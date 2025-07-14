Best of the Brora sale: find Kate Middleton's gingham blouse in blue and a Fair Isle knit like Claudia Winkleman's

Save up to 40% on the beloved British brand

three models wearing Brora sale pieces
(Image credit: Brora)
I've just ordered some beautiful summer dresses in the Brora sale, and I was so impressed with the pieces I saw reduced, I just had to share. It's one of the best British clothing brands, and can count Sienna Miller and Joanna Lumley as fans.

I was so surprised to see a blue gingham blouse like the one Kate Middleton loves for less than £80, and there's a whopping 40% off on summer-ready items like on-trend Bermuda shorts, plus broderie anglaise blouses and dresses.

Brora is known for its knitwear, so although you might be in the market for linen and cotton at the moment, the navy and red version of the sell-out Fair Isle jumper that Claudia Winkleman wore on The Traitors is a bargain you'll thank yourself for when winter comes back around...

Brora sale: Tops

Cotton Gingham Ric Rac Shirt on model 41% off
Brora
Cotton Gingham Ric Rac Shirt

The sleeves and collar on this blouse is just like the Princess of Wales' pink top, but if you look closely there's a pretty 'ric rac' embroidered trim on the collar for an added bit of oomph.

Organic Cotton Voile Broderie Blouse on model

Brora
Organic Cotton Voile Broderie Blouse

Available in UK sizes 6 to 18, this will become a summer capsule wardrobe staple. Team it with white jeans or shorts while the weather is so beautiful.

Cotton Gingham Sleeveless Blouse on model

Brora
Cotton Gingham Sleeveless Blouse

If you prefer sleeveless cuts, I love the contrast red trim on this gingham option. Can you tell gingham is a big trend this summer?

Brora sale: Dresses

Cheesecloth Embroidered Dress on model 40% off

Brora
Cheesecloth Embroidered Dress

I love this emerald green colour, plus cheesecloth is a favourite fabric of mine at this time of year. Super flattering and easy to wear, this is well worth the investment.

Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress on model 40% off

Brora
Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress

Get ahead of the curve with this scalloped hem midi dress. Wimbledon might be over for another year, but Wimbledon whites are always on trend!

Cotton Dobby Shirt Dress on model

Brora
Cotton Dobby Shirt Dress

This dress is one you could style up or down, depending on the occasion. Wear it for work with your best white trainers, or add a hat and you're ready for a summer wedding.

Brora sale: Knitwear

Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Yoke Jumper on model

Brora
Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Yoke Jumper

I've been dreaming of this Fair Isle knit since January when Claudia Winkleman made a similar version so iconic on The Traitors. My best sale tip is having the foresight to shop out of season.

Wool Fair Isle Cardigan on model

Brora
Wool Fair Isle Cardigan

The cardigan is just so sweet. The combination of colours makes it perfect for throwing around your shoulders over a summer dress on cool evenings.

navy cashmere socks on model

Brora
Women's Cashmere Socks

Brora's cashmere socks are some of the best in the business. Wear them in bed, under boots or even with trainers. You can still get cold feet in a heatwave you know!

Brora sale: Trousers & skirts

Cotton Linen High Waisted Trousers on model

Brora
Cotton Linen High Waisted Trousers

A good pair of white trousers will go a long way in your warm weather wardrobe, and these are a great cut and shape. Save £70, and don't miss out before they sell out.

The Broken Stripe Wrap Skirt on model 44% OFF

Brora
The Broken Stripe Wrap Skirt

An easy way to add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe, the vertical stripes will be really flattering, while the asymmetric frills add plenty of flair.

Brora shorts on model 40% off

Brora
The Shorts

Bermuda shorts are huge news right now, and although they can be tricky to get right, I'd say these are exactly the right length.

Brora sale: Shoes

Suede Stripe Trainers on model

Brora
Suede Stripe Trainers

I bet you didn't know Brora does trainers? Ticking plenty of the trainer trends 2025 off the list, this side stripe style is leather-lined. What a treat for your feet!

Cotton Canvas Mary Janes in red on model

Brora
Cotton Canvas Mary Janes

These on-trend Mary Janes are a great alternative to comfortable sandals. One reviewer wrote: "I have previously found espadrilles a bit hit and miss on the comfort scale but these shoes are super."

Suede Wedge Espadrilles on model

Brora
Suede Wedge Espadrilles

Kate Middleton is a fan of wedge espadrilles, and I love the vibrant blue colour of this suede shoe. Perfect if most of your wardrobe is black and navy like mine.

Brora sale: Accessories

Brora Cotton Block Print Quilted Tote Bag hanging on chair
Brora
Cotton Block Print Quilted Tote Bag

Do tote bags get any roomier than this? This will hold all your essentials and far more, and the eye-catching print will stand out from the crowd.

Liberty Print Cotton Chiffon Square on model 35% off

Brora
Liberty Print Cotton Chiffon Square

Neck scarves are popping up everywhere right now, and this Liberty print style can be worn in lots of different ways. It would make a really thoughtful gift for a loved-one too.

Brora ruby red scarf cut out

Brora
Cashmere Scarf

Speaking of gifts, is anyone else much more organised than me and already thinking about Christmas? Get ahead now and save yourself some money on this wonderfully festive cashmere scarf.

Standard UK delivery costs £4.95, and express delivery is £8.95. You can get free delivery to a store (check for one near you here), and returns are free.

You can also save up to 60% in the Brora clearance sale, which includes men's, women's and children's wear too.

