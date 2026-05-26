Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 26 May-1 June

Ready to see what the week ahead (May 26-June 1) has in store for you?

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for May 26-June 1 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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Getting from one place to another, whether in travel or in understanding, is going to be complicated. Look for alternatives before setting out. Avoid panic actions.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

Authority figures are not always right, but to argue with one under these influences is not going to end well. Bide your time – the situation can be reversed.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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Sunday’s Full Moon brings the curtain down on a situation that has been some months in the making. It is time to celebrate a union or to go your separate ways.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

Things may look a lot gloomier than they are. People aren’t criticising you or backing out of an arrangement. They just need more time to get their heads around things.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

Whatever the blot on your horizon, it won’t last long. However formidable the challenge, once you start working on it, it will get easier and easier. Lighten up.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

It could be the weather getting in the way of your perfect plans or someone might not be pulling their weight. Work with what you’ve got and all will be well.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Other people may not be in the mood to cooperate and a deal may not be possible right now, especially where money is concerned. Give it two weeks and try again.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Scorpios are fearless but even you don’t need to take on another battle, especially when you run the risk of losing. Aim to please and settle for what you can get. Don’t push it.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

The only Full Moon in Sagittarius takes place on Sunday, so make the most of your super power. Relationships can be made or broken at this time. The choice is yours.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

Capricorns are realists, which doesn’t mean you don’t have dreams and yearnings. For now, however, reality is all. Make a decision based on the facts, not on maybes and mights.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

You have given a situation enough time to right itself, and if there are no signs of improvement, have the courage to walk. There are echoes of late January here.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

If you can afford to make a major investment, whether of your time, money or your heart, do so. If the numbers don’t stack up, it’s not worth risking it.