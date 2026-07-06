BBC presenter Kelly Cates wows World Cup watchers in chic off-shoulder yellow tailoring that's perfect for summer
She brightened up the World Cup coverage in butter yellow
Those of us who stayed up late to watch the BBC's coverage of England's tense World Cup match against Mexico last night (or anybody catching up today!) will have been mesmerised by presenter Kelly Cates' outfit for the evening. Has anyone ever looked this elegant at 4am?
She chose a striking off-the-shoulder blazer and matching wide-leg trousers by British clothing brand Club L London, and I love the soft pastel colour. The butter yellow obsession has been everywhere for the last few seasons, plus the off-the-shoulder neckline worked perfectly to frame Kelly's bob. The structural wrap-over shape looks far more designer than high street, too.
Her full outfit is available to buy, or alternatively, I've found some similarly striking pieces to help you say yes to yellow this summer.
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Exact match
If the full look isn't for you, this bardot blazer will work beautifully teamed with jeans. This kind of neckline is incredibly flattering as it shows off your collarbones and shoulders but still offers plenty of coverage. Wondering what bra to wear underneath? Shop our guide to the best strapless bras out there.
Exact match
Impeccably tailored, these trousers are available in either lemon yellow or sage green, in UK sizes 6 to 16. Club L is a celebrity favourite when it comes to events, and this look would make a stylish alternative to a dress for any summer plans you have.
If the off-shoulder shape doesn't work for you, this linen-blend waistcoat and trousers will see you through the next heatwave in style. It's also a great last-minute option if you're trying to figure out what to wear to Wimbledon.