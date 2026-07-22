Don't let your plants die while you're on holiday – this simple hack will keep pots watered for days

As the hot weather continues and hosepipe bans come into place, it's getting harder and harder to keep our plants happy and hydrated. Luckily, all is not lost, and if you're off on your holidays, this watering trick will prove particularly helpful.

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly is a key element to caring for any outdoor space; however, when the weather is hot and dry, it can feel like no matter what you do, your plot suffers. And although your plants don't need to be watered every day during a heatwave, it is hard to keep on top of watering your pots enough to keep them alive.

With that in mind, we were thankful to find this genius trick from garden design expert and influencer Ish at @gardening.with.ish on Instagram. And the best part? It only costs £2.50.

A post shared by Ish Kamran (@gardening.with.ish) A photo posted by on