I'm relying on this gorgeous summer dress with a built-in bra to get me through the heatwave in style - it comes in multiple colours too
It's the only thing I want to wear in a hot weather
With hot sunny weather finally on the horizon, you might be wondering what to wear in the heat to keep you looking and feeling cool. Well, I think I've found the standout buy of the summer - a stylish dress with a built-in bra that you can wear everywhere, from the office to picnics in the park.
Abercrombie's Bra-Free Cap Sleeve Dipped Waist Dress is a must-have for your summer capsule wardrobe. Featuring lightly padded cups to create a smooth, supportive look and a shirred back to ensure the perfect fit around your torso, the skirt of the dress gently flares out from the dipped waist, skimming hips in a flattering A-line shape.
With its pretty, capped sleeves, this style has a distinctly feminine flair perfect for a wide range of events, from garden parties and Henley, and it'll even work as one of your best wedding guest dresses. Thanks to the delicate sleeves, it's even a contender for the Royal Enclosure if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot this summer, staying both stylish and comfortable. This dress is a wardrobe must-have. Made from lightweight cotton, its structured shape creates a super flattering silhouette, and it's also available in six colourways to suit all tastes.
GET HEATWAVE READY
Shop the look
After trying three colours, I opted for the bold red that looks like it's straight from the catwalks, this dress has just been released in butter yellow, white, a pale pink ticking stripe and three pretty floral prints - the hardest part is deciding which one to pick.
Butter yellow is an on-trend option when it comes to the best summer dresses. Team this with a wide-brimmed sunhat, a raffia bag and your favourite sandals for a chic weekend look. Need an extra layer? Add a denim jacket for a classic colour contrast.
This new-in floral version is bound to sell out, thanks to its pretty print and flattering fit. The colourful print makes it a great choice for what to wear to a wedding. And it will work equally well with white trainers, heels or sandals.
Other built-in bra dresses to try
With a fitted column shape, this ribbed cotton dress from M&S has a sporty vibe that will look cool with your best white trainers.
If you're looking for summer outfit ideas that will keep you cool in the heat, one of the key things to consider is the fabric - natural fibres such as cotton, linen and silk are best as they are breathable. Loose cut styles are also great as they will allow air to circulate and stop you from overheating.
This dress can easily be dressed up or down, whatever the occasion. For sunny days out and about, a pair of comfortable sandals will keep your feet cool, and your best sunglasses will add a touch of glamour while also protecting you from the sun's UV glare.
For a stylish date night outfit, swap your sandals for a pair of heels and statement jewellery to complement the clean lines of this dress. With a dress like this, we guarantee you'll look and feel cool in even the hottest of heatwaves.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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