Best of the Brora sale: find Kate Middleton's gingham blouse in blue and a Fair Isle knit like Claudia Winkleman's

I've just ordered some beautiful summer dresses in the Brora sale, and I was so impressed with the pieces I saw reduced, I just had to share. It's one of the best British clothing brands, and can count Sienna Miller and Joanna Lumley as fans.

I was so surprised to see a blue gingham blouse like the one Kate Middleton loves for less than £80, and there's a whopping 40% off on summer-ready items like on-trend Bermuda shorts, plus broderie anglaise blouses and dresses.

Brora is known for its knitwear, so although you might be in the market for linen and cotton at the moment, the navy and red version of the sell-out Fair Isle jumper that Claudia Winkleman wore on The Traitors is a bargain you'll thank yourself for when winter comes back around...

Brora sale: Tops

Brora sale: Dresses

Brora sale: Knitwear

Brora Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Yoke Jumper £149 (was £245) at Brora I've been dreaming of this Fair Isle knit since January when Claudia Winkleman made a similar version so iconic on The Traitors. My best sale tip is having the foresight to shop out of season. Brora Wool Fair Isle Cardigan £109 (was £179) at Brora The cardigan is just so sweet. The combination of colours makes it perfect for throwing around your shoulders over a summer dress on cool evenings. Brora Women's Cashmere Socks £35 (was £49) at Brora Brora's cashmere socks are some of the best in the business. Wear them in bed, under boots or even with trainers. You can still get cold feet in a heatwave you know!

Brora sale: Trousers & skirts

Brora Cotton Linen High Waisted Trousers £109 (was £179) at Brora A good pair of white trousers will go a long way in your warm weather wardrobe, and these are a great cut and shape. Save £70, and don't miss out before they sell out. 44% OFF Brora The Broken Stripe Wrap Skirt £109 (was £195) at Brora An easy way to add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe, the vertical stripes will be really flattering, while the asymmetric frills add plenty of flair. 40% off Brora The Shorts £75 (was £125) at Brora Bermuda shorts are huge news right now, and although they can be tricky to get right, I'd say these are exactly the right length.

Brora sale: Shoes

Brora sale: Accessories

Standard UK delivery costs £4.95, and express delivery is £8.95. You can get free delivery to a store (check for one near you here), and returns are free.

You can also save up to 60% in the Brora clearance sale, which includes men's, women's and children's wear too.