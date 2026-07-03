Lisa Snowdon's Rixo dress is a reminder that clashing prints can be so chic

Lisa Snowdon returned to our screens on This Morning earlier this week, and she certainly did so in style.

The dress she chose was pretty much instantly recognisable. Nobody does printed midi dresses quite as well as British clothing brand Rixo! It's the 'Coralie' dress, which features a paisley printed top half and a panelled animal print skirt. On paper, it sounds like that would clash, right? But it absolutely works!

Add in a pair of gold Mint Velvet sandals, and this swishy silk dress is spot on for the hot weather. You might shy away from it normally, but Lisa's dress is making me want to have a bit more fun with prints for my next occasion.

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Shop Lisa's look

Similar style Rixo Meg Boho Dress £189 (was £265) at Flannels Lisa's exact dress has now sold out, but her Coralie dress is actually a sleeveless version of Rixo's bestselling Meg style. This floral and leopard print combination is my dream dress - especially since it's now reduced in the sale! I prefer a bit of arm coverage so I actually really like the sleeves, plus the pleats in the skirt will move beautifully when you walk. Click to buy it now just in time for the next heatwave... Exact match Mint Velvet Betty Gold Leather Flip Flop Heels £99 at Mint Velvet These gold leather sandals are flying off the shelves, and it's easy to see why. An elevated take on flip-flops (literally!) the heel height is totally manageable, even on the hottest of days. Pick up on the gold shoes by adding plenty of gold jewellery to your look.