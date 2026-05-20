Rachel Riley's vibrant floral dress from Next is a mood-boosting buy that works for holidays, weddings and beyond

Not only has the RHS Chelsea Flower Show brought with it an array of delightful floral displays and cutting-edge garden designs, but it's also delivered excellent celebrity style moments.

Presenter Rachel Riley attended day two of the event wearing a beautiful, eye- catching floral printed dress, and we were excited to discover that her exact look was from high-street favourite, Next. If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show this weekend, and you might just have time to get it ordered.

Riley's dress by Love & Roses x RHS Ivory features a scooped neckline, a sleeveless design and is covered in bright blue and pink florals. And this time of year, investing in a floral dress is a wise move. From holiday outfits to figuring out what to wear to a wedding, you can't go wrong with feminine botanical prints.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Rachel's Dress & Similar Styles

Rachel Riley's dress is actually from the same Love & Roses x RHS collection as Ruth Langsford fabulous dress that she also wore to the gardening event. The Next collection is in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and features a range of wonderful floral frocks.

It's also around this time of year that we start to consider our summer occasionwear pieces. With calendars filling up with warm-weather plans, you'll likely be hunting for holiday pieces or summer wedding guest dresses, and bright colourful florals are always a winning choice.

A post shared by Rachel Riley (@rachelrileyrr) A photo posted by on

Take inspiration from Rachel and opt for smart flats instead of heels, Mary-Janes or ballet flats can feel just as elegant, and they are a practical choice for walking on your feet all day. Spotted on her Instagram, she also layered up later on with a pink coat and accessorised with a sparkling silver necklace with a small pendant for a sophisticated finishing touch.