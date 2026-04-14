Forget squats - build your glutes and get stronger with 3 exercises you can do from anywhere

Our glutes (buttocks) are the largest muscles in the body, and arguably some of the most important. Keeping them strong is as important for functional activities such as walking or climbing the stairs as it is for running, cycling, or strength training.

As we age, many of us start to experience back, knee or hip pain, affecting daily life and the ability to do things we enjoy. Glute exercises can help stabilise the knees, hips, and ankles, and boost core strength, which also helps protect the neck and spine. “Strong glutes, hamstrings and quads are essential for supporting the hips and knees, powering stride and protecting the lower back,” explains PT and fitness for longevity expert Caroline Idiens.

If you’re a runner or a hiker, there's even more of a reason to focus on your glutes. “The glutes are one of the primary engines for running, responsible for hip extension and forward propulsion. When they are underactive, runners often compensate with the lower back or hamstrings, which can lead to injury. Activating and strengthening the glutes helps to stabilise the pelvis and improve stride power,” says Caroline.

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Luckily, strengthening our glutes can be done with or without weights, which means it can be done from anywhere. Caroline has outlined three glute-strengthening exercises, which also feature in her best-selling book Fit at 50. She suggests doing them two to three times a week.

1. Glute bridge

(Image credit: Dorling Kindersley: David Cummings)

If you do Pilates, you’ll be familiar with the glute bridge exercise. It's excellent for improving glute, hamstring, and core strength. I love it because once you’ve got to grips with the basics, you can make it spicier by adding a Pilates ball between your thighs or a resistance band around your legs, increasing the intensity.

Here's a reminder of how to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Lift your hips from the ground and squeeze your glutes at the top, before lowering your back and hips down slowly.

Try to keep your body in a straight line.

Complete three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Romanian deadlift

(Image credit: Dorling Kindersley: David Cummings)

Caroline says the Romanian deadlift is great for improving both hamstring and glute strength. Runners may find it particularly beneficial to protect against hamstring strains and knee problems.

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The key to really feeling it in your glutes, rather than your lower back, is to push your hips back as if you're turning off a switch with your glutes on the wall behind you. Lower slowly and squeeze your glutes when you stand up straight again.

Here's how to do a Romanian deadlift:

Stand with your shoulders back and chest lifted, holding a pair of dumbbells in front of your thighs.

Keeping a slight bend in the knees, hinge at the hips and lower the weights down the front of your legs while keeping the back flat.

When your chest is parallel to the floor, and you feel a hamstring stretch, drive through the hips to return to standing.

Try it for three sets of 8 to 10 repetitions.

To get stronger, you'll want to pick up a weight once you've got to grips with this movement. A set of dumbbells or a kettlebell can be useful for this.

3. Split squats

(Image credit: Dorling Kindersley: David Cummings)

Split squats, otherwise known as lunges, might not be everyone's favourite exercise, but they're an undoubtedly effective glute and quadricep exercise.

Caroline has included split squats because they’re essential for knee stability, whether you’re walking, running, or hiking. They’re also great for improving balance and coordination, and you can add intensity by doing them with weights.

How to do a split squat: