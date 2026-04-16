7 common spring gardening mistakes to avoid this season to ensure a healthy, thriving plot by summer

Before you eagerly head out into the garden this spring, you may want to brush up on the common gardening mistakes made this time of year – when the weather is so changeable.

It can be all too easy to complete jobs you shouldn't when sorting your garden out during the year. However, with the appearance of warmer weather in the spring, this season is particularly tricky to navigate in the garden and knowing what needs doing and more importantly what doesn't.

So if you're ticking off your spring gardening jobs, the experts recommend avoiding these easily made mistakes on your to-do list.

Common spring gardening mistakes

Whilst you may have managed to easily avoid making any gardening mistakes through the winter, the unpredictable weather during spring can cause you to complete tasks that shouldn't be completed.

So to help you ensure your garden is thriving, we asked the experts what exactly you shouldn't be doing this spring.

1. Planting tender plants too early

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There's a good reason some tender plants need to be brought indoors in autumn, and it's the same reason you need to be cautious when planting them outdoors again in spring.

"As soon as spring arrives, we are keen to get out into our gardens and get planting, but don’t be caught out by buying annuals or bedding plants which can be damaged by spring frosts, such as impatiens, begonias and petunias," starts Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

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"These plants will not do well in cold, wet soil, and an unexpected frost could easily kill them. If you do decide to buy them rather than planting them straight into your garden, spend the first few weeks hardening them off by letting them spend the daytime outdoors in a sheltered spot and bringing them indoors overnight," she adds.

If you do have a greenhouse or cold frame, then Lucie recommends putting them in there to begin with so they can get used to the outdoor weather. Then you can plant them out properly in May or June.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners. Encouraged to garden since she was old enough to walk, she believes that you can never know everything about gardening, as it is constantly evolving.

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2. Planting with no room for growth

With plants that flower nonstop and fragrant plants that will fill your garden with delicious scents, it's easy to cram as many species in your plot as possible. But this is a quick way to stunt a plant's growth, and space should be left.

"Whilst it’s tempting to place new plants close to others in garden borders to instantly make everywhere look green and lush, you always need to be careful to leave sufficient space for plants to grow and mature otherwise they will be competing for nutrients, water and light and could well result in stunted growth, less flowers and more susceptibility to fungal diseases due to lack of airflow," starts Lucie.

"So when you are buying shrubs or perennials to add to your garden, always check the plant tag to see what distance you should leave so that it has room to grow.

Or if you are unsure or it’s not indicated on the label, you can research online or follow the general spacing advice with small perennials spaced 30 to 45cm apart through to large varieties needing much more space, between 45 to 90cm. Always take into account what the mature size of the plant will be to guide you with spacing," she continues.

3. Cutting grass too short

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While you may already know when to first cut your grass after winter, the amount you cut is also important.

"Although we can start mowing our lawns in spring when the grass has started to grow again, and the ground starts to dry rather than being constantly wet, it’s important that you adjust the blade on your mower so you don’t cut it too short this early in the year," explains Lucie.

"You should set the blade as high as possible so that you only remove a small amount of grass on the first cut and gradually work your way down to the perfect height for your lawn over the following weeks, so that by the summer months your grass should be between 3.5cm and 5cm in height. Also, don’t start mowing your lawn once a week when spring arrives, start once a fortnight and increase frequency so you are mowing it once a week by late spring, early summer," she adds.

Avoiding this lawncare mistake will mean you have an impressive, thriving lawn when the weather allows you to properly enjoy it in summer.

4. Overwatering your garden

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly is key to their long-term and short-term health. And although the weather does tend to improve and warm up during spring, there's still plenty of rain.

"With spring considered to be the start of the growing season, with us all busy sowing seeds and watching perennials reemerge as new shoots after winter, it's very tempting to start watering again regularly, assuming they need more water to put on healthy growth," says Lucie.

"However, you should always pay attention to the soil and the weather. Don’t think you need to water as soon as we have a sunny spring day – check the soil first to see if it is drying out in the first 5cm or so before you think about watering. Then check the weather – is it expected to rain overnight or the following day?" she suggests.

When you water too much or too often in spring, the soil can easily become waterlogged, inevitably stunting your plants' growth or killing their roots.

5. Working with wet soil

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No matter what your garden's soil type is, the amount of moisture within it needs to be lower than you may think for you to be able to work with it. Wet soil shouldn't be disturbed or planted in.

"In springtime, soil can still be waterlogged from snow and rain," explains Richard Barker, horticulture expert and Managing Director at LBS Horticulture.

"Walking on or digging wet soil can ruin its structure, as any air pockets will be flattened, and this can make the soil hard. Instead, squeeze the soil every so often to determine if it is dry and crumbly enough to begin planting."

Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is an expert in horticulture and the commercial director at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself in keeping up to date in the latest horticultural trends.

6. Leaving the soil surface exposed

In the same way you'd use mulch to protect your plants from frost in the winter, you can keep your soil moisture with the natural insulation, too.

"Exposed soil can become hardened and compacted in the sun, and it will not absorb water as well when it is like this. Mulch exposed soil often, as this will suppress weeds, prevent soil compaction and help the soil to retain more water," recommends Richard.

Mulching isn't just a great way of tidying up your space; it's a useful protective layer to keep your plants safe from all kinds of weather.

Chemical-Free RocketGro Organic Magic Mulch £28 at Amazon This 50L duo of natural garden mulch, is an eco-friendly solution to aid soil enrichment.

7. Forgetting to harden off seedlings

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Whether you're vegetable gardening for beginners or growing some of your favourite late summer flowers, you must harden off the seedlings before planting them out.

"Despite starting seedlings indoors at the right time, planting them outside without hardening them off first can damage or kill plants," starts Richard.

"Hardening off usually takes around a week or two, and during this time, the plants should be gradually exposed to outdoor light and temperatures. This will help plants to acclimate to outdoor conditions and can prevent conditions like transplant shock," he continues.

FAQs

What should you not plant in spring?

Although there are lots to plant in April and May, there are quite a few species you should avoid planting out in the spring months.

"In spring, avoid planting warm-season crops, such as tomatoes or peppers, outside due to the risk of late frosts. These can be started indoors, but should not be transplanted outside until summer," explains Richard.

Which plants should you cut back in Spring?

Should you want to get busy in the garden this season, then there are still plenty of jobs to get done, deadheading and pruning, for example.

Richard recommends cutting back the following plants...

Tender shrubs: Richard explains that Mediterranean shrubs can be pruned in spring once any harsher winter conditions have ended.

Richard explains that Mediterranean shrubs can be pruned in spring once any harsher winter conditions have ended. Summer flowering shrubs: "Any shrubs that flower in summer, such as fuchsia, can be cut back in spring to encourage new growth and an abundance of flowers," he says.

"Any shrubs that flower in summer, such as fuchsia, can be cut back in spring to encourage new growth and an abundance of flowers," he says. Ornamental grasses: March is a good time to cut back ornamental grasses. Be sure to remove any brown growth and leave the new, green stems behind.

Now you know the spring mistakes, be sure to avoid making any summer gardening ones. Each season comes with its own rules for the garden, and following them will help keep your outdoor space looking and growing its best.