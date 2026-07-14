“My age spots are gone and my skin looks 20 years younger” - Debbie McGee reveals the secret behind her glowing new skin

There’s a particular kind of glow that comes from feeling good in your own skin - not filtered, not “done”, just genuinely comfortable going bare-faced. It’s the sort of result most of us invest years into our skincare routines for - which is why it’s always worth paying attention when someone who’s spent decades in the public eye, camera-ready under studio lighting, says they’ve finally found something that actually works.

Debbie McGee has never been one for invasive tweakments - Botox and fillers, she says, always scared her. But at 67, the former Strictly finalist has finally found a treatment she’s happy to shout about, and the results have been enough to send her makeup bag into early retirement.

For the past year, Debbie has been having NeoGen nitrogen plasma treatments with aesthetic practitioner Jenny O’Neill at the Aspire Clinic. Debbie’s main motivation was tackling a longstanding insecurity: a large brown age spot on her cheek, inherited from her father, that she’d covered with makeup for years. “It wasn’t a mole. It was two, but they kind of covered this area of my cheek,” she explains. “They’re unsightly. So I always had to cover it with makeup, and if I didn’t, people would say, ‘What’s that?’”

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So, what is Neogen - and how does it work?

The technology works by converting nitrogen gas into plasma energy, delivering controlled heat that penetrates the skin’s deeper layers to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Unlike lasers, chemical peels and the best red light therapy devices, it works on the whole skin structure rather than just the surface, with results that build gradually over the following weeks.