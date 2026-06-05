I'm quietly replacing my old summer wardrobe with the new FatFace collection - and I'm already getting compliments

There's nothing I love more than scrolling through the new arrivals at my favourite British clothing brands all year round, but there's something about a summer collection that hits different.

I'm seriously impressed with FatFace's new campaign. It's called In Hot Pursuit, and it was inspired by the stunning scenery of the Côte d’Azur. Think blue and white stripes, luxurious linen, basket bags and floaty dresses. Their shorts are some of the most flattering I've ever come across, and the dresses have all got pockets. Hurrah!

Sizes range from UK 6 to 24, and there are petite options available too. Look closely, and you'll notice really clever design details, such as thick straps so you can wear your best bra underneath, as well as adjustable ties and breathable fabrics. Whether you've got a holiday booked or are just awaiting the next heatwave back home, fill your shopping basket before everything sells out. Be warned - I find the dresses seem to fly out particularly fast, and you don't want to miss out on your size!

Shop the new FatFace summer collection

FatFace is definitely giving high street brands like M&S a run for their money with this summer collection. They've also just released their first homeware collection, so if it's never been on your radar before, then it's time to read up.