Katie Holmes's wide-leg jeans, vibrant yellow top and black pointed heels reveal a failsafe formula for elevating denim

If you have ever wondered how to style your favourite wide-leg jeans for a smart-casual dress code, you're in good hands. During Katie Holmes' recent outing, she elevated her laid-back denim to perfection, so we're copying this formula for spring.

Attending an event in New York for the launch of Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection, Holmes wore a knitted mustard top and low-rise wide-leg jeans; however, the true defining factor here is her footwear.

Although it can be tempting to reach for your trusted trainers when styling your best wide-leg jeans, creating a smart-casual outfit requires a little bit more thought when it comes to shoes. Katie opts for some black pointed slingback heels, adding a polished finishing touch to her relaxed jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although airy butter yellows seem to be everywhere at the moment, earthier yellows such as mustard complement denim so well, and Holmes's long-sleeve top contrasts nicely with the blue denim. Her exact top was from the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection, which launched on 15th April, but has now officially sold out, whereas her jeans are still in stock.

Shop Katie's wide-leg jean outfit

H&M Fine-Knit One-Shoulder Top £22.99 at H&M This lightweight knitted top comes in a pigmented mustard colour that will complement your favourite jeans effortlessly. The one-shoulder design makes it feel far more expensive than it actually is. Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £178 at Reformation If you're looking to freshen up your denim collection, these jeans from Reformation are worth considering. This wide-leg style can be dressed up instantly, pair with some pointed or open-toe heels, add a polished top, and you're good to go. M&S Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes £36 at M&S No wardrobe is complete without a pair of sleek court shoes. This kitten heel style from M&S can be worn with almost outfit, from a sharp trouser suit to laid-back denim. Wit & Wisdom Elbow Sleeve Rib Sweater From £41.73 at Nordstrom Investing in a lightweight knitwear is an essential styling move during the warmer season, and this vibrant mustard jumper is worth shopping before it sells out. The earthy hue will add a touch of vibrancy to your attire. Zara Zw Collection Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £29.99 at Zara These wide-leg jeans look strikingly similar to Katie's Reformation pair, and they are just a fraction of the price, making them a worthwhile buy. They also come in a bright white, so why not shop both? Zara Slingback High-Heel Shoes £27.99 at Zara You'll get plenty of wear out of these slingback heels this season and beyond. They feature a shiny patent finish and a sharp point for maximum impact.

The fitted cut of her top is also another standout choice, as it perfectly balances the wide-leg silhouette of her jeans, a styling hack that's worth remembering if you favour baggier denim styles over straight-leg.

Adding slingback heels is a simple switch that can make all the difference when styling denim, and the added height will elongate your legs even more. This is the type of formula that you can rely on for a range of occasions, from working as a date night outfit to wearing to dinner out with friends.

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