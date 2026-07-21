Alison Hammond's vibrant floral Rixo dress is perfect for weddings and special occasions – and it's now almost half price

This colourful floral dress now has 40% off

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Image of Alison Hammond
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you've been searching for vibrant yet elegant summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, the Rixo sale is the place to browse. And Alison Hammond just highlighted a beautiful style on This Morning that's now almost half price.

One of the best British clothing brands for vintage-inspired occasionwear, Rixo is well-loved for its floral prints, flattering silhouettes and size-inclusive range. And I understand why its designs are so coveted, having recently snapped up the brand's Eva dress for a wedding I'm set to attend.

And Alison Hammond's latest dress proves my point thanks to its eye-catching print and easy-to-wear silhouette. Wearing the Jess Crepe Midi Dress, which is covered with a colourful floral design featuring fuchsia pink, sky blue and pigmented red, Alison keeps her accessories simple with pointed ivory ballet flats and gold hoop earrings.

Image of Alison Hammond

(Image credit: Shutterstock)