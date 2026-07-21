Nothing quite beats a breezy white dress in warmer weather, especially when it features delicate embroidery and vintage-inspired design details. And after spotting Jessie Ware wearing one of Rixo's best summer dresses, I have found my latest wishlist piece.

In an Instagram video from her podcast Table Manners, she wears the Amari embroidered linen-blend dress by the British clothing brand. And not only is its design beautiful, but it's such a versatile piece too.

From sunny evenings out to holiday lunches, her dress would work for a range of dress codes. And I love how she's kept the styling simple too, with flatform flip-flops and gold hoops, creating the ultimate smart-casual outfit.

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