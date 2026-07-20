Kylie Minogue’s breezy lace trim co-ord is the chic shortcut to stress-free holiday dressing
It's an elegant alternative to summer dresses - especially if you're petite
Let's face it, packing for holidays isn't easy. If you're anything like me, you spend hours trying to narrow down your options, figuring out whether this top works with that skirt, and by the end of it, your suitcase is jam-packed. Sound familiar?
Superstar singer Kylie Minogue has just made life a whole lot easier. She proved that an easy breezy co-ord is a must-have in your summer capsule wardrobe when she shared some photos from her "first proper mini break in a loooong tiiime."
Her ice blue lace trim camisole and matching maxi skirt seem to be by Australian label Flannel, and not only is it super lightweight to pack, but it will take all the stress out of deciding what to wear. You can dress this combination up or down, plus you can of course mix and match both pieces, too. Oh, and the skirt has an adjustable drawstring waist, which is perfect for anyone petite like Kylie, and tends to find maxi dresses far too long. Simply wear the skirt higher on your waist and either tuck in the camisole or allow it to drape over the waistband of the skirt.
Shop the look
British clothing brand M&S has got a great match for Kylie's co-ord, and the camisole has got some really good customer reviewers. One wrote: "Bought as a set... Will wear with jeans too so versatile. Beautiful colour and clever cut to feel open at the top without revealing bra."