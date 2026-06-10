Lorraine Kelly's trending floral and polka dot dress is perfect for summer event season, and it's now under £25

A timeless classic, there's no questioning a floral motif when it comes to the best summer dresses, but when I spotted Lorraine Kelly's latest outfit, I immediately fell in love with its buttery yellow hue and striking oversized pink floral print.

On closer inspection, I realised that Lorraine's gorgeous floral midi had more than just the classic bloom print going for it, with a delicate smattering of polka dots across the print too. While florals and polka dots are a perennial staple when it comes to summer capsule wardrobes, spotty designs have been one of the most popular spring/summer fashion trends 2026, so the combination of both prints has really added to the frocks fashion currency.

If you thought this look couldn't get any better. It's currently available across all sizes, including a plus-size version, in the sale for under £25. In fact, I'm calling it, it's the summer wedding guest dress of 2026. That means, whether you're a size 6 or a size 32, you can get this dress; now that's inclusive fashion.

Lorraine Kelly looks ready for summer occasions in this floral dress

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the look

EXACT MATCH New Look Yellow Floral Short Sleeve Midi Dress £23.99 at New Look Now reduced to £23.99, don't miss the chance to snap up this gorgeous floral frock for a fraction of its original price. I love the combination of overblown blooms and ditsy dots, tapping into two trends in one. The upper arm coverage is great, and I love it's available in all sizes. Ghost Lulu V-Neck Midi Dress £129 at Ghost For those who prefer a monochrome outfit, this black and white mixed print dress from Ghost marries polka dots and pretty daisy prints in one chic look. A great summer frock you can easily dress it up or down. Rixo Kendall Cotton Midi Dress in Rose Spot Black £185 at Rixo The monochrome polka dot base of this Rixo dress serves as the perfect contrast to the bold and bright red floral print. The fluttering sleeves and square neckline make this a flattering fit. ASOS DESIGN Slash Neck Maxi Dress With Full Skirt in Floral Polka dot £65 at ASOS This dramatic floor-length maxi dress will create a statement look. Pair it with monochrome accessories or pick out the red of the poppy print for a pulled together look. Yours Clothing Curve Floral Polka Dot Dress £32.99 at Yours Clothing With a white base, blue floral print and black polka dots, this chic print is cut to a flattering fit and flare shape. The three-quarter sleeve offers great arm coverage, while the midi hem and V-neckline highlight curves. Love & Roses Love & Roses X Rhs Floral Green Metallic Trim Hanky Hem Midi Dress £89 at Next The RHS Chelsea Flower Show might be over for another year, but this striking summer collection lives on and the vibrant green hue, white spots and pink floral design is a great pick for summer occasions.

A supremely pretty dress, whether you're heading to some summer nuptials, need to decide what to wear to Royal Ascot, a Christening or need an outfit for Wimbledon, this is the stylish occasion dress that is a wise investment.

With a simple neckline, upper arm coverage and a modest midi length hem, this dress skims curves thanks to its curved empire line cut, while the butter yellow base is a hue that suits pretty much everyone.

Available in the main and curve range, both dresses have been reduced to £23.99, which for an event dress is an absolute style steal. From size 6 to size 32, this is inclusive fashion at its finest. For a summer-ready cover-up, dress this frock up with a blazer, or if you're keeping it cool and casual, add white trainers and a denim jacket. The cost-per-wear opportunities on this design are outstanding.