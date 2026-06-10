Lorraine Kelly's trending floral and polka dot dress is perfect for summer event season, and it's now under £25
Available in sizes 6-32, you won't want to miss out
A timeless classic, there's no questioning a floral motif when it comes to the best summer dresses, but when I spotted Lorraine Kelly's latest outfit, I immediately fell in love with its buttery yellow hue and striking oversized pink floral print.
On closer inspection, I realised that Lorraine's gorgeous floral midi had more than just the classic bloom print going for it, with a delicate smattering of polka dots across the print too. While florals and polka dots are a perennial staple when it comes to summer capsule wardrobes, spotty designs have been one of the most popular spring/summer fashion trends 2026, so the combination of both prints has really added to the frocks fashion currency.
If you thought this look couldn't get any better. It's currently available across all sizes, including a plus-size version, in the sale for under £25. In fact, I'm calling it, it's the summer wedding guest dress of 2026. That means, whether you're a size 6 or a size 32, you can get this dress; now that's inclusive fashion.
Lorraine Kelly looks ready for summer occasions in this floral dress
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Now reduced to £23.99, don't miss the chance to snap up this gorgeous floral frock for a fraction of its original price. I love the combination of overblown blooms and ditsy dots, tapping into two trends in one. The upper arm coverage is great, and I love it's available in all sizes.
A supremely pretty dress, whether you're heading to some summer nuptials, need to decide what to wear to Royal Ascot, a Christening or need an outfit for Wimbledon, this is the stylish occasion dress that is a wise investment.
With a simple neckline, upper arm coverage and a modest midi length hem, this dress skims curves thanks to its curved empire line cut, while the butter yellow base is a hue that suits pretty much everyone.
Available in the main and curve range, both dresses have been reduced to £23.99, which for an event dress is an absolute style steal. From size 6 to size 32, this is inclusive fashion at its finest. For a summer-ready cover-up, dress this frock up with a blazer, or if you're keeping it cool and casual, add white trainers and a denim jacket. The cost-per-wear opportunities on this design are outstanding.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.