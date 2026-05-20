Under Suspicion: Kate McCann - actress portraying Madeleine McCann’s mother says Channel 5 show is ‘affecting,’ revealing she was ‘wary’ of taking the role

If you're looking for something to watch on TV, Channel 5's dramatisation of Kate McCann's interrogation after her daughter went missing, is the show for you

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Production image from Under Suspicion: Kate McCann
(Image credit: 5 Broadcasting Limited / Orchard Studios production)

Channel 5's one-off drama about the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann approaches the story of the missing child from a new angle - when suspicion fell on her mother, Kate.

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann airs on the platform on May 20, and the 90-minute film is based on official statements and recorded testimony from the time Kate was interrogated by Portuguese investigators.

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The actress continues, "I think we've done justice to the story, and we're very proud of it."

When asked if she was wary of taking on the role, Laura replies, honestly, "Yea, initially, when I was approached with the project before any meetings had even taken place."

Explaining that she needed to "sit" with the idea for a while, the actress shares, "If it was going to be done, it had to be done correctly, and for the right reasons and right intentions."

"I was very keen to meet the team, and thankfully our views on it and how we felt, were very much aligned," she says.

Laura continues, "That really helped me when I walked away from that meeting, before any offer had been made."

After being on good terms with the police, it was a shock for Kate to be named "arguida", or a formal suspect in her daughter's disappearance, after 11 hours of questioning.

She believed the police wanted a confession, and without one might charge her with murder. In her final interrogation, Kate defied all accusations by answering "no comment" on the advice of her lawyers.

Laura Bayston found scenes where Kate is given the offer by police to admit her guilt, the most emotional ones to film.

Laura Bayston as Kate McCann in Under Suspicion: Kate McCann

(Image credit: Broadcasting Limited / Orchard Studios production)

"It was all emotional," she shares, adding, "But when Kate is presented with her offer by the police, which is to admit guilt, that was truly horrific and an absolute punch in the guts to film."

"It was hard to rein in the emotions for that one - a mix of utter despair to white rage and back again," she adds.

Delving into how she prepared for the role, Laura reveals, "I use what’s available to me in terms of research, so that’s reading books, interviews etc, and I approach the role as I would any - I try and get inside the human, but also that of a mother, a wife and a woman."

She concludes, "I’m all these things and I’ve felt the pain of grief and loss, so I use that. But I think to truly understand the weight of such immense pressure and scrutiny of this scale is impossible."

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann airs on Channel 5 from May 20.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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