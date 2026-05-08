Sheridan Smith just wore the chicest, breathable summer shirt dress, and this Karen Millen find is now on sale

When curating a spring capsule wardrobe, a shirt dress is one of the most versatile items you can invest in. Classic and easily styled to work for any occasion, the elegant cut is always on hand to make getting ready a breeze. Plus, with its fitted bodice and looser skirt, the silhouette complements most body shapes, too.

Just look at Sheridan Smith in the tailored linen darted waist midi dress by Karen Millen. With a structured silhouette, darted waist and pleated skirt, the dress boasts a beautifully defined shape that blends a contemporary feel with something effortlessly elegant – and its ivory hue is so crisp and clean. Crafted from linen for a breathable finish, this is a great summer find.

Styling the dress with minimal jewellery and a pair of sleek, pointed court shoes for a neat and polished feel, Sheridan’s look was all about the shirt dress’s statement neckline. She left its button-through front undone for a more relaxed feel, which lets the crisp collar shine and draws the eye up. Refined and sophisticated, it’s the epitome of elevated spring dressing. Currently on sale, don't miss out on this stylish buy.

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Shop Sheridan Smith's Shirt Dress

EXACT MATCH Karen Millen Tailored Linen Darted Waist Midi Dress £149.40 (was £249) at Karen Millen With a defined waist creating a flattering silhouette, this shirt dress is an effortlessly polished staple to wear throughout spring. It's made from a linen blend fabric for a lightweight and breathable finish, with a classic shirt collar, pleated skirt and three-quarter length sleeves offering a tailored fit.

Shop More Shirt Dresses

Boden Ora Linen Blend Shirt Dress £139 at Boden With a defined waist and thick belt giving this dress a structured, elevated shape, the turned-up and tabbed sleeves and chest pockets add a trending utilitarian feel to this chic linen design. As well as in this neutral coffee shade, it's also available in navy and a spring-ready pinstripe pattern, too. Nobody's Child Cream Linen-Blend Dillon Shirt Dress £90 (was £120) at Nobody's Child More relaxed and less tailored than Sheridan's shirt dress, this Nobody's Child piece is crafted from a linen-rich fabric and features a classic collar, as well as half-length sleeves. Its relaxed, floaty skirt is given subtle structure by stitched seam details, while buttons run down the front of the design as a nod to the classic button up. New Look White Broderie Shirt Midi Dress £45.99 at New Look Giving the shirt dress a decidedly spring-ready flair, this New Look piece is made from a broderie fabric that's perfect for warm-weather dressing. Soft puff sleeves and a tie-belt at the waist add feminine style, while a neat collar and button details keep the structure of classic shirt dresses that we know and love.

While its ivory hue means this dress isn’t going to be a contender for one of the best wedding guest dresses, it's definitely up there as an elegant option for garden parties, date night outfit ideas and alfresco dinner plans this spring.

Its neat, tailored design opens up a variety of styling opportunities, with chances to play around with shoe trends, or adding a contrasting hue to liven up the look, such as a statement coloured bag. Think of an unfussy dress like this as a blank canvas, with its ivory colour and sleek, shirt silhouette offering the opportunity to add bolder earrings, showstopping footwear or a statement jacket.

Shirt dresses are versatile in this way because they are unfussy but have a tailored feel thanks to the shirt-inspired silhouette. When it comes to shirt dresses, it really is the accessories that dictate how polished your final ensemble is. Try a cool and casual look with a pair of your best white trainers, or dress it up with heels and a clutch.