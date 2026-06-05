I'm quietly replacing my old summer wardrobe with the new FatFace collection - and I'm already getting compliments
The 'In Hot Pursuit' collection will keep you cool both on holiday and back home in a heatwave
There's nothing I love more than scrolling through the new arrivals at my favourite British clothing brands all year round, but there's something about a summer collection that hits different.
I'm seriously impressed with FatFace's new campaign. It's called In Hot Pursuit, and it was inspired by the stunning scenery of the Côte d’Azur. Think blue and white stripes, luxurious linen, basket bags and floaty dresses. Their shorts are some of the most flattering I've ever come across, and the dresses have all got pockets. Hurrah!
Sizes range from UK 6 to 24, and there are petite options available too. Look closely, and you'll notice really clever design details, such as thick straps so you can wear your best bra underneath, as well as adjustable ties and breathable fabrics. Whether you've got a holiday booked or are just awaiting the next heatwave back home, fill your shopping basket before everything sells out. Be warned - I find the dresses seem to fly out particularly fast, and you don't want to miss out on your size!
Shop the new FatFace summer collection
Polka dots are huge news for summer this year, and this slightly smudged painted spot print is a refreshing take on the trend. The self-tie straps mean the neckline will fit you perfectly, and there's a split in the skirt so it's easy to walk in. It's 100% linen, and it's selling fast.
I've seen this red striped set all over Instagram, and it's really striking in real life. There's a skirt, camisole and trousers to choose from, and the pink and red colour combination is just sensational. Vertical stripes are always flattering, and it's a linen blend material, too.
I struggle to find shorts I feel confident wearing, but FatFace get the length just right. I've got the cobalt blue linen version of the Amberly shorts, but the denim is next on my list.
And finally, not forgetting the importance of a pair of the most comfortable sandals. In chocolate brown suede with a whipstitch detailing, I'd never have guessed these were under £60.
FatFace is definitely giving high street brands like M&S a run for their money with this summer collection. They've also just released their first homeware collection, so if it's never been on your radar before, then it's time to read up.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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