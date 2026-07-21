Jessie Ware's ivory embroidered Rixo dress is the epitome of elegant summer dressing – and it's firmly on my wishlist
From garden parties to summer holidays, this beautiful design does it all
Nothing quite beats a breezy white dress in warmer weather, especially when it features delicate embroidery and vintage-inspired design details. And after spotting Jessie Ware wearing one of Rixo's best summer dresses, I have found my latest wishlist piece.
In an Instagram video from her podcast Table Manners, she wears the Amari embroidered linen-blend dress by the British clothing brand. And not only is its design beautiful, but it's such a versatile piece too.
From sunny evenings out to holiday lunches, her dress would work for a range of dress codes. And I love how she's kept the styling simple too, with flatform flip-flops and gold hoops, creating the ultimate smart-casual outfit.
exact match
Made from a breathable linen blend, this dress will be a beautiful addition to your summer capsule wardrobe. It features delicate floral embroidery on the shoulders and chest that makes it feel especially sopshisticated.