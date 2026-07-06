BBC presenter Kelly Cates wows World Cup watchers in chic off-shoulder yellow tailoring that's perfect for summer

Those of us who stayed up late to watch the BBC's coverage of England's tense World Cup match against Mexico last night (or anybody catching up today!) will have been mesmerised by presenter Kelly Cates' outfit for the evening. Has anyone ever looked this elegant at 4am?

She chose a striking off-the-shoulder blazer and matching wide-leg trousers by British clothing brand Club L London, and I love the soft pastel colour. The butter yellow obsession has been everywhere for the last few seasons, plus the off-the-shoulder neckline worked perfectly to frame Kelly's bob. The structural wrap-over shape looks far more designer than high street, too.

Her full outfit is available to buy, or alternatively, I've found some similarly striking pieces to help you say yes to yellow this summer.

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