Helen Mirren's chic white dress is the summer-ready style that will see you through brighter, warmer days

A bit like a wardrobe palette cleanse, a crisp white dress will freshen up your look and take you seamlessly into sunny season. There is something about the pristine colour that always feels special at this time of year, and while browsing for a new white frock, I was reminded of a look that Dame Helen Mirren wore while she was a guest on The Graham Norton show a few years ago.

I had been searching for a new sundress online when a recently resurfaced clip of the actress from a 2018 appearance on the talk show popped up on my Instagram feed, and Helen’s textured midi dress gave me all the inspiration I needed.

The actress wore a beautiful boat neck design that had a circular embroidered texture on it that added some wow factor to her all-white ensemble, and she finished her look with just a pair of heels and some understated hoop earrings. The whole look worked beautifully, and the subtle crafty detailing made it all the more special. Helen may have worn this dress a while ago, but it still feels very relevant for the current spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and if you love it as much as I do, I've found similar styles below.

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Shop the Look

If a long white dress feels a little stark or OTT for you, there are plenty of ways to tone down the fresh white shade for a softer finish. A crisp design like Helen's will look good with raffia accessories or a pair of woven wedges, or try layering your piece under a patterned jacket or a pastel-toned floral. Even something as simple as introducing a tan belt can work to break up the block colour and give your dress a different spin.

However you decide to style yours, a white dress is a total wardrobe winner during the sunny months, and I guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of it.