If you've been searching for vibrant yet elegant summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, the Rixo sale is the place to browse. And Alison Hammond just highlighted a beautiful style on This Morning that's now almost half price.

One of the best British clothing brands for vintage-inspired occasionwear, Rixo is well-loved for its floral prints, flattering silhouettes and size-inclusive range. And I understand why its designs are so coveted, having recently snapped up the brand's Eva dress for a wedding I'm set to attend.

And Alison Hammond's latest dress proves my point thanks to its eye-catching print and easy-to-wear silhouette. Wearing the Jess Crepe Midi Dress, which is covered with a colourful floral design featuring fuchsia pink, sky blue and pigmented red, Alison keeps her accessories simple with pointed ivory ballet flats and gold hoop earrings.

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