5 reasons to switch to perennials for a low-effort, high-reward thriving garden

Maintaining a garden is no easy feat, and it can quickly become overwhelming to tend to so many different plants. That's why it helps to make your plot work for you, and swapping in perennials is a great way to do just that.

If you're someone who prefers picking plants that thrive on neglect and don't have time to sort out your garden every week, annuals might not be the best choice for you. While they are real treats to have, needing to repurchase annuals each year can get expensive, and their care is usually a little more demanding than is ideal.

Which is why experts are favouring perennials; not only are they low-maintenance, but they're great for the environment and will provide a rather stunning display in your garden.

5 reasons to switch to perennials this season to save time & money

Some of the easiest flowering plants for summer are perennials, and they're also the plants that often survive through the winter weather without needing much help.

So if you're looking to keep your garden low-maintenance, opting for perennial plants is certainly the way to go. Still not convinced? Here's the expert's advice on why making the switch is so beneficial.

1. They come back every year

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When it comes to transforming your garden on a budget, choosing perennials means you have plants that will come back each year to fill your garden. You won't need to buy more and more every planting season.

"Perennials will return every year, and they can grow bigger and better each time," points out Richard Barker, horticulture expert and Managing Director of LBS Horticulture. "They can also be divided to produce new plants that can be replanted elsewhere in your garden."

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Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is an expert in horticulture and the commercial director at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself on keeping up to date with the latest horticultural trends.

2. Weather tolerant

There's nothing more disheartening than seeing the flowers you've been growing knocked down because you didn't have a chance to protect your plants from heavy rain or winds. Luckily, most perennials are sturdy and can survive tough weather without help.

"Compared to other types of plants, perennials have adapted to the weather to come back every year. They are usually capable of emerging themselves at the right time, so you do not have to worry about plants being damaged by cold weather," says Richard.

You might still want to protect your plant from frost if there's particularly bad weather ahead, but many perennials will naturally die back in the winter, so there's no need for fleeces or cloches.

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3. Sustainable choice

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Looking for more sustainable garden ideas? Perennial planting is one of the easiest, low-effort and rewarding ways to make your gardening more sustainable and helpful to the environment.

"Because perennials do not need to be replaced each year, there is less soil disruption and waste, leading to a smaller carbon footprint," states Richard.

4. Drought-tolerant

It's no secret that you can find drought-tolerant plants for your garden, whether it's particularly sunny or if you have a drier soil type. You might be surprised to know that perennials, in particularly are drought-tolerant.

"Once established, perennials are more drought-tolerant than annuals and often only need watering once or twice a week. Watering infrequently encourages perennial roots to extend further into the soil to reach groundwater, making them better equipped to cope with drought conditions," explains Richard.

You can create a drought-tolerant garden if you really struggle with watering your garden often or are in a drier, hotter climate.

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5. Most require less care

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“Established perennials also require less watering, often only once or twice a week. Watering less encourages a perennial’s roots to reach groundwater, increasing their drought resistance," begins Jo McGarry, gardening expert at Caragh Nurseries.

She also points out that, because of their deeper root systems, perennials can access nutrients deeper in the soil and bring them up to other plants. That means less manual feeding and fertilising.

Jo McGarry Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Jo leads the customer advice team, answering emails and calls with practical, experience-led guidance on gardens, planting, and design. With a hands-on role in planning and developing new stock items, she combines horticultural knowledge with a deep understanding of what gardeners really need. Passionate about sustainable, well-designed gardens, Jo is driven by a love of plants she hopes to pass on to the next generation of gardeners.

What are the best perennials to grow?

Whether you're looking for the best flowers for small spaces or want a second summer flush from your perennials, there are some specific plants the experts recommend growing.

“The best perennials are reliable, hardy and low maintenance that can cope with the UK’s mild summers and cold, wet winters," starts Jo.

“The best perennials for your garden will depend on your soil type and pH. However, popular choices include Hardy Geraniums, which are long-flowering and offer great ground cover and Echinaceas, which can tolerate most soils and are ideal for attracting pollinators,” she adds.

FAQs

What is the best month to plant perennials?

Whilst the timing for planting spring bulbs is around autumn, some perennials can be planted out in spring when the weather warms up.

“Bare-rooted perennials are best planted in spring or autumn, when the ground is moist. Although container-grown plants can be planted at any time, provided the soil isn’t either waterlogged or frozen," explains Jo.

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What are the rules of three for perennials?

While it's not exactly a garden law, there are some well-known rules when it comes to planting your perennials and making the most of them.

"The ‘rule of three’ for perennials is a classic garden design technique that gardeners follow to create a natural-looking, flowing space. The rule of three means planting the same perennial in odd numbers to avoid beds looking symmetrical and rigid, mimicking the organic growth of perennials," says Jo.

“It could go even further to five or seven, depending on the amount of space you have to work with. The rule works so well because people naturally prefer beds or borders containing an odd number of plants, as this creates balance without symmetry,” she continues.

Sometimes, even when you have the time to garden, the weather in your region or simply the way your garden is facing can make growing your favourite plants a challenge. Luckily, some plants are best for shade, and some can thrive in wet gardens. You'll just need to research which ones will work for your space.