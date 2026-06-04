Which face exfoliator should I be using? I quizzed a skin expert who broke it down into 3 simple categories

Although people can be wary of exfoliating their faces with acids, this skincare step actually boasts a plethora of benefits – as long as you're using the correct one.

The best facial exfoliators are a key player in your skincare routine as they have the ability to banish dead skin cells, unclog pores and encourage cell renewal. This can help reduce dullness, breakouts and allow your skincare formulas to absorb more efficiently.

Whether you opt for exfoliating Korean toner pads or acid toner, there are many ways to incorporate an exfoliant into your regimen. However, it's not always easy to know whether you're using the correct one for your skin type, in order to ensure you're making the most of the benefits – and not causing your skin any harm.

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It's important to know that not all exfoliants work in the same way and using them incorrectly may not delivered your desired results, so it's wise to be clued up on the differences between chemical exfoliants and choosing the right one for you. Thankfully, aesthetic doctor and founder of SKINMENU, Dr Tego Kirnon-Jackman, is here to easily break it down for us.

What chemical exfoliant should I be using?

If you were to browse in any beauty store, you might notice that many bottles of exfoliants are often labelled with tricky-to-understand abbreviations, but as Dr Tego explains: "There are three types you need to know about." Before you invest in an exfoliator, it's important to learn what each one means and which is best suited to your skin type.

For those who battle dullness and pigmentation, Dr Tego recommends the first of the three chemical exfoliants on the market, she notes: "AHAs, like glycolic and lactic acid, are water-soluble. They work on the surface, breaking down dead skin cells [and are] wonderful for pigmentation and dull skin. One of my top picks is the Paula's Choice Mandelic and Lactic Acid Exfoliant."

AHA choice Paula's Choice 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant £35 at Space NK UK RRP: £35 Powered by AHAs, this Paula’s Choice exfoliant targets the likes of sun damage, dullness and fine lines, while smoothing the skin for a brighter, more youthful and radiant appearance. Not to mention, it supports the skin barrier and encourages cell renewal for a fresher-looking complexion.

Alternatively, those with oily, combination or blemish-prone skin may be better suited to BHAs as they work on congestion, as Dr Tego suggests: "Next, we have BHAs, like salicylic acid. These are oil soluble, meaning they can get into the pore and decongest from the inside. Two favourite products here, the Medicube Zero Pore Pads and the Obagi Clenziderm Pore Therapy Toner."

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BHA choice Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0 £24 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £24 If you're looking for a BHA exfoliant, look no further than Medicube's Korean Zero Pore Pad 2.0. These dual-sided pads are pre-soaked with an essence that refines the texture of skin, minimises excess oil and the appearance of pores. Not to mention, the brand's Anti-Sebum P Complex works to control shine levels, giving the complexion a mattified finish.

Lastly, if your complexion is more on the sensitive, reactive side, you might want to turn your attention to a PHA exfoliant, Dr Tego advises: "Finally, we have PHAs, these are like the gentler cousins of your AHAs. Same exfoliating benefits, but they're much gentler, so great for sensitive skin. I adore Medik8's Press and Glow Tonic for this. Application is going to depend on the product's form, whether it's a cleanser or a leave-on toner or serum. "

PHA choice Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic 200ml £34 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £34 If your skin is on the sensitive side, you'll want to opt for a PHA formula like Medik8’s Press and Glow Tonic. This toner banishes dead surface skin cells, while simultaneously hydrating, brightening and smoothing, for clarified skin that appears luminous.

How often should I be exfoliating?

As you might already know, the key to exfoliating is finding the balance that your own skin can tolerate, in order to avoid over-exfoliation. As Dr Tego advises: "The important thing is you need to find your skin's balance of enough exfoliation to see results, but without stripping the barrier. This is typically two to three times weekly, and you want to avoid using one at the same time as a retinoid."