Just as the ITV budget cuts saw daytime TV overhauled and stars such as Lorraine Kelly often speaking out against such drastic changes to shows for women that were mainly affected, the BBC now has its own shake-up underway.

BBC Breakfast star Rachel burden has confirmed her shock exit from her presenting slot, as scheduling upheavals and other cuts will see changes at the station as part of a £500m savings plan.

Rachel, 51, will be leaving the show after 11 years, and announced her departure on Instagram by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures.

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She wrote, "This is my last Sunday on the BBC Breakfast sofa before the schedule changes in September - no complaints there, we have to cut our cloth."

She continued, "But having done this for 10+ years, I just wanted to say a massive thanks to the team who’ve worked through their Saturday nights to put the programme together."

Thanking her colleagues, Rachel signed off with, "Thanks for watching. Here’s to a guaranteed Sunday lie-in."

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In June, the BBC announced 550 job cuts in news, and other TV and radio content as part of a plan to to save £500m over the next two years.