Demi Moore just ditched her signature length for a major short hair transformation at Cannes

We'll always have time for Demi Moore serving us beauty inspiration, especially when it comes to her hair. Speaking of which, the actress just rounded off nearly two weeks of great hair days at Cannes by stepping out on the red carpet with a major short hair transformation.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again, bob hairstyles boast the ability to transcend the list of 2026 hair trends thanks to their chic, timeless and versatile nature. One of the most powerful haircuts of all time, not only are bobs flattering, but they are also practical, requiring less drying and styling time than longer locks.

If you've put two and two together, you might already be able to guess what haircut the actress just debuted – yes, a bob. Oozing Hollywood glamour, the shorter style created enviable volume and shine within Moore's strands – and we're taking notes of the exact products behind it all.

Latest Videos From

Demi Moore's dramatic hair transformation at Cannes Film Festival

Jury member Moore graced the red carpet of the "La Bola Negra" screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a gorgeous cobalt blue strapless gown and a standout diamond necklace. However, our attention couldn't be pulled away from her hair.

Demi waved goodbye to her recognisably lengthy locks as she showcased a voluminous, shoulder-grazing bob. The cut was then styled with bouncy, large curls and flipped over into a side part to give the hair a fuller appearance. The actress's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted behind-the-scenes clips of the getting ready process on Instagram, dubbing the look 'De-Marilyn Bob' – a nod to Marilyn Monroe's popular hairstyle in the 50's.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

That said, many Instagram users have been debating whether a wig is behind the dramatic hair transformation, as the actress has done this before (ahem, we're looking at Demi Moore's short hair styling from last spring).

While the jury is still out on the wig question, we took a closer look at the post in order to scout out the exact buys that were used to give the strands body, bounce and an enviably healthy shine – spoiler, we uncovered them all.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Demi's Cannes haircare favourites

As we scrolled through Giannetos' Instagram post, we noticed that slide three included a short video clip of the exact trio of hairstyling products he used to create the look.