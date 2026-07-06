I'm a pro at shopping for wedding guest dresses – and this lightweight Rixo dress is one of my best finds yet

After receiving a luxurious invitation for a vineyard wedding in September, I've been on the hunt for the best summer wedding guest dress for 2026. And as someone who favours vintage-inspired designs and prints, I'm always captivated by Rixo's collections.

When I'm shopping for occasion-ready dresses, I mainly consider three criteria, and the Rixo Raven Midi Dress hits them all. First, how flattering the silhouette is, then of course the style, and lastly, the fabric itself, particularly how suitable and comfortable it is, depending on what season we are in. This dress ticks every box, combining an elegant floral print with a flattering shape and an airy fabric that's perfect for summer.

Based on Rixo's popular Novara dress, both these styles feature a flattering line of buttons down the middle, which draws the eye inwards, delivering a waist-narrowing effect. The Raven, however, has long sleeves that gently puff out and lace trims that make it feel very sophisticated. And its lightweight fabric makes it a breezy choice if you are heading to an occasion on a hot summer's day.

Rixo Raven Midi Dress in Eva Floral Cream £325 at RIXO $357 at Mytheresa The crimson floral paisley print on this beautiful dress immediately drew me to it. However, what really sold me on it was the flattering silhouette. The long, gently puffed sleeves add structure to my shoulders, whilst the fitted upper-half is contrasted with the relaxed, floaty skirt. I'm usually a 12, but I actually found the 14 to be the perfect fit, so it's worth sizing up.

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who is extremely fussy when it comes to dresses, I tend to stick to loose smock styles for relaxed styling or column dresses that elongate my figure; however, I was pleasantly surprised at how flattering this design is, immediately crowning it as one of the best wedding guest dresses for warm weather.

The empire line cut cinches at the narrowest part of the body, creating a flattering silhouette. While I usually gravitate towards relaxed or loose-fitting dresses, I was impressed by how this design skims over the body without clinging. The line of buttons also helps to elongate your figure, and the long puff sleeves add volume to your shoulders, which helps to balance out proportions, too.

Something else to note is how lightweight this dress is, making it perfect for warm-weather nuptials. Even though it has long sleeves, the fabric is extremely airy. It's made solely from viscose, which is breathable and moisture-absorbing thanks to its natural composition.

What really drew me to this dress was the beautiful, feminine print – something that the British clothing brand is renowned for. The dress is brought to life with delicate florals that give it a distinctly vintage-inspired feel, which is exactly what I look for when on the hunt for the best summer dresses.

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