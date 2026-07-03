Lisa Snowdon's Rixo dress is a reminder that clashing prints can be so chic
Why stick to just one statement print when you can have two?
Lisa Snowdon returned to our screens on This Morning earlier this week, and she certainly did so in style.
The dress she chose was pretty much instantly recognisable. Nobody does printed midi dresses quite as well as British clothing brand Rixo! It's the 'Coralie' dress, which features a paisley printed top half and a panelled animal print skirt. On paper, it sounds like that would clash, right? But it absolutely works!
Add in a pair of gold Mint Velvet sandals, and this swishy silk dress is spot on for the hot weather. You might shy away from it normally, but Lisa's dress is making me want to have a bit more fun with prints for my next occasion.
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Similar style
Lisa's exact dress has now sold out, but her Coralie dress is actually a sleeveless version of Rixo's bestselling Meg style. This floral and leopard print combination is my dream dress - especially since it's now reduced in the sale! I prefer a bit of arm coverage so I actually really like the sleeves, plus the pleats in the skirt will move beautifully when you walk. Click to buy it now just in time for the next heatwave...
Exact match
These gold leather sandals are flying off the shelves, and it's easy to see why. An elevated take on flip-flops (literally!) the heel height is totally manageable, even on the hottest of days. Pick up on the gold shoes by adding plenty of gold jewellery to your look.
Shop more mixed print dresses
We fell in love with this dress when Jo Good wore it on This Morning. Happily, it's now 30% off, and it's the most perfect style for summer weddings. The long sleeves offer plenty of coverage, but the floaty fabric means it won't leave you feeling too hot.
Why choose between florals and polka dots when you can have both? We love the bias cut, empire waist and petal-shaped sleeves on this design. It's one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy I've seen all summer, plus it would work perfectly with your best white trainers.