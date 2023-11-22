About woman&home: who we are and how to get in touch

Our mission at womanandhome.com is to keep women informed on the subjects that matter to them, so they can live smarter, healthier and happier lives. We publish expertly researched buying guides, in-depth features and the latest shopping news and deals across fashion, beauty, health and wellbeing and lifestyle.

Every day our editors examine global events and curate a broad range of stories that inform, inspire and excite readers. Expect a mix of grown-up celebrity and royal news, as well as informative, no-nonsense health and wellbeing features about subjects like the menopause. We’ll keep you abreast of relevant medical breakthroughs, and myth-bust around emotive topics like dementia or cancer. Worried about your waistline? We seek out internationally renowned experts to give up-to-date advice on dieting and weight-loss plans, and world-famous chefs to delight with their delicious and healthy recipes.

That’s not all. We also aim to inspire your holiday plans with safe travel recommendations both near and far. Looking to redecorate or invest in some new tech for your home? We have you covered there too, with our army of fastidious reviewers reporting on the best household gadgets you can buy. And if that wasn’t enough, we also filter through the latest fashion and beauty noise to offer you advice on the trends you’ll actually want to try - that are flattering as well as stylish.

Woman & Home magazine was first founded in 1926 and Womanandhome.com is now one of the leading women’s lifestyle brands, supporting women and inspiring women in the same way our magazine has done for nearly 100 years. We have millions of readers following our content every month. And we’re more than just a website. Find us on:

You can also join our woman&home Book Club - a friendly, informed and very active Facebook group, to chat all things books.

And don't forget to sign up to our newsletters here:

Meet our team

Our editorial team has decades of extensive experience in the women’s lifestyle media sector. They have worked at some of the leading publications in their field.

Sarah Joan Ross Sarah Joan Ross is the Editor-in-Chief of woman&home.com. She has over 20 years of experience as an editor, consultant, digital writer & stylist and has lived and worked in London, New York, Milan, Paris and the Middle East. She began her career at ELLE, where she tested the latest beauty launches (by the sack load) and was frequently found up to her elbows in oils and lotions and road-testing new colours and cosmetics. Her work has appeared in style bibles and broadsheets, including Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, In Style, Grazia, GLAMOUR, Emirates Woman, How to Spend It, Culture Whisper, ELLE, The Telegraph, The National and Stella. She has also been named Yahoo's Middle East Fashion Influencer of the Year and nominated for numerous content awards. Ross also worked with Victoria Beckham on 'That Extra Half an Inch' and with the likes of Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley and Yasmin Le Bon. She's a happy hoarder of fragrances, has tested zillions of products and believes the power of finding a good one — can be life-changing.

Mariana Cerqueira Social Links Navigation Managing editor Mariana is the Managing Editor of woman&home. She was previously Editor of My Imperfect Life and has worked for titles including Goodto and The Sun, covering all aspects of women’s lifestyle — from beauty and fashion to wellness and travel. Before she started her professional career, she completed the prestigious MA Magazine Journalism degree at City University London. Since then she has been nominated for a few industry awards, including New Digital Talent of the Year at the 2016 PPA Digital Awards; AOP Digital Team of the Year in 2020 for her work as News Editor across woman&home, Goodto, Celebs Now and Woman Magazine; and AOP Digital Journalist of the Year that same year, when she broke records and became the most read author in the company. In her spare time, you can find Mariana at her nearest reformer pilates studio - her latest fitness obsession.



Millie Fender Social Links Navigation Head of Ecommerce Millie is Head of Ecommerce at woman&home. Previously she was Head of Reviews across several other leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash. After getting her degree from Durham University, Millie joined Future Plc as a Staff Writer. She has since written for Ideal Home, Livingetc, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Real Homes, and countless other leading titles. Millie has always had an interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Editor (maternity cover) Aleesha is acting Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she looks after the beauty content. Previously she was deputy editor at My Imperfect Life, where she was also responsible for the beauty section - from reviews of carefully tested beauty products (vitamin C, retinol, foundations - you name it) to the best skincare advice. Before that, Aleesha was shopping writer for woman&home and gained an AOP awards nomination after working on the news team. She earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London in 2017 and has since worked with a number of brands including Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto. When she’s not testing new products, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, exploring different wines, attempting new languages and has been known to be a bit of a jet setter (with a penchant for business class) after spending a year living in Madrid.

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie is the Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home. She is a writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York. With a specialism in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. Having written for the likes of the OK! magazine, NEW magazine, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Stylist.co.uk, Rivkie loves putting together accessible looks for all budgets and styles and believes in quality over quantity, preferring to invest in items she'll love for years to come. Rivkie's career highlights include styling international photoshoots and delivering the final task on Scandinavia's Next Top Model (curve series), living out her Top Model presenting dream.

