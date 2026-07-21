Alison Hammond's vibrant floral Rixo dress is perfect for weddings and special occasions – and it's now almost half price
This colourful floral dress now has 40% off
If you've been searching for vibrant yet elegant summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, the Rixo sale is the place to browse. And Alison Hammond just highlighted a beautiful style on This Morning that's now almost half price.
One of the best British clothing brands for vintage-inspired occasionwear, Rixo is well-loved for its floral prints, flattering silhouettes and size-inclusive range. And I understand why its designs are so coveted, having recently snapped up the brand's Eva dress for a wedding I'm set to attend.
And Alison Hammond's latest dress proves my point thanks to its eye-catching print and easy-to-wear silhouette. Wearing the Jess Crepe Midi Dress, which is covered with a colourful floral design featuring fuchsia pink, sky blue and pigmented red, Alison keeps her accessories simple with pointed ivory ballet flats and gold hoop earrings.
exact match
The Jess midi-dress features a flattering high neckline and half-length sleeves that offer just the right amount of arm coverage. The blooming print is eye-catching and feels vintage-inspired. With 40% off, it's worth snapping up your size if it's in stock.
These small gold hoops will soon become your most worn pair of earrings. With a delicate, thin design, they make the perfect finishing touch to everything from smart-casual outfits to everyday denim.