Alison Hammond has quietly been upping her fashion game of late, and while Cat Deeley is off for the summer, I'm busy taking notes on Alison's latest looks. With a penchant for Rixo dresses, I thought her checked co-ord might be another designer find, but this beautiful transitional two-piece is actually a bargain high street find from River Island.

The British clothing brand is well-known for trend-led looks, and this elegant checked top and coordinating skirt stopped me in my tracks. With a slouchy neckline, an asymmetric skirt, and light ruching through the body, it reminded me of archive Vivienne Westwood designs, giving eclectic heritage styling on a budget.

With the skirt retailing at £42 and the top for just £34, this is a very versatile set. The top, of course, would look great as part of a white jeans outfit for summer, or with blue as we head into cooler months, while the skirt would also work with a white tee, or a cosy cashmere knit come autumn.

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