Can skincare reverse a pigmented or crepey chest - and which products get the best results?

The chest is a prime spot for sun damage and dehydration, so we've uncovered the treatments that can truly help

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woman with smooth wrinkle free chest and skincare to get the look
(Image credit: Zoe Economides)

While most of us are meticulous about taking care of our faces, the chest doesn't always enjoy the same level of care and attention. It's an easy area to forget, but also an unfortunate one, given that the skin on your neck and décolletage can age up to 20 times faster than the skin on your face.

The main reason for this is that the chest area is one of the most UV-exposed body parts, and if you're not wearing SPF every day, you may start to notice a smattering of pigmentation and a mottled appearance. Then, as elasticity begins to reduce over time, the texture of skin on your chest can start to feel thin and crepey.

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What skincare ingredients can reverse a pigmented or crepey chest?

"The décolletage often ages earlier and more noticeably than the face because the skin here is thinner, contains fewer oil glands and is exposed daily to UV damage," explains Dr Priya Verma, multi-award-winning Aesthetic Doctor. "Over time, collagen and elastin decline, leading to crepey overlying skin, fine lines and laxity."

Shifting the top layers of mottled skin with regular exfoliation and skin-sloughing ingredients like Azelaic acid and tranexamic acid can help to break up hyperpigmentation. "For daily maintenance, I recommend retinoids, peptides, along with a broad-spectrum SPF," explains Dr Verma. "Sun protection is arguably the most important step in preventing neck and chest ageing. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide help support the barrier, soften crepiness and improve hydration."

How to refresh your chest in the clinic

"Topical products can make a meaningful difference to skin texture, but they cannot replicate the lifting effect of in-clinic procedures," admits Dr Verma. One of the most effective ways to clear unwanted pigmentation on your décolleté is with a non-ablative laser treatment. This will break down the pigment in the deeper layers of your skin, all while keeping the top layer intact. That means minimal downtime (just a few days of redness), and it has the welcome side effect of boosting collagen production.

Dr Verma recommends LaseMD used in tandem with polynucleotides. "Both the laser and injectable allow for skin strengthening through collagen production, but also help with pigmentation and UV damage by mopping up excess pigment in the skin," she explains.

If you have a lot of superficial pigmentation, as well as deep melasma, aesthetic doctor Dr Brendan Khong combines the Aerolase Neo Elite laser with the Aerolase Era Elite, to target the top layer of skin, too. There's much more downtime with this option, though, ranging from five to 14 days. All options are suitable for all skin tones.

  • LaseMD Ultra at ART Clinic, prices start at £450 per session. Four sessions are recommended, spaced four weeks apart.
  • Polynucleotides (neck and dec) at ART Clinic, prices start at £400 per session. Three to four sessions are recommended, performed alongside the LaseMD treatment.
  • Aerolase Reverse (Neo and Era lasers) with Dr Brendan Khong, prices start at £2,300 for face, neck and décolleté. One session per year is recommended.
Stephanie Maylor
Stephanie Maylor
Beauty Editor

Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with 20 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.

In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks.

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