I'm relying on this gorgeous summer dress with a built-in bra to get me through the heatwave in style - it comes in multiple colours too

With hot sunny weather finally on the horizon, you might be wondering what to wear in the heat to keep you looking and feeling cool. Well, I think I've found the standout buy of the summer - a stylish dress with a built-in bra that you can wear everywhere, from the office to picnics in the park.

Abercrombie's Bra-Free Cap Sleeve Dipped Waist Dress is a must-have for your summer capsule wardrobe. Featuring lightly padded cups to create a smooth, supportive look and a shirred back to ensure the perfect fit around your torso, the skirt of the dress gently flares out from the dipped waist, skimming hips in a flattering A-line shape.

With its pretty, capped sleeves, this style has a distinctly feminine flair perfect for a wide range of events, from garden parties and Henley, and it'll even work as one of your best wedding guest dresses. Thanks to the delicate sleeves, it's even a contender for the Royal Enclosure if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot this summer, staying both stylish and comfortable. This dress is a wardrobe must-have. Made from lightweight cotton, its structured shape creates a super flattering silhouette, and it's also available in six colourways to suit all tastes.

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(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

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Other built-in bra dresses to try

Abercrombie Bra-Free Dylan Cotton Spotted Midi Dress £82 at Abercrombie Abercrombie's bestselling Dylan dress is back for the summer - this square neck style also has a flattering fit and flare shape. Uniqlo Airism Cotton Camisole Bra Dress £34.90 at Uniqlo Uniqlo's Airism range not only features built-in bras but clever sweat-wicking fabrics to ensure you don't end up with any embarrassing sweat patches. M&S Ribbed Bra Insert Midi Bodycon Dress £30 at M&S With a fitted column shape, this ribbed cotton dress from M&S has a sporty vibe that will look cool with your best white trainers.

If you're looking for summer outfit ideas that will keep you cool in the heat, one of the key things to consider is the fabric - natural fibres such as cotton, linen and silk are best as they are breathable. Loose cut styles are also great as they will allow air to circulate and stop you from overheating.

This dress can easily be dressed up or down, whatever the occasion. For sunny days out and about, a pair of comfortable sandals will keep your feet cool, and your best sunglasses will add a touch of glamour while also protecting you from the sun's UV glare.

For a stylish date night outfit, swap your sandals for a pair of heels and statement jewellery to complement the clean lines of this dress. With a dress like this, we guarantee you'll look and feel cool in even the hottest of heatwaves.