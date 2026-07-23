Daytime television across both BBC One and ITV will look different this summer, with Rachel Burden making a permanent exit from BBC Breakfast, and both Lorraine and Loose Women on hiatus until September as part of ITV's cost cutting measures.

Good Morning Britain will also take on a new look for some time as Susanna Reid has announced she'll be taking a break from hosting duties.

The presenter was supported by viewers and colleagues, including Kate Garraway, as she made the announcement on social media.

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Sharing a picture of herself on the Good Morning Britain sofa wearing the red floral dress she wore for her final show before the summer, paired with some comfortable slippers, Susanna wrote on Instagram:

"SHOES OFF, OUT OF OFFICE ON! Time for my summer break - but also time to say goodbye to our wonderful Director Stuart Earl, who has been the champion of this programme for a decade. Thank you for everything Stuart."

The presenter continued to say that she and Ed Balls "Will be back September 1st after our travels," while adding, "THANK YOU to our amazing viewers for watching and for contacting us and sharing your views."

Susanna concluded her post in a very tongue-in-cheek way by saying, "Never a 'waste of time being on this brilliant programme, and thanks to everyone on Team Good Morning Britain."

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It's thought the "never a waste of time" reference is a nod to the time Reform MP Robert Jenrick appeared on the show recently to be interviewed by Ed and Susanna.

In an awkward aside, the Reform MP could be heard saying, “Well that was a waste of time” after his interview with the hosts.

As the Reform UK treasury spokesperson logged off the call with the presenters and they began their their next segment, it became clear he hadn't fully disconnected his microphone as he's clearly heard saying, "Well that was a waste of time."

Addressing the moment live on air, Ed Balls says, "Oh dear," before disagreeing with the MP to suggest he didn't think the interview was a waste of time, and it was "good that he came on the programme."

With Susanna now of for her summer adventures, Kate Garraway jumped into the comments to say, "We’ll miss you both Susanna and Ed, and Stuart - we’ll miss you so much - good luck with your next adventure!"

One fan wrote, "Enjoy your time off Susanna, have a few lie ins, and perhaps catch up on some new reading material, which you might like to share and recommend. We'll miss you, always the voice of reason for me."

Another shared their thoughts, writing, "Great show today you deserve to relax and kickback. You looked very happy and relaxed today, stay well."