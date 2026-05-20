Rachel Riley's vibrant floral dress from Next is a mood-boosting buy that works for holidays, weddings and beyond
Attending day two of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Rachel's dress has caught our attention...
Not only has the RHS Chelsea Flower Show brought with it an array of delightful floral displays and cutting-edge garden designs, but it's also delivered excellent celebrity style moments.
Presenter Rachel Riley attended day two of the event wearing a beautiful, eye- catching floral printed dress, and we were excited to discover that her exact look was from high-street favourite, Next. If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show this weekend, and you might just have time to get it ordered.
Riley's dress by Love & Roses x RHS Ivory features a scooped neckline, a sleeveless design and is covered in bright blue and pink florals. And this time of year, investing in a floral dress is a wise move. From holiday outfits to figuring out what to wear to a wedding, you can't go wrong with feminine botanical prints.
Shop Rachel's Dress & Similar Styles
exact match
Style this vibrant floral dress with a white linen blazer like this M&S one on cooler summer days, or for more arm coverage. The fitted bodice sits under the bust and falls into a gently draped skirt for a flattering finish. Take inspiration from Rachel and lean into comfortable footwear styles with some leather ballet flats or Mary Janes.
With a fit and flare design, this dress has a flattering silhouette that creates the illusion of curves. We love the soft blush pink florals. Layer up with this white short Borelo for extra arm coverage.
Rachel Riley's dress is actually from the same Love & Roses x RHS collection as Ruth Langsford fabulous dress that she also wore to the gardening event. The Next collection is in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and features a range of wonderful floral frocks.
It's also around this time of year that we start to consider our summer occasionwear pieces. With calendars filling up with warm-weather plans, you'll likely be hunting for holiday pieces or summer wedding guest dresses, and bright colourful florals are always a winning choice.
A post shared by Rachel Riley (@rachelrileyrr)
A photo posted by on
Take inspiration from Rachel and opt for smart flats instead of heels, Mary-Janes or ballet flats can feel just as elegant, and they are a practical choice for walking on your feet all day. Spotted on her Instagram, she also layered up later on with a pink coat and accessorised with a sparkling silver necklace with a small pendant for a sophisticated finishing touch.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.