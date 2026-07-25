Monty Don shares the important task you should be doing to your cordon tomato plants weekly to ensure a better harvest

Now is the time that putting a little extra effort into your tomatoes can really pay off when it comes to harvesting. And if you're growing cordon tomatoes, gardening icon Monty Don has a tip for you.

From how to stop tomato plants from growing too tall to knowing how often you should water your tomato plants, for relatively low-maintenance fruit plants there's quite a lot to know about them. However, once you know the basic there's only a couple of expert tips to keep in mind to get more fruit from them.

If you're growing cordon tomatoes, especially, which are a type of tomato plant that grows vertically on a single main stem, then Monty Don has some new knowledge to share on how to achieve a better harvest.

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