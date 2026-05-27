When is the best time to water your garden? Experts share guidance for keeping plants happy

With the weather reaching record highs this summer, it's important to know how to keep your garden plants happy and healthy. One of the most important elements of care is an effective watering routine, which changes seasonally.

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly is probably gardening 101; however, it's not just a matter of how much you should water them but also when. When the weather is at its most intense, whether that is with heat or cold, your plants are at their most vulnerable and often will need drastically different things.

That's why we consulted gardening experts to gather the very best guidance to ensure your garden plants are watered at the right time throughout the year.

When is the best time to water your garden?

When it comes to sorting your garden out, watering is one of the most important jobs high on the list. But when exactly is the best time to do it?

"The best time to water your garden will depend on the time of year, as during the Spring and Summer months, you are always better off watering between 6 am and 10 am," starts Lucie Bradley, garden expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"While in the cooler seasons, Autumn and Winter, if or when you need to water is best done mid-morning to avoid early morning frosts yet still provide sufficient time for the water to be absorbed before the temperature falls in the evening," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you know when and how to water your garden and all the different plants in it, all you need are the essential gardening tools to get the job done right. And depending on the size and type of plants, you can opt for a hose, watering can or irrigation system.

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Multi-jet hose gun Hozelock Multi-Jet Spray Gun £20.57 at Amazon This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, including a fine rose suitable for watering seedlings. Essential watering can ACCURATE 10 Litre Watering Can £12.49 at Amazon This weather-resistant plastic watering can from Accurate has a large capacity and includes a detachable sprinkler rose. Extended hose lance RESTMO 48cm Watering Lance £22.09 at Amazon If you have hanging baskets that are a little higher or you have second-floor window boxes, these 48cm adjustable lances are ideal.

Is it best to water a garden in the morning or at night?

The same way there's a best time to water your lawn, there are times in the day when your plants are more receptive to watering.

"While I’d always say the sweet spot for watering during hot weather is before 9 am, if this isn’t possible, then the next best time is between 5 pm and 8 pm. Watering after five in the evening means that you will avoid the highest temperatures, so there should be less water lost to evaporation, yet it still allows sufficient time for any foliage which gets wet to dry out to help prevent fungal diseases," explains Lucie.

She also points out that watering in the evening is likely to attract more pests to your plants, too, as they prefer the cool, moist environment late watering creates.

"Slugs and snails will naturally become more active as temperatures fall, so making the area around your plants pleasantly moist will make it the perfect location for them, with disastrous results for your plants. So watering before 8 pm should provide sufficient time for water to soak into the ground and leaves to dry before it becomes dark, and these nocturnal pests will be at their most destructive," she adds.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years of experience working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners.

When should you water your garden in hot weather?

Along with knowing how often you should water hanging baskets in hot weather, your garden plants' watering schedule will need adapting too when the high temperatures hit.

"Ideally, during hot weather, you need to water your plants when there is the least evaporation, your plants can rapidly soak up the moisture through their roots and use it throughout the day to keep them hydrated, which makes early morning, between 6 am and 9 am (or at the latest before 10 am) the ‘sweet spot’ for watering," says Lucie.

Not only will this mean less water is evaporated in the heat, but also any remaining moisture on plant leaves will dry out, minimising the risk of fungal diseases. If you use sprinklers or an irrigation system, then set them to automatically run between 6 am and 10 am for the best results.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When's the worst time to water plants?

To avoid making summer gardening mistakes as well as winter, spring and autumn ones, there is a time of day you should not water your plants.

"During the afternoon is the worst time to water your plants, as it can lead to poor water absorption. The heat of the sun can evaporate water very quickly, meaning that it will not have a chance to soak into the soil where it can be accessed by plant roots," explains Richard Barker, Commercial Director and horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

"If you do have to water plants in the afternoon, it is better to water by hand so that you can control where the water is going and how much the soil receives. Ensure that the flow of water is directed at the soil, and avoid getting the leaves of plants wet," he adds.

Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself on keeping up to date with the latest horticultural trends.

You might be wondering if your outdoor plants should be watered every day when the summer heatwaves arrive. The advice is to water more slowly, not necessarily more often, but as always, it depends on the plants, weather and environment they grow in.