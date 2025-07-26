The most beautiful plants that flower nonstop to keep your garden colourful all year round

Who doesn’t dream of a garden bursting with colour every month of the year? If you’re looking for plants that flower nonstop, however, we have sad news; not even the very best plants can do that in the British climate. Which is why it pays to think outside the box a little.

Yes, while filling your borders with dahlias, lavender, and Mexican fleabane is a great way to ensure you have show-stopping blooms until autumn, it’s unlikely you’ll find a flower that will last much longer than that.

Forget blooms galore; all it takes is a little clever planting to ensure there’s always something beautiful to see in your outdoor space. With that in mind, then, here’s how to make your garden shine in every season...

Plants that flower nonstop, recommended by experts

Rather than hunt down plants that flower nonstop, award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore suggests you "think about plants that look good all year" – whether that's flowers, striking bark, or elegant seedheads.

So, how do you narrow down the choices available? By letting our experts steer you in the right direction, of course...

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi-award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

1. Hellebores

(Image credit: Crocus)

While it isn't technically one of those plants that flower nonstop, most gardeners will recommend planting hellebores (like the Helleborus × hybridus 'Painted Bunting' from Crocus seen above) if you want year-long colour in your garden.

“Hellebores are my go-to plant for winter interest,” says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived in 2018 to create a thriving business. Since then, he has worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

“They flower when everything else is asleep, from December right through to April. Their nodding blooms come in gorgeous shades of white, pink, plum, and even speckled patterns," he adds.

One of the best plants for shade, these pretty perennials bring life to winter borders and look wonderful under deciduous trees. An easy win, essentially.

2. Repeat-flowering roses

(Image credit: Future | Mark Bolton)

One of those unexpected plants that flower nonstop, people often forget roses can flower for months on end.

Something like the Rosa 'Flower Carpet Cherry' from Crocus, or indeed any of the 'Flower Carpet' variety of roses, can keep blooming well into November, and maybe even December in a sheltered spot.

Just be sure to learn how to prune roses like a pro first, as you'll want to care for these flowers properly to maximise their potential. And don't forget to check out guide on keeping roses flowering for longer, too.

3. Salvia, geums and more

(Image credit: John Richmond / Alamy Stock Photo)

As close to plants that flower nonstop as you can get, you can find blooms that’ll keep colour going for six to eight months of the year if you’re intentional about your choices. Which is, let’s face it, an impressive feat in any UK garden.

“Super good bang-for-your-buck plants, if deadheaded, include salvia, Erigeron, and geums,” says Zoe. “They’ll go from early summer to the first frosts if looked after.”

She recommends the following options:

Geums : These cheerful, bobbing flowers come in bright reds, oranges, and yellows, making them ideal for brightening up a dull border.

: These cheerful, bobbing flowers come in bright reds, oranges, and yellows, making them ideal for brightening up a dull border. Erigeron karvinskianus : Also known as Mexican fleabane, this is a dainty daisy-like plant that self-seeds into paving and cracks.

: Also known as Mexican fleabane, this is a dainty daisy-like plant that self-seeds into paving and cracks. Salvias: Long-flowering and a great plant for pollinators.? Sign us up!

4. Tibetan cherry

(Image credit: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

In the market for something a little different? People often forget that trees and shrubs can be counted among those plants that flower nonstop – and, even when their blooms are spent, you can usually find plenty more to fall in love with. Especially if you pick something like a Tibetan cherry blossom from Crocus.

“Perhaps it’s plants that look good all year you should focus on,” Zoe suggests. “Winter-interest shrubs with great spring blossom and autumn colour are your best bet. Think Prunus serrula.”

With its stunning mahogany peeling bark in winter, and its white spring blossom, it's little wonder this one is such a popular choice for gardeners all year round.

5. Lesser periwinkle

(Image credit: Crocus)

If you’re searching for a tough, evergreen ground cover that’s pretty as well as practical, look no further than the lesser periwinkle (or the Vinca minor f. alba 'Gertrude Jekyll', if you prefer to get technical).

Perfect for brightening shady corners where little else thrives, this is one of those plants that feels like it flowers nonstop, as it produces small, starry white blooms from early spring right through to summer, sometimes even popping out the odd flower later in the year.

“I’m a huge fan of this plant,” says Chris. “It’s low-maintenance, spreads steadily without being a thug, and the fresh white flowers really lift a dark spot.”

You can pick up a lesser periwinkle from Crocus if you want to fill your garden with one of the easiest flowering plants that suppresses weeds effortlessly. And why wouldn't you, eh?

6. Ornamental grasses and dogwoods

(Image credit: Getty Images | Photos by R A Kearton)

It's a definite curveball when discussing those plants that flower nonstop, but there's a reason that ornamental grasses are so beloved by designers; they add texture and drama to an outdoor space pretty much all year long.

“Grasses are fantastic,” says Zoe. “Stipa tenuissima looks beautiful even in winter, catching the frost and moving in the wind.”

Grasses like stipa (available from Crocus) move beautifully in the breeze and look fabulous frosted in winter, adding plenty of interest beyond blooms.

7. Violas and cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Cyclamen are my secret weapon for winter interest,” says Chris, who readily admits that they aren't exactly plants that flower nonstop... unless you're smart about it.

“Plant both Cyclamen hederifolium and Cyclamen coum, and you’ll have flowers from August right through March. Plus, the marbled leaves are beautiful in their own right," he says, noting that viola cornuta (horned violets) can bloom in mild winters and bounce back quickly in spring.

“They are brilliant for filling gaps and brightening up pots, as they'll flower from early spring, and sometimes even keep going through winter if it’s mild," he promises.

You can find a variety of cyclamen flowers and violas on Crocus.

FAQs

Are there any plants that always flower?

It's tricky to find many plants that always flower; it takes a lot of energy to bloom, after all. That being said, a lot of hardy geraniums should take you through from May until October – and dahlias are famed for blooming all summer long.

It's worth thinking bigger, if you can; something like a magnolia tree (particularly the black lily magnolia from Crocus) will gift you purple flowers in June and then sporadically throughout the rest of the summer – and its graceful shape will be the envy of your neighbours, too.

Violas, pansies, and pot marigolds are also praised among experts for their long-flowering periods, and don't forget about roses, either.

What plants flower all summer in the UK?

If you're in the market for plants which flower all summer in the UK, be sure to invest in dahlias, roses, lavender, salvia, geums, hydrangea, hardy geraniums, or Mexican fleabane.

Forsythia, magnolias, and cherry trees also boast long-lasting blooms – and let's not forget the year-round interest of, say, ivy and other evergreens.

“It’s about thinking beyond flowers,” says Zoe Claymore. “Bark, berries, foliage... these are your tools for a garden that looks great all year.”

Dogwoods in particular are stars of the winter garden, and combining them with summer-flowering perennials, evergreen grasses, and foliage plants is the perfect way to create a garden with true four-season interest.

It's important to remember that plants that flower nonstop is, basically, an impossible dream.

“No single plant can truly flower all year outdoors in the UK,” Chris reminds us. “The secret is layering plants for overlapping seasons so there’s always something coming into its best.”

Think of your garden like a stage production, then; different stars step forward at different times, but the show never stops. Thankfully, with a little love and care, your garden can be a source of colour and joy in every season.