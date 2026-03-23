Forget skinny and barrel legs, I've swapped my jeans for denim dresses this spring, and here's why

I might not be the biggest jeans wearer, but that doesn't mean I'm not loyal to denim outfits. When it comes to my true blue look of choice, it's always a denim dress, as not only is the styling one and done, but I always think that the best denim dresses have a slightly more polished finish than even the smartest of jeans.

Looking to refresh my spring capsule wardrobe, I'm trying to be better at solidifying my basics. Having fewer pieces that I will wear on repeat and items that are versatile and can be restyled easily depending on my needs, and for me, a chic, dark denim dress ticks that box beautifully.

Certainly part of the denim trends for 2026, this style of dress continues to grow in popularity, and while I do love a classic jean shirt dress, I was absolutely sold at first sight on this Boden denim dress. A delightfully dark indigo hue, self-tie belt, directional drop waist stitching and a zip front that allows me to alter the overall look and feel of the dress as needed, it's the smart-casual outfit idea I'm set to wear on repeat this spring.

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Boden Sleeveless Zip Denim Dress-Indigo Wash £129 at Boden The perfect spring outfit idea, this denim dress has a good weight that makes it ideal for those brighter days that aren't quite tipping 20 degrees yet. Crafted from cotton, denim is breathable, but also warming, and it has a beautifully dark, inky blue colouring that makes it feel particularly smart.

Thanks to the sleeveless design, you can switch up the look regularly, opting for a blouse or shirt underneath, billowing sleeves, a spring-ready Breton, or even bare-armed when temperatures allow.

At £129, it is quite an investment, but this dress will work hard in your capsule wardrobe through the year, only really too heavy for high summer use, giving you 9 months to love it, and wear on repeat, as it won't fall out of fashion favour either.

Available in sizes 6-22 and petite and regular lengths, I did end up with the regular length, which for me, at 5'2 is more of a maxi than a midi, but I do quite like a long length and will wear it with boots for cooler spring climes, swapping to my best white trainers as soon as the weather allows.

Because of the deep hem stitch detailing, it is quite difficult to shorten, so if you want a midi length and are under 5'4 I would look at the petite design.

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As well as the distinctive hem detailing, this Boden denim dress has a drop waist. The drop waist skirt has taken over the high street as the silhouette of the season and while I initially thought it would be tricky to wear, as someone who carries their weight around their middle, I actually didn't feel self-conscious in the cut, as the heavier fabric and A-line cut ensured the seam didn't sit tightly over my middle.

(Image credit: Boden, FairFax and Favour, Mango)

I love the zip front, as I could lower it to show a bit of a colourful, striped or printed tee, or use it to easily accommodate a shirt or blouse. The sleeveless style also allows me to experiment with fuller sheer sleeves to add a more fashion-forward spin to this chic wardrobe building block too.

Although it comes with a self-tie belt, I think I would in future switch it up and weave my own leather belt through the loops in its place. I find swapping fabric belts for leather designs in a complementary or contrasting hue instantly makes any item look more expensive and is an easy styling hack for making something your own.

Other denim dresses

Denim dresses are a staple of the spring season and 2026 is no different. This style never goes out of fashion and a good denim dress can be returned to season after season.

I've rounded up a few other denim dresses that have caught my eye that cover different styles and price points, because this smart casual design is one not to miss out on.

M&S Pure Cotton Denim Midi Shirt Dress £46 at Marks and Spencer UK Crafted from pure cotton, a classic denim shirt dress never goes out of style and this mid blue wash straddles smart casual outfit ideas perfectly. The dress shape adds polish, while the denim fabric keeps it relaxed. Style a jumper over the top, pulling out the collar, or drape a knit over your shoulders for added warmth. Monsoon Eliza Puff Sleeve Denim Midi Dress Blue £62.30 at Monsoon I've seen countless women in this dress and it really does elevate the classic denim frock to new heights. The gold button detailing gives a nod to the spring/summer jewellery trends 2026, as the pebble shape of the fastening adds a more designer-feel to this chic high street design. A fitted waist and clever stitching creates an hourglass shape too. ME+EM Fit + Flare Midi Dress £275 at ME+EM UK With a similar zip frontage but the additional details of a shirt-style collar and a short sleeve, this mid-blue denim dress from British favourite ME+EM is definitely in the investment category, but I can see so much wear-potential here. The shorter sleeve and fuller skirt add a pretty, feminine twist, and the panelled cut dismisses the need for a belt.

While the best skinny jeans and barrel leg jeans are certainly strong capsule wardrobe heroes, when it comes to a polished denim look, my heart remains with the denim dress. When jeans can sometimes feel a little too casual, even for weekend events, a dress in a jean-style fabric feels put together and polished and depending on the fading or detailing can easily step into smarter moments too.

The Boden, zip front denim dress in particular is such a inky hue that I think at first glance, it's easy to miss that it's a denim dress when you see it in the flesh, and that only helps to add a smarter feel to its overall finish.

Depending on how smart you want to go, a pair of relaxed trainers will dress down the look, but a pair of heeled boots and the dress layered over a full sleeve, sheer blouse in white will add a rich and romantic feel to this easy to wear design.