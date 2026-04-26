Katie Holmes's wide-leg jeans, vibrant yellow top and black pointed heels reveal a failsafe formula for elevating denim
We're taking notes on this denim outfit formula
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If you have ever wondered how to style your favourite wide-leg jeans for a smart-casual dress code, you're in good hands. During Katie Holmes' recent outing, she elevated her laid-back denim to perfection, so we're copying this formula for spring.
Attending an event in New York for the launch of Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection, Holmes wore a knitted mustard top and low-rise wide-leg jeans; however, the true defining factor here is her footwear.
Although it can be tempting to reach for your trusted trainers when styling your best wide-leg jeans, creating a smart-casual outfit requires a little bit more thought when it comes to shoes. Katie opts for some black pointed slingback heels, adding a polished finishing touch to her relaxed jeans.
Although airy butter yellows seem to be everywhere at the moment, earthier yellows such as mustard complement denim so well, and Holmes's long-sleeve top contrasts nicely with the blue denim. Her exact top was from the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection, which launched on 15th April, but has now officially sold out, whereas her jeans are still in stock.
Shop Katie's wide-leg jean outfit
The fitted cut of her top is also another standout choice, as it perfectly balances the wide-leg silhouette of her jeans, a styling hack that's worth remembering if you favour baggier denim styles over straight-leg.
Adding slingback heels is a simple switch that can make all the difference when styling denim, and the added height will elongate your legs even more. This is the type of formula that you can rely on for a range of occasions, from working as a date night outfit to wearing to dinner out with friends.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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