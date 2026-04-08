When it comes to the best spring dresses, Jo Good’s top picks will make dressing for warmer weather a breeze

From her own, striking RIXO frock to a beautiful denim midi from Nobody’s Child, we’re adding Jo's spring picks to our baskets

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Like us here at woman&home, This Morning’s resident fashion expert Jo Good, couldn’t be more excited for spring and the fashion opportunities it offers. “I love this time of year for fashion,” she said as she presented a segment on the show about the best spring dresses on the high street, adding that they’re all so easy to just ‘throw on’ and need very little styling to look polished and elegant.

Jo herself wore RIXO’s Arlena silk-satin dressfor the occasion, with a colourful floral print across its empire bust, long sleeves and floaty maxi skirt; it embodied the season effortlessly. The black base toned down the brighter floral print, adding elegance, ensuring it could be worn as a date night outfit, or for an event, or on holiday with a simple pair of sandals and a tote bag.

This was a running theme of Jo’s segment on This Morning, with all of her top choices being versatile spring buys that you could rework for your mood and diary. You can find Jo’s exact dress, as well as some of her top picks for spring dressing from the high street, below.

The Best Spring Dresses for Every Body Shape | This Morning - YouTube The Best Spring Dresses for Every Body Shape | This Morning - YouTube
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Shop Jo Good's Favourite Spring Dresses

Shop Jo Good's Top Spring Accessories

There are endless options when it comes to spring-ready midi dresses, whether you’re shopping on the high street or from some of the more high-end British clothing brands. Year after year, they’ll more than hold their weight in your clothing collection and, as Jo says, having one or two midi or maxi dresses in your spring capsule wardrobe can make spring dressing a breeze.

They're brilliant because they're a complete outfit you can throw together in one step, and the only finishing touches you really need are a pair of simple sandals, your best white trainers, or the latest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, for a contemporary twist.

Dressing them up to extend the mileage of your midi dresses is also just as easy as styling them for everyday. If you’re stuck on what to wear to a wedding, are looking for smart casual outfit ideas to carry you through the spring season, or you want to elevate your office wear with a spring-ready flair, a printed dress with some easy-going heels and a statement clutch bag never fails to create a striking, polished outfit.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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