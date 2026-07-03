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Lisa Snowdon's Rixo dress is a reminder that clashing prints can be so chic

Why stick to just one statement print when you can have two?

Caroline Parr&#039;s avatar
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Lisa Snowdon on This Morning Jun 30 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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Lisa Snowdon returned to our screens on This Morning earlier this week, and she certainly did so in style.

The dress she chose was pretty much instantly recognisable. Nobody does printed midi dresses quite as well as British clothing brand Rixo! It's the 'Coralie' dress, which features a paisley printed top half and a panelled animal print skirt. On paper, it sounds like that would clash, right? But it absolutely works!

Add in a pair of gold Mint Velvet sandals, and this swishy silk dress is spot on for the hot weather. You might shy away from it normally, but Lisa's dress is making me want to have a bit more fun with prints for my next occasion.

Shop Lisa's look

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