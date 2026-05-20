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Rachel Riley's vibrant floral dress from Next is a mood-boosting buy that works for holidays, weddings and beyond

Attending day two of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Rachel's dress has caught our attention...

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Image of Rachel Riley
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Not only has the RHS Chelsea Flower Show brought with it an array of delightful floral displays and cutting-edge garden designs, but it's also delivered excellent celebrity style moments.

Presenter Rachel Riley attended day two of the event wearing a beautiful, eye- catching floral printed dress, and we were excited to discover that her exact look was from high-street favourite, Next. If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show this weekend, and you might just have time to get it ordered.

Image of Rachel Riley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Rachel's Dress & Similar Styles

Rachel Riley's dress is actually from the same Love & Roses x RHS collection as Ruth Langsford fabulous dress that she also wore to the gardening event. The Next collection is in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and features a range of wonderful floral frocks.

It's also around this time of year that we start to consider our summer occasionwear pieces. With calendars filling up with warm-weather plans, you'll likely be hunting for holiday pieces or summer wedding guest dresses, and bright colourful florals are always a winning choice.

Take inspiration from Rachel and opt for smart flats instead of heels, Mary-Janes or ballet flats can feel just as elegant, and they are a practical choice for walking on your feet all day. Spotted on her Instagram, she also layered up later on with a pink coat and accessorised with a sparkling silver necklace with a small pendant for a sophisticated finishing touch.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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