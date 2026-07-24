River Island denim deserves more attention - these editor-approved jeans look so expensive, but are all under £55

I really believe that when it comes to denim, the more affordable British clothing brands on the high street often turn out to be even better than expensive designer labels. You've probably tried some of the best M&S jeans (my favourites are the barrel leg jeans), and I'm always impressed by Next's selection of denim, too.

But River Island denim definitely deserves more attention. In fact, some of the most stylish women I know swear by the brand's jeans. woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is a fan, and so is Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum, who told me: "I have always loved River Island jeans, although the majority of my wardrobe is made up of dresses and skirts, when I do need a denim fix, River Island is where I turn to.

"A great selection of sizes, stretch-fit denim and comfortable, hard-wearing fits that balance classic and contemporary with ease; they're my high street jeans of choice, and the price is amazing too"

Much like the Topshop Jamie jeans, River Island's Molly skinny jeans are a customer favourite, plus there are fresh shapes and styles like horseshoe and cargo jeans to choose from. There's a cracking petite selection, the prices are really reasonable and I love that they really clearly say on the website the level of stretch you can expect.

Oh, and one last thing River Island denim does particularly well: comfortable jeans that look more like trousers. A drawstring waist and pyjama-inspired fit? Yes please.