, healthy-looking glow. But according to faux-glow pros, legs are one of the trickiest areas to get right. As Melanie Brownlow, founder of St. Moriz, explains, “sometimes, you may notice that your tan develops more subtly on the legs in comparison to other areas of the body.”

With drier skin (thanks to months of cold weather and central heating), areas like knees and ankles are prone to clinging, so achieving an even finish often comes down to careful prep and the right formula. Ahead, Brownlow shares her top tips on how to fake tan your legs like a pro.

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How to tan your legs for even, patch-free results

Before you reach for that bottle at the back of your bathroom cabinet, it’s worth asking yourself when you first opened it. Like all beauty products, self-tan has a shelf life – and using an expired formula could be the reason your glow isn’t developing as expected. “As a general rule, self-tanning products have a shelf life of around six months after opening,” says Brownlow.

There are a few key indicators that your tan may be past its best. “Discolouration and a change in smell are the most common, although this can vary depending on the formula. For example, a mousse may start to appear slightly green as it oxidises over time,” she adds. If in doubt, it’s always best to replace it.

2. Exfoliate and remove hair ahead of application

Space NK Aromatherapy Associates Polishing Body Brush £28 at Space NK UK

Thorough skin preparation is essential for an even, long-lasting tan. “If you shave your legs, it’s always a good idea to do this ahead of applying self-tan,” says Brownlow. The day before is ideal, but at the very least, leave around 20 minutes between shaving and application. “It’s important that the skin is cool before tanning, as hot water opens pores, which can lead to uneven results and pitting – often referred to as ‘strawberry skin’.”

In the days leading up to application, adding in dry body brushing can help refine the skin further, sweeping away dead cells so tan applies more evenly. “Creating a smooth base should always be your first step,” Brownlow notes, adding that regular exfoliation (whether that’s with a brush or body scrub) also helps remove any leftover tan and excess oil, ensuring you’re working with a clean canvas every time.

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3. Go for a gradual

Designed to build colour slowly, a gradual tan offers more control over the final finish, while also delivering a welcome hit of hydration in this area. “Gradual self-tan is your best option for legs, enabling you to give your skin a believable glow without going fully bronzed,” says Brownlow. “It’s also a great way to lock in extra moisture, especially if your skin is on the drier side, preventing tan from clinging to dry patches.” For the most even finish, she recommends blending in circular motions and paying special attention to the knees.

4. Keep skin hydrated for an even fade

Once your tan has developed, maintaining it comes down to hydration. Well-moisturised skin helps colour fade more evenly, reducing the risk of patchiness - particularly on areas like the knees and shins. As Brownlow notes, “no matter your tan of choice, always finish with a body oil for an added level of radiance.” For longer-lasting results, however, we’d suggest a lightweight body moisturiser instead – as anything oil-based can break down the DHA in self-tanner, causing it to fade faster.