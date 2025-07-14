Best of the Brora sale: find Kate Middleton's gingham blouse in blue and a Fair Isle knit like Claudia Winkleman's
Save up to 40% on the beloved British brand
I've just ordered some beautiful summer dresses in the Brora sale, and I was so impressed with the pieces I saw reduced, I just had to share. It's one of the best British clothing brands, and can count Sienna Miller and Joanna Lumley as fans.
I was so surprised to see a blue gingham blouse like the one Kate Middleton loves for less than £80, and there's a whopping 40% off on summer-ready items like on-trend Bermuda shorts, plus broderie anglaise blouses and dresses.
Brora is known for its knitwear, so although you might be in the market for linen and cotton at the moment, the navy and red version of the sell-out Fair Isle jumper that Claudia Winkleman wore on The Traitors is a bargain you'll thank yourself for when winter comes back around...
Brora sale: Tops
41% off
The sleeves and collar on this blouse is just like the Princess of Wales' pink top, but if you look closely there's a pretty 'ric rac' embroidered trim on the collar for an added bit of oomph.
Available in UK sizes 6 to 18, this will become a summer capsule wardrobe staple. Team it with white jeans or shorts while the weather is so beautiful.
Brora sale: Dresses
40% off
I love this emerald green colour, plus cheesecloth is a favourite fabric of mine at this time of year. Super flattering and easy to wear, this is well worth the investment.
40% off
Get ahead of the curve with this scalloped hem midi dress. Wimbledon might be over for another year, but Wimbledon whites are always on trend!
This dress is one you could style up or down, depending on the occasion. Wear it for work with your best white trainers, or add a hat and you're ready for a summer wedding.
Brora sale: Knitwear
Brora sale: Trousers & skirts
44% OFF
An easy way to add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe, the vertical stripes will be really flattering, while the asymmetric frills add plenty of flair.
40% off
Bermuda shorts are huge news right now, and although they can be tricky to get right, I'd say these are exactly the right length.
Brora sale: Shoes
I bet you didn't know Brora does trainers? Ticking plenty of the trainer trends 2025 off the list, this side stripe style is leather-lined. What a treat for your feet!
These on-trend Mary Janes are a great alternative to comfortable sandals. One reviewer wrote: "I have previously found espadrilles a bit hit and miss on the comfort scale but these shoes are super."
Brora sale: Accessories
35% off
Neck scarves are popping up everywhere right now, and this Liberty print style can be worn in lots of different ways. It would make a really thoughtful gift for a loved-one too.
Standard UK delivery costs £4.95, and express delivery is £8.95. You can get free delivery to a store (check for one near you here), and returns are free.
You can also save up to 60% in the Brora clearance sale, which includes men's, women's and children's wear too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.