Grace Walsh Social Links Navigation Digital Health Editor Grace is the Digital Health Editor at woman&home. She's a health journalist with over six years experience writing and editing for UK publications and has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow and more. After graduating from the University of Warwick, she started her career writing about the complexities of sex and relationships, before combining personal hobbies with professional and writing about fitness. Everything from the best protein powder to dating apps, the latest health trend to nutrition essentials, Grace has a huge spectrum of interests in the wellness sphere. Outside of work, when Grace isn’t in the gym, cycling, or running, you’ll find her sussing out the city’s latest coffee spots or experimenting in the kitchen. And while she’d always rather pick up a barbell than go to a yoga class, she believes that the best exercise is the one that you enjoy the most - and that wellness looks different for everyone.

Tamara Kelly Social Links Navigation Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara is the Digital Lifestyle Editor at woman&home. A highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning 20 years, Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. It’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors. With a keen eye for the latest interior trends, there's not a lot she doesn't know about home decor – whether it’s what colour we should be painting our living rooms next season, or if the latest 'must-have' buys are actually worth investing in. A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trends events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

How to get in touch

For more information on our team, or to contact them, head to our contact us page.

Our team is based in both the United Kingdom and in the United States.

Our UK office address is: Woman&Home Digital, 121-141 Westbourne Terrace, London, UK, W2 6JR

Our editorial approach

We take great pride in the quality of our content on womanandhome.com. We are impartial, thorough and accurate. We take care to speak to credible experts and examine the latest research findings. Our journalists endeavour to verify all stories being published. If you find an article that you think needs to be improved then please reach out to our Digital Editor, Rachael Martin, by emailing her at rachael.martin@futurenet.com.

For more information on our ethics, integrity and how we research our guides, see our page on how we test and vet products for our audience.

FAQs

Is Woman and Home a monthly magazine? Woman&Home is a British monthly magazine and has been in circulation since 1926. The woman&home website, womanandhome.com, is updated and added to daily.

What age is Woman and Home magazine aimed at and who is the target audience? Woman&Home explores the lives of and celebrates women in their 40s and older, taking a frank look at the issues they face and providing solutions to help make their lives easier, happier and more fulfilling. The mission of woman&home magazine is to allow women to celebrate, inspire and support each other, offering thought provoking reads and stories about midlife women breaking barriers and living their best lives. The magazine’s fashion and beauty is for real women and includes skincare guides, make-up ideas and hair specials. Other pillars include inspiration for home and garden, food pages with everything from show-stopping bakes to smart dinner party ideas and easy midweek suppers; and travel pages featuring all the trips readers dream of, from local gems to bucket list adventures. The authoritative health pages are relevant to women in the 45+ demographic. The books section features reviews, interviews and occasional short stories. While the magazine largely speaks to a British audience, it does have readers around the world and womanandhome.com speaks to women worldwide. An edition of woman&home is published in South Africa and an export edition is sold worldwide.

How much does Woman and Home cost? Woman&Home can be bought from UK supermarkets, newsstands and newsagents for £5.50, or you can subscribe to woman&home magazine for as little as £3.50 per month. Find out how you can get 6 issues for £6.00 and subscribe for digital editions of the magazine from anywhere in the world here.

Who owns Woman and Home magazine? Woman&Home magazine and womanandhome.com are owned by Future PLC, the publishing house behind over 170 successful brands in specialist consumer and B2B sectors. Discover more about Future PLC.

About Future PLC

Womanandhome.com is part of Future PLC, the publishing house behind over 170 successful brands in specialist consumer and B2B sectors including: technology, gaming & entertainment, music, creative & photography, home interest, education and television. Every year at Future we attract millions of consumers to our brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces.

Code of conduct

Womanandhome.com is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.

If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact us by calling 01225 442244 or writing to us at Future Publishing, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA, UK. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk.

Privacy Policy

Woman&Home is part of Future PLC. We adhere to a strict privacy policy, which complies with local laws. Please see the official Future Plc privacy policy page to find out more.

Affiliate & Advertising disclosure

We always aim to provide unbiased editorial created by our journalists and writers. We also need to pay our teams and website costs so we make money in a number of ways. We sometimes use affiliate links to products and services on retailer sites for which we can receive compensation if you click on those links or make purchases through them. From time to time we also publish advertorials (paid-for editorial content) and sponsored content on the site. When this is the case the content is clearly marked as sponsored or promoted, so you’ll always know which content is editorial and which is not. Future PLC is our parent company and has an in-depth terms and conditions page with a lot more information that you can read right here.

(Image credit: IPSO)

Content funding on woman&home

When you see a label saying "Preferred Partner", that means a commercial partner is offering a preferential affiliate rate to Future in exchange for greater prominence on the page, such as by highlighting a particular deal for a product that our journalists recommend. woman&home will only write content featuring 'Preferred Partners' when we feel it's aligned with our mission to create the best content for our audience. The text is written by a woman&home journalist, or one under the direction of a woman&home senior editor, and posted to www.womanandhome.com. It is not sent to the funding partner for approval.

This content abides by the Editors’ Code of Practice from the Independent Press Standards Organisation.