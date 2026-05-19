Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 19-24 May

Ready to see what the week ahead (May 19-24) has in store for you?

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for May 19-24 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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You may not want to hurt someone by pulling out, but the longer you leave it, the more upset they'll be. If someone else backs out, take it on the chin.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

Taureans are good with money, but don't be tempted to make an investment or purchase that could prove costly. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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As long as you're aware you're taking a risk and that you can live with the consequences, make your move. Otherwise, wait until you have backup and a safety net.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

It may seem as though a situation is heading in the wrong direction, but appearances are deceptive. The more you probe for answers, the more anxious you'll become.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

If it looks like things aren't going to work out the way you want, rather than confront someone with your beliefs, do some digging. There's a secret to uncover.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

The week has its share of surprises, especially at work. A change in personnel or management maybe, or a development you feel is unacceptable. Hold your fire.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Plans were made to be changed. The more adaptable you can be, the sooner you'll see the pluses of the new status quo. Life is slightly crazy – keep your balance.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Mars' energy is great if you need to beat the competition but it can make for arguments and upsets. Pick your battles and keep on the right side of history.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

These influences are all about the 'Bs' – breakups, breakthroughs and breakdowns. Focus on the positives but if anything is in a fragile state, now is not the time to push.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

The season of love is beginning, so if you've been complaining there's no one out there for you, get out and prove yourself wrong. Broken hearts may soon mend.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

It's all about seizing the moment. An opening in a deadlocked situation could suddenly appear and someone could turn down an offer that leaves the way open for you.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

Ignoring a leaky tap is one thing; sticking your head in the sand about a situation that could cause serious problems is quite another. Don't leave a tricky issue any longer.