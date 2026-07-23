Over dresses? Alison Hammond's comfy checked co-ord is a stylish outfit you can wear now and into autumn
Alison Hammond is quietly solidifying her status as our new fashion inspiration
Alison Hammond has quietly been upping her fashion game of late, and while Cat Deeley is off for the summer, I'm busy taking notes on Alison's latest looks. With a penchant for Rixo dresses, I thought her checked co-ord might be another designer find, but this beautiful transitional two-piece is actually a bargain high street find from River Island.
The British clothing brand is well-known for trend-led looks, and this elegant checked top and coordinating skirt stopped me in my tracks. With a slouchy neckline, an asymmetric skirt, and light ruching through the body, it reminded me of archive Vivienne Westwood designs, giving eclectic heritage styling on a budget.
With the skirt retailing at £42 and the top for just £34, this is a very versatile set. The top, of course, would look great as part of a white jeans outfit for summer, or with blue as we head into cooler months, while the skirt would also work with a white tee, or a cosy cashmere knit come autumn.
Exact match
The slouchy, slightly off-the-shoulder silhouette gives this top quite a unique and customisable look, as you can tweak how the neckline sits for your level of comfort. The gentle, batwing-like ruching through the body and across the middle creates a flattering fit, while the check pattern is one that will work for late summer and through to autumn.
Exact match
Worn with the matching top, this lovely co-ord gives a dress-like effect that is elegant and flattering. The asymmetric skirt draws the eye down, lengthening your frame, while the A-line fit balances the wider neckline on the top half. The check heritage pattern and draped silhouette delivers quite a designer-like look and feel.
Puff sleeve, nipped in waist and peplum finish, this gorgeous, vintage-inspired top gives a nod to incoming heritage trends, while still feeling light and summery. The upper arm coverage and defined middle helps to contour your silhouette. This top is easy to style with the matching skirt, or with a host of other casual separates.