Demi Moore just ditched her signature length for a major short hair transformation at Cannes
If you needed a sign to get a bob, look no further than the actress's dramatically chic new hairdo
We'll always have time for Demi Moore serving us beauty inspiration, especially when it comes to her hair. Speaking of which, the actress just rounded off nearly two weeks of great hair days at Cannes by stepping out on the red carpet with a major short hair transformation.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again, bob hairstyles boast the ability to transcend the list of 2026 hair trends thanks to their chic, timeless and versatile nature. One of the most powerful haircuts of all time, not only are bobs flattering, but they are also practical, requiring less drying and styling time than longer locks.
If you've put two and two together, you might already be able to guess what haircut the actress just debuted – yes, a bob. Oozing Hollywood glamour, the shorter style created enviable volume and shine within Moore's strands – and we're taking notes of the exact products behind it all.
Demi Moore's dramatic hair transformation at Cannes Film Festival
Jury member Moore graced the red carpet of the "La Bola Negra" screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a gorgeous cobalt blue strapless gown and a standout diamond necklace. However, our attention couldn't be pulled away from her hair.
Demi waved goodbye to her recognisably lengthy locks as she showcased a voluminous, shoulder-grazing bob. The cut was then styled with bouncy, large curls and flipped over into a side part to give the hair a fuller appearance. The actress's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted behind-the-scenes clips of the getting ready process on Instagram, dubbing the look 'De-Marilyn Bob' – a nod to Marilyn Monroe's popular hairstyle in the 50's.
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
That said, many Instagram users have been debating whether a wig is behind the dramatic hair transformation, as the actress has done this before (ahem, we're looking at Demi Moore's short hair styling from last spring).
While the jury is still out on the wig question, we took a closer look at the post in order to scout out the exact buys that were used to give the strands body, bounce and an enviably healthy shine – spoiler, we uncovered them all.
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Demi's Cannes haircare favourites
As we scrolled through Giannetos' Instagram post, we noticed that slide three included a short video clip of the exact trio of hairstyling products he used to create the look.
Demi's hairspray
RRP: £37
Ensure your hairstyling goes the extra mile with Kérastase Laque Couture fixing hair spray. Equipped with long-lasting fixation polymers, this formula offers medium hold that sets the hair in place, without leaving it feeling stiff or crunchy. Plus, it banishes frizz and the effects of humidity, while keeping the hair soft and looking radiant.
Demi's hair serum
RRP: £55.80
Kérastase Chronologiste Restorative Overnight Hair Serum aims to plump the hair fibres with moisture, giving the appearance of fuller, smoother and healthier-looking hair. Simultaneously, oils add visible shine and make strands more manageable. To top it all off, the formula boasts a musky floral scent that will fill the air with every hair swish.
Demi's hair oil
RRP: £58.50
Wave goodbye to dull strands with one of Kérastase's bestselling products, the Elixir Ultime L'Huile Originale Hair Oil. This oil works to nourish, soften and encourage a light-reflecting shine on the hair. It can be used in a plethora of ways, from a pre-cleanse to detangle or pre-blow dry to deliver up to 230°C heat protection, working to minimise frizz and boost glossiness.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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