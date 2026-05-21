New pyjamas? Love that. M&S's latest collaboration with Kelly Hoppen will transform your bedtime into a 5* experience

There's no denying that M&S have had a cracking season with a host of stylish designs, its latest collaboration is no exception. The high street favourite has teamed up with interior design guru Kelly Hoppen CBE to create a capsule collection of nightwear that will transform your bedtime into a five-star experience.

Already one of the best pyjama brands in our eyes, M&S have given these bedtime staples a chic overhaul thanks to its continuing collaboration with Kelly Hoppen. The geometric, Art-Deco-inspired designs are so elegant that we'd be tempted to wear them as a co-ord for our next date night outfit idea, too. After all, the pyjama suit trend is still going strong this season.

Consisting of two classic pyjama styles and three dressing gowns, no item in the collection costs more than £55 - a price worth paying for a spot of luxury hotel style in your own home. In a palette of calming neutral tones, the standout style has to be the pyjamas. Soft, slinky and super stylish, you won't feel embarrassed answering the door to the postman; they even come with a matching eye mask to ensure a perfect night's sleep.

DRESSING GOWNS DON'T MEAN DRESSING DOWN

Talking about the collection, Kelly says: “I’m so excited to continue my partnership with M&S and to expand the collection into sleepwear... For me, it’s not just about what you sleep in – it’s about coming home, switching off and changing into something that feels incredibly comfortable while still looking effortlessly chic. These are the pieces you’ll reach for: soft, flattering and easy to wear.

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Shop the collection

The humble dressing gown often gets a short shrift but these elevated designs not only add a chic twist to classic towelling but offer a soft, enveloping experience as you slip them on to wind down.

Whether you're planning your next girls' night in or just want to elevate your bedtime routine, don't miss the chance to add a touch of indulgence to your lounging look with these stylish designs from Kelly Hoppen's latest collaboration with M&S.

While room service might not be on the cards, we promise you'll have a five star experience in these timeless nightwear additions